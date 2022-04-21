DuBOIS — The Punxsutawney Chucks baseball team picked up a hard-fought 10-4 road win over the DuBois Beavers at Showers Field on Wednesday afternoon as pitcher Isaac London went the distance, scattering seven hits and striking out six.
The game appeared to be tied up at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning after what looked like an RBI double by DuBois’ Colby Estrada with two outs. But he was then called out for missing the bag at first, thus getting the Chucks out of the inning with a 5-4 lead as Punxsy tacked on five more runs in the top of the seventh for the victory.
“Our pitcher has guts,” Punxsy head coach Mike Dickey said of London. “He’s a gutty kid. That’s what we want all of our guys to be — that bulldog mentality that he wasn’t going to let us lose this game no matter what. He gutted it out and (DuBois) is a good hitting lineup.”
Punxsy jumped out to a 1-0 lead off of DuBois pitcher Tycen Roy as London led off the game with a triple to left and Josh Tyger hit a sac fly to bring him in.
However, DuBois would tie things up in the bottom of the first as Al Pasternak hit a solo shot off of London over the left field wall to tie it up at 1-1. But from there, it was all Punxsy until the sixth inning.
“A big credit to Punxsy — they executed when they needed to and we didn’t,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “We made a ton of mental mistakes today that we know we have to clean up. The boys just have to take pride in what they’re doing. When we go 1-0 to a lot of batters and when we try and pitch from behind, it’s something that we have to get better at.”
A quick second and third innings had the score still tied at 1-1 entering the top of the fourth as Jake Sikora reached on an error with one out. Ashton Stonbraker then hit a double to send Sikora to third and a Peyton Hetrick RBI single gave Punxsy a 2-1 lead. With the bases later loaded, London hit a sac fly to right for a 3-1 lead. Justin Miller then tried to steal second and the throw went into the outfield, as Hetrick came home to make it 4-1.
The Chucks then tacked on another to make it 5-1 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single by London.
On the mound, London allowed just three hits to the Beavers through five — including Pasternak’s homer — before the Beavers’ bats came alive.
“Isaac (London) did a great job today filling up the zone — commanding with his fastball and coming back with a slider,” Bowman said. “He kind of forced us to swing early in the game. Around the sixth, he started to tire out just a little bit. Our guys went to longer at-bats and we kind of keyed off of mistake pitches — fastballs up in the zone and that’s been a part of our MO for the season and it just didn’t pull through for us later.”
Gavin Kaschalk led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and Nate Tyler drew a walk. Brycen Dinkfelt then got an infield single to load the bases as Pasternak then hit a two-RBI single to center to cut the lead to 5-3.
Jordan Ell then hit into a fielder’s choice but Dinkfelt, who was at second during the at-bat, hustled home and beat the throw to make it 5-4. With two outs, Kaden Clark stole second to get into scoring position and it looked like that would pay off as Colby Estrada hit what looked to be an RBI double to the right/center gap. But with Estrada standing on second, Punxsy appealed and he was called out for missing the bag at first, thus erasing the run and allowing Punxsy to take a 5-4 lead heading into the seventh inning.
“It’s just one of those things that happens,” Bowman said.
The Chucks then double its run total for the day and got five runs in the top of the seventh.
“We talk all the time about answering,” Dickey said. “Somebody does something, you answer it back. Good teams answer back — that was an answer (in the seventh).”
Punxsy sent 10 batters to the plate against DuBois pitcher Tyler Chamberlin as Tyger hit a double off the very top of the left field wall. Carter Savage then hit a double to plate Tyger for a 6-4. Two batters later, DuBois intentionally walked Stonbraker to load the bases and Hetrick made the Beavers pay with a two-RBI double that was off the bottom of the center field wall for the 8-4 lead.
“Peyton Hetrick had two big RBI situations and came through both times,” Dickey said. “He hasn’t swung it for a while so I’m really proud of him for gutting it out and coming through in the clutch.”
A sac bunt by Miller made it 9-4 and a London one-hop double off the wall made it 10-4 Punxsy.
London then went out and allowed just one hit in the bottom of the seventh as the Chucks took the 10-4 win.
“We took a while,” Dickey said. “They kept us off-balance for whatever reason — give them credit there. But we found a way to make an adjustment and come through in the clutch because things were getting really tight there.”
London was 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Hetrick was 2-for-3 — also with three RBIs.
Pasternak led DuBois going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“A big day for him,” Bowman said of Pasternak. “The shining moment for him is obviously that home run. But the big thing underneath is his defense for us. Early in the game, picking up two picks (at first base) and kind of being the anchor to our defense today when we needed it. It’s always good to have a guy in the middle of the lineup that can do that and it’s dangerous when we can get all nine guys back to the shape that we need.”
Punxsy moves to 6-2 on the season and hosts Indiana on Saturday as Dickey said he preached “toughness and focus” to his Chucks after the game — as they hope to have more of it for Saturday.
“We could very easily have let this one get away today,” Dickey said. “We made some baserunning mistakes early that showed a lack of focus and we’ve got to be tougher and more focused for seven (innings). We did it for six — there’s one inning in there (today that wasn’t). Give them credit for sure, but we’ve just got be tougher and more focused for seven innings. And hey, if somebody beats us at that point, they beat us. But let’s be at our best.”
DuBois falls to 4-2 on the season and travels to Hollidaysburg on Friday.
“We’ve been playing some good baseball and we’ve had a stretch where weather has affected us where we’ve been off the field for a little bit,” Bowman said. “But again, there’s no excuses for us to play and let the game fall out of our hands. We took some chances from a coaching aspect and Punxsy keyed on it. They had a great day at the plate and it just wasn’t our day.
“A lot of it comes from practice. We need to take a little bit more pride in our practice routine. If they practice sloppy, then we play sloppy. It’s just a simple baseball equation there. So we know when we come into practice tomorrow, there’s thing that we need to clean up and we move on from here.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10,
DuBOIS 4,
Score by Innings
Punxsy 100 301 5 — 10
DuBois 100 003 0 — 4
Punxsutawney—10
Isaac London p 5133, Zeke Bennett cf 3000, Dakota Long ph 1000, Josh Tyger 2b 5111, Carter Savage dh 4021, Easton Gula pr 0100, Zach Dinger rf 3100, Jake Sikora 1b 3110, Ashton Stonbraker c 3010, Jake Henretta cr 0200, Peyton Hetrick ss 2223, Justin Miller 3b 2101, Owen Wood lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-10-10-9.
DuBois—4
Nate Tyler c 3000, Davey Aughenbaugh cr 0100, Brycen Dinkfelt ss 3110, Al Pasternak 1b 3123, Jordan Ell lf 3000, Kaden Clark rf 3010, Colby Estrada dh 3010, Austin Mitchell cf 3010, Billy Gray 2b 2000, Garrett Frantz ph 1000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 3110, Tycen Roy p (flex) 0000, Tyler Chamberlin p (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-4-7-3.
Errors: Punxsy 0, DuBois 3. LOB: Punxsy 8, DuBois 3. 2B: Sikora, Stonbraker, Tyger, Savage, Hetrick, London. 3B: London; Estrada. HR: Pasternak. SAC: Sikora, Miller. SF: Tyger. SB: Miller 2; Clark. CS: London (by Tyler); Clark (by Stonbraker).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Isaac London-7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
DuBois: Tycen Roy-4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: London. Losing pitcher: Roy.