PUNXSUTAWNEY — Anytime a baseball team racks up a dozen hits and its opponent has seven errors, the game will typically go in a lopsided way. Such was the case for the Punxsutawney Chucks on Monday at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field as the Chucks pounded out 12 hits and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs succumbed to seven errors as the Chucks won, 11-1, in six innings.
Coy Martino, Jake Sikora and Nevin Day threw two innings each and combined for a two-hitter against the Bulldogs, with Martino and Sikora striking out six batters while Day struck out three.
At the plate, the Chucks capitalized on the Bulldog miscues and timely hitting gave them the mercy rule win an inning early.
“Our speed — it’s pressure, pressure,” Punxsy head coach Mike Dickey said. “We talk about pressure all the time. We’re fast and you saw that in motion today. A couple of times (Redbank Valley) made plays but hey, that’s on me and we’re going to push it a little bit ... That’s who we are. And we can hit the ball, too.”
Zack Dinger was 3-for-5 with the walk-off RBI from the leadoff spot as teammate Zeke Bennett, batting seventh in the lineup, was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
“Dinger’s been good,” Dickey said. “That was one of our big concerns coming into the year trying to replace (Isaac) London (at the leadoff spot). I thought Dinger was the one guy that could handle that and he’s really grown into that role very nicely. He’s been really good. And Zeke swung it really well today.”
The Bulldogs actually had a 1-0 lead as its only run came in the top of the second inning. After Mason Clouse led off with a single, Martino struggled with control and moved up runners via wild pitches, with one eventually bringing Clouse across the plate for the 1-0 lead. But he was then able to strike out two more batters to get out of the inning down by one.
“Sikora came in and kind of calmed things down a little bit,” Dickey said. “Coy was struggling (with control) and Sikora did Sikora-like things. And Nevin did a very nice job as well. I’m pretty pleased.”
Punxsy would go up 2-1 in the bottom of the second as a fielder’s choice by Peyton Hetrick drove in Day and a throwing error allowed Justin Miller to cross home for the lead.
Sikora struck out the side in the top of the third as the Chucks then went up 6-1.
Miller would bunt and the throw to first went into foul territory with no one covering the bag, allowing two runs to score.
“Our bunt game was good,” Dickey said. “We caught them off guard a couple of times there.”
A Bennett RBI single to right followed as another error allowed Bennett to get to third. Two batters later, Bennett would score on a Ty Carrier wild pitch as the Chucks led by five.
Bennett had another RBI single to go up 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth as a miscommunication between the Bulldogs in left and shortstop allowed the ball to drop and for courtesy runner Jake Henretta to cross the plate.
Punxsy tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth as Carter Savage had an RBI single to right.
With Day taking care of the Bulldog bats in the top of the sixth, Punxsy would end the game early via the mercy rule with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Day drew a walk off of Braylon Wagner to start the inning and then Henretta reached base on an error. After Owen Wood grounded out into a fielder’s choice that got Day at third, Cooper Hallman had a two-RBI single to right-center field to make it 10-1.
“We drove the ball well,” Dickey said. “Miller hit one deep. Coop (Hallman) hit one deep. Peyton (Hetrick) hit the ball well today and battled a couple of times with two strikes, which we talk about all of the time. So we did a lot of good things.”
Pinch hitter Luke Miller drew a walk and then Dinger ended the contest by roping one right off of the first base bag into the outfield, plating courtesy runner Nick Moller for the walk-off run and an 11-1 Chucks victory.”
Punxsutawney (6-0) heads into the 19th annual Curve Classic on Thursday at People’s Natural Gas Field with a quarterfinal game against Hollidaysburg to kick things off at 12:30 p.m. It’ll be the first time the Chucks have taken part since 2012 as others involved in the eight team tournament besides Punxsy and Hollidaysburg are Altoona, Latrobe, Central, Forest Hills, Bishop Guilfoyle and Tyrone.
“It’s a pretty good win going into Thursday,” Dickey said. “We know we’ve got a big week with the Curve Classic and we wanted to limit some guys with the number of pitches today.”
A win against Hollidaysburg would put them in the semis against the winner of Friday’s Central/Forest Hills matchup while a loss would play the loser of the Central/Forest Hills game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We’re lined up as well as we can be pitching wise,” Dickey said of the Curve Classic. “But you go into a tournament like that, it just eats up your staff. So we had a plan going into today and we pretty much stuck to that plan. Everybody’s ready to go and you hope you get some efficiency. You need guys to be efficient so you’re not eating up your staff in one game ... It’s been a few years (since they’ve played in the tournament) but it’s a good experience for the guys. Honestly, we need to see that kind of competition — we need to see where we’re at. We know that going into the playoffs last year, those are the teams that you have to beat. So let’s see where we’re at.”
Redbank Valley (3-1) plays at Keystone on Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 11,
REDBANK VALLEY 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Redbank 010 000 — 1
Punxsy 024 113 — 11
*One out when winning run scored.
Redbank Valley—1
Owen Clouse cf 3000, Tate Minich c 3000, Breckin Minich 3b 2000, Tyler Hetrick ss 3000, Mason Clouse lf 2110, Ty Carrier p-1b 3010, Braylon Wagner dh-p 1000, Jaxon Huffman rf 1000, Peyton Rearick lf 2000, Carson Gould 1b 0000. Totals: 20-1-2-0.
Punxsutawney—11
Zach Dinger rf 5031, Josh Tyger dh 4000, Carter Savage 1b 3021, Donnie Bender pr 0000, Jake Sikora 3b-p-3b 3010, Jake Henretta ph-cr 1300, Nevin Day ss-p-3b 2210, Justin Miller lf 2200, Zeke Bennett cf 3132, Owen Wood ph 1100, Cooper Hallman c 4012, Nick Moller cr 0100, Peyton Hetrick lf 2111, Luke Miller ph 0000, Coy Martino p-ss 0000. Totals: 30-11-12-7.
Errors: Redbank 7, Punxsy 0. LOB: Redbank 6, Punxsy 8. 2B: Hetrick. CS: Bender (by T. Minich).
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Ty Carrier-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Braylon Wagner-2 1/3+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Coy Martino-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Jake Sikora-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Nevin Day-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Carrier.