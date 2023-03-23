PUNXSUTAWNEY — Both the visiting St. Marys Dutchmen and the home Punxsutawney Chucks had their opening-season game on Wednesday at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field that saw the Chucks pick up a 7-2 win.
It was a senior/freshman duo on the mound for the Chucks as Jake Sikora started the game and threw the first three and 2/3 innings, allowing no hits but walking three. Head coach Mike Dickey then put Nevin Day on the mound in his varsity debut as he went the rest of the way, picking up the win by throwing three and 1/3 innings while allowing three hits, two runs — none of which were earned — and striking out three to get the win. The duo had a combined no-hitter going until Logan Mosier hit a two-single up the middle in the top of the sixth inning.
“I thought they did what they needed to do,” Dickey said of his pitchers. “First game you don’t expect too much. Jake was pounding the zone with his fastball pretty well. He had a little trouble with his off-speed stuff so he was really kind of working with one pitch today. So to hold them to nothing — they’re a young team but still — to hold them to nothing with one pitch. We’ve seen enough out of him in the playoffs that we know what he can do.
“(Day) is a freshman and he’s got a lot of room to grow. But obviously, the fact that he’s even on this field with us tells you that we saw something in him that he’s even here. We look for him to continue to grow. He’s got a lot of promise and he fared pretty well today for the first time in the program with no JV games under his belt.”
Sikora was able to retire the side in the first two innings while St. Marys starting pitcher Charlie Coudriet allowed just one hit in the first two innings himself. But the Chucks were able to capitalize on a couple of errors in the bottom of the third as Punxsy went up 2-0.
An errant throw by Lucas Bauer allowed Justin Miller to reach base. As leadoff man Zach Dinger hit one to left field, the high fly ball went off Tysen Beimel’s glove as Dinger made it second and Miller to third. Two batters later, a Josh Tyger sac fly to center gave the Chucks a 1-0 lead.
With Dinger still on second with two outs, Carter Savage, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs on the day, hit his first RBI double that plated Dinger for the 2-0 lead.
The Chucks wouldn’t get back on the board until the bottom of the fifth. With the game still 5-0 and the Dutchmen hitless at the time, Punxsy got to pitcher Ben Paul, who came in and retired the side in the fourth, plating eight Punxsy batters. Miller led off with a single to left and then would get to second after a Paul pickoff attempt went by first base. Dinger then hit a single as Miller stopped at third. However, the throw to the plate hit the plate literally and the big bounce to the backstop allowed Miller to score and Dinger to advance to second as Punxsy led 3-0.
Peyton Hetrick then singled to right for an RBI single and got to second as JJ Blessel tripped before he could throw the ball in. Two batters later, Savage hit his second RBI double of the day. This time, it was a shot to center field that hit the 350-foot sign square as it came crashing off the top of the fence as Punxsy led 5-0.
“He’s been driving the ball well,” Dickey said of Savage. “We look for big things out of him this year and he had some big hits today.”
The Dutchmen would finally get its first hit of the game with Mosier’s single in the top of the sixth. That was followed up by a Carter Price single to left and the Dutchmen got on the board after an error by Coy Martino in flipping a grounder to second base went awry and Mosier rounded third and scored to make it 5-1.
Punxsy tacked on two more runs to make it 7-1 in its last at-bat in the bottom of the sixth as a Hetrick double into the right/center gap plated Miller. Tyger then brought Hetrick home on the very next batter with a bloop single to right.
Paul got a single off of Day with one out in the top of the seventh as Dan Schutz reached base on an error before him. However, Paul was picked off at first by Price after a Day pitch while Schutz made it to third. With Tysen Beimel at the plate, a Day wild pitch then brought home Schutz to make it 7-2. But Day would get Tysen Beimel to strike out as Punxsy picked up the 7-2 win.
Dinger was 1-for-3 with two runs in the leadoff spot while Hetrick, Tyger and Savage had two hits and two RBIs each.
“We’re trying to replace (Isaac) London in the leadoff spot and I thought (Zack) Dinger did pretty well,” Dickey said. “He saw a lot of pitches and used the whole field. That’s what we’re looking for when we’re trying to find that guy to replace London as well as we can. That’s a big task but for game one, that was pretty good.”
“Overall I thought they did really well as the game went on — they progressed,” St. Marys head coach Jesse Beimel said. “It was a lot of what I expected. After the first few times through the lineup, we got better and got more comfortable. We’re still young in a few spots so there were a lot of positives there. Logan Mosier out in center field, he’s a senior and a super good player. He covers a pile of ground — he’s there for a reason. He swings the bat real well. And I thought Lucas Bauer at shortstop, his first year up here as junior for varsity, he did a real nice job over there. Our pitchers I thought did pretty well. (Punxsy) put the bat on the ball pretty well but I thought we did alright.”
Punxsy (1-0) will be back out at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field on Friday, weather pending, as they host Clarion.
“We’ll put this one in the left hand column,” Dickey said. “It was kind of a workman-like win. Nothing really stood out tremendously well but we did enough to win the game. We had some big hits late but our (at-bats) early were a little too aggressive in plus counts. So we’ll work on that but it’s early — those things are to be expected.”
St. Marys (0-1) will actually be on the field Friday at Stern Family Field against Elizabeth Forward in a scrimmage, as its next regular season game will be on Wednesday as they travel to Warren.
“There’s a lot to work on and a lot to clean up, but a lot of good things happened in there, too,” Beimel said.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 001 1 — 2
Punxsy 002 032 x — 7
St. Marys—2
Tysen Beimel lf 4000, Lucas Bauer ss 3000, Logan Mosier cf 2110, Carter Price c 3010, Charlie Coudriet p-3b 2000, Carter Redmond 2b-p 3000, Dan Schutz 1b 2100, Ben Paul 3b-p-2b 3010, JJ Blessel rf 2000, Ben Porkolab ph 1000. Totals: 25-2-3-0.
Punxsutawney—7
Zach Dinger rf 3210, Peyton Hetrick 2b 4222, Josh Tyger dh 4022, Carter Savage 1b 3022, Donnie Bender pr 0000, Jake Sikora p-3b 3000, Nevin Day 3b-p 2000, Owen Wood cr-cf 0000, Zeke Bennett cf 3000, Cooper Hallman c 2000, Jake Henretta cr-lf 0000, Justin Miller lf 2310, Coy Martino ss 0000. Totals: 26-7-8-6.
Errors: St. Marys 4, Punxsy 2. LOB: St. Marys 5, Punxsy 6. 2B: Savage 2, Hetrick. SF: Tyger. SB: Mosier; Hetrick, Miller. CS: Dinger (by Price), Henretta (by Price).
Pitching
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ben Paul-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Carter Redmond-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsutawney: Jake Sikora-3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Nevin Day-3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.