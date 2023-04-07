PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks baseball team had a decisive 15-1 home win in five innings over Marion Center on Thursday afternoon.
After the Stingers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, it was all Chucks after that as they scored five runs in the first, third and fourth innings to put the game away in the fifth via the mercy rule.
Josh Tyger led the way at the plate for the Chucks, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Jake Sikora was 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs.
Sikora also got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and the one run — which wasn’t earned — in four innings while striking out six and allowing one walk. Tyger then came in for the fifth inning and struck out the side to give the Chucks a 15-1 win and a 5-0 record on the season.
Down 1-0 after a Parker Black RBI single in the top of the first, Sikora drew a bases loaded walk off of Stinger starting pitcher Hunter Reichenbach to tie thing up. Nevin Day then grounded into a fielder’s choice, giving the Chucks a 2-1 lead.
Justin Miller then made it 4-1 Chucks with a two RBI single to left field as he would score a couple of batters later on a Cooper Hallman sac fly to give Punxsy a 5-1 lead.
Punxsy made it 10-1 in the bottom of the third as Zeke Bennett scored on a passed ball for a five-run lead and a Peyton Hetrick RBI single made it 7-1.
Tyger doubled to left field to bring in Hetrick for an 8-1 lead and a Sikora sac fly brought Hetrick home as the Chucks led by eight. Two batters later, Carter Savage would make it to third on a passed ball, but Marion Center tried to throw out Day at second base, at which point the ball went into the outfield and Savage scored to give Punxsy a 10-1 lead.
Needing six runs to end the game in four innings, the Chucks came close but scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning.
With the bases juiced, Tyger hit a bases-clearing double to give the Chucks a 13-1 lead. Two batters later, the team’s final two runs on the afternoon would come at the hands of Sikora’s two-run homer as the Chucks would hold Marion Center scoreless in the top of fifth for a 15-1 win via the mercy rule.
Punxsutawney (5-0) is back in action on Monday as they host Redbank Valley.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 15,
MARION CENTER 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
MC 100 00 — 1
Punxsy 505 5x — 15
Marion Center—1
Dakota Bracken 3000, Alex Stewart 3100, Nick Pacconi 2000, Michael Bailey 1000, Parker Black 2011, Braden Reichenbach 1000, Blair Park 2000, Trey Slovinsky 2000, Drew Runk 1000, Cole Adamson 1010, Hunter Reichenbach 1000, Dalton Stenman 1000, Isaac Reaugh 0000. Totals: 20-1-2-1.
Punxsutawney—15
Zach Dinger 3210, Josh Tyger 3333, Carter Savage 2200, Jake Sikora 2124, Nevin Day 1101, Justin Miller 3112, Jake Henretta 1200, Zeke Bennett 1100, Donnie Bender 0000, Cooper Hallman 2011, Peyton Hetrick 3221, Coy Martino 0000, Luke Miller 0000, Nick Motter 0000. Totals: 21-15-10-12.
Errors: MC 2, Punxsy 3. LOB: MC 6, Punxsy 6. 2B: Tyger 2. HR: Sikora. SF: Hallman, Sikora. HBP: Black (by Sikora); Savage 2 (by H. Reichenbach, Stewart), Day (by Stewart).
Pitching
Marion Center: Hunter Reichenbach-2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Alex Stewart-2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB.
Punxsutawney: Jake Sikora-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Josh Tyger-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: H. Reichenbach.