UNIVERSITY PARK — Clarion and DuBois Central Catholic squared off in the first-ever PIAA championship game, in any sport, between District 9 schools Thursday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the campus of Penn State University.
And, it was Clarion that came away with the first Class A state title in program history with a hard fought 4-1 victory against defending state champ DCC.
While the outcome wasn’t what the hometown Cardinals had hoped for, they along with Clarion, were part of a “bigger” victory despite the heartbreak they felt in falling short of winning PIAA gold for the second year in a row.
That “bigger” winner was District 9, which had two teams showcased against each other on the grandest stage for high school baseball. And, both teams played their hearts out in a clean finals matchup that was nip-and-tuck most of the way.
One would hope the game, and how well both teams played, opened some eyes of sports fans around the state who still think athletes and teams from District 9 aren’t “good” because we live in more rural area compared to teams in the Pittsburgh, Harrisburg or Philadelphia areas.
It’s conjecture I’ve heard ever since I moved here and started working at the Courier in the summer of 2006. It’s something I was use to growing up as well in Somerset County and playing sports — and later covering them at the Bedford Gazette — in District 5, which is another rural part of the state.
Some of those criticisms have been warranted in certain sports or time periods during my 17 years here. But, a lot of them are not these days as the athletes, and especially the team sports, have made great strides in the last decade or so to become legitimate state contenders across the board.
In my first couple years here, Curwensville softball won a pair of state titles in softball (2007 & 2009), while Punxsutawney did the same in baseball in 2007.
Johnsonburg baseball and the DCC boys basketball team also played for a state titles in 2007, as those four schools had a couple strong classes of athletes come through together at that time.
However, seeing our teams battle to not only reach but play in state semifinal or state championship games was more of a rarity in my first six or seven years here.
Boy has that changed in the last decade-plus though — and in just about every team sport out there.
Since 2012, District 9 teams — and largely schools from the Tri-County Area — have won state titles in baseball, softball, wrestling and girls volleyball, played for a state title in both football and basketball and reached at least the state semifinals in boys soccer.
During that 11-year period (2012-2023, 2020 lost to COVID), District 9 has enjoyed its greatest team success on the diamond — both in baseball and softball.
How much might you ask?
Well, a total of 23 teams (10 baseball, 13 softball) have reached at least the state semifinals during that time frame. Of those 23, nine reached the finals and six won state titles — three each in baseball and softball.
Elk County Catholic kicked off that baseball success with a run to the Class A semifinals in 2012 before losing to eventual state champ Bishop McCort.
A year later, Johnsonburg won PIAA gold with a 5-0 win against Canton just a few months after the same group of players reached the state basketball finals, where they took home silver.
Elk County Catholic was back in the fold in 2014, with the Crusaders finishing as the Class A state runner-up following a heartbreaking 2-1, 9-inning loss to Devon Prep.
In 2017, Clarion made a run to the Class A finals, where it dropped a tough 2-0 contest to Meyersdale. Brookville also was a Class 2A semifinalist year.
The farthest a D-9 baseball team went in 2018, 2019 or 2021 was the state quarterfinals, but two teams were the championship hunt a year ago.
DuBois Central Catholic ran the table in the postseason and captured the program’s second state title (2001 being the 1st) with a 12-2 drubbing of defending state champ Halifax in the finals.
Meanwhile, Punxsutawney matched wins with DCC up to the state semifinals in Class 3A before suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 setback to Central, which went on to win the title.
Fast forward a year, and DCC and Punxsy found themselves in exactly he same scenarios.
The Cardinals battled their way back to Thursday’s final with three thrilling state wins in the Eastern half of the bracket this year. However, a second straight state title wasn’t in the Cards for DCC as Clarion took home gold with the 4-1 victory to win the season series vs. the Cardinals, 2-1.
As for Punxsy, it marched its way back to the Class 3A semifinals for the second year in row but lost to WPIAL champ Riverside, 8-5. And just like Central a year ago, Riverside went on to win the state title to finish off an undefeated season after beating the Chucks.
Riverside’s 4-0 win against Camp Hill Thursday gave the Panthers a PIAA record fifth state championship.
When it comes to softball over the last decade or so, DuBois was the first time to reach a state semifinal with a magical run in Class 4A in 2014. The Lady Beavers were handed a 2-0 loss in that game by Souderton, which went on to win a state title.
District 9 reached the mountain top a year later when ECC won gold in Class A to claim D-9’s first softball title since Curwensville in 2009.
The following year in 2016, Moniteau was the state runner-up in Class 2A, while DCC reached the semifinals in Class A before losing to runner-up West Greene. Central Catholic made the semis again in 2017 but once again fell to West Greene, which won the title this time around.
Punxsy won D-9 another softball crown in 2018, this one in Class 3A, before the district enjoyed a stellar 2019 postseason.
DuBois Central Catholic finally pushed through the semifinal round that year, beating West Greene (3-2) in the process, but wound up the state runner-up after suffering a 5-0 loss to Williams Valley in the title game.
Clearfield (3A) and Cranberry (2A) also were state semifinalists in 2019, with Cranberry losing to the eventual champ Frazier.
COVID-19 was the ultimate winner in 2020 as the entire spring sports season was wiped.
When softball returned in 2021, DCC (A) and Punxsy (3A) both made runs to the state semifinals before falling, with the Lady Chucks loss coming to state champ Mount Pleasant.
This time a year ago, District 9 had two teams playing for state titles on the softball diamond.
DuBois Central Catholic came up short again in its bid to win PIAA gold as it finished as the Class A runner-up for the second in four years. Clearfield added another state title to the D-9 portfolio, beating Tunkhannock, 3-2, for the Class 4A crown.
While District 9 has truly made its hay at the state level when in baseball and softball when it comes to team sports, that doesn’t mean the district hasn’t made some noise in other sports in the last decade.
The Clarion volleyball team has won three Class A state titles (2012, 2020-21) and finished twice in 2010 and 2011 just before then, while Brookville won gold in the Class AA team wrestling tournament in 2016 — the second team tourney state title in program history.
Brookville (2021 in Class 2A) also joined Johnsonburg in playing for a boys basketball state title since 2013, while the Redbank Valley football team made a magical run to the Class A finals in the fall of 2021.
The Brockway boys soccer team also had two Class A state semifinal appearances in the last seven years (2017, 2021).
It’s literally a hotbed for success,” said DCC coach Adam Fox of District 9 right now. “Everybody pushes everybody. I think Rob (Clarion coach Rob Jewett) touched on it in his interview, and I said it too. These coaches care and the kids care. I mean look what the community brings to these games ... look how many players are in DuBois right now at PBR. DuBois, and District 9, is just a hotbed for athletes and success.
“People can say what they want about A, AA, AAA …. big school, small school. It’s nine on nine. If you ask Mike Dickey (Punxsy coach), he’ll say the same thing. It’s not about what class you’re in, it’s about how you go about your business. He set the precedent this year with his team, such a great team, and now we’re watching this Riverside team that is undefeated and probably the favorite here who took them out.
That’s unbelievable for District 9. Our small-town district where excellence is the bar — look what Redbank Valley does down there, what Johnsonburg does up there, what Clarion and Clarion-Limestone do and ECC. It’s also the football teams and basketball teams — what Elk County Catholic does with its basketball teams.
I don’t want to say it’s always been like that, but now for teams in District 9 the ‘wow’ factor of teams in the WPIAL and “wow” factor of teams in bigger districts has worn off. Obviously, they are very good, but I think right now we’re just having a run where expectations are high for everybody. And, we see each other having success and we believe we can get to the final game and go the farthest we can.
“So, hats off to the district, and hats off to all the coaches and athletes. I say it all the time, iron sharpens iron, and that’s what District 9 is. It’s a tough league.”
So, it’s safe to say that anyone who thinks sports in District 9 aren’t to the level of other districts in the state — I’d say that person is just uniformed or doesn’t want to give D-9 the respect it deserves, particularly when it comes to the baseball and softball in the spring.