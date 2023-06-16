UNIVERSITY PARK — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team mustered up quite a bit of magic during this year’s run in the PIAA Class A tournament, reaching the finals for the second consecutive year.
But, on Thursday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the all-District 9 final saw the Clarion Area Bobcats pick up its first state baseball title in school history with a 4-1 win, denying the Cardinals a chance at back-to-back crowns.
“It’s literally a game of inches every game,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “And this game was probably one of the best high school games played at this tournament in a long time. You had two teams that are so well-coached and they do the little things right. But, the team that was going to make the most of their opportunities was going to be the team that won. And I would say the story for us was that we didn’t make the most of our opportunities.”
Those opportunities include the Cardinals outhitting the Bobcats 9-6, yet stranding nine baserunners to the Bobcats’ four while also hitting into two double plays.
“They deserve it,” Fox said about Clarion. “Coach (Rob) Jewett, coach (Lee) Weber, they’re such good guys and good coaches. They’ve got such a great community too that supports those kids. When you get involved in a game like this and make it to this game, you just throw it out there and let the kids decide it.
“I wasn’t going to play for one run. I was going to play for a big inning. We just didn’t have it. That’s the only difference in this game sometimes is if you play for one run or if you play for a big inning. And we had our opportunities — we just didn’t get there.”
In the rubber match between the two D-9 schools this year, the Bobcats — who had outscored its opponents 28-0 in its three state playoff game prior — struck first as a Derek Smail groundout to third plated Dawson Smail for the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
One inning later, singles by Tanner Miller and Matt Alston, the latter of which advanced Miller to third, led to a sac fly to right field by Daunte Girvan as the Bobcats led 2-0.
Clarion pitcher Devon Lauer, who also notched all three wins in the team’s state playoff run, got the W once again on Thursday, throwing the first four innings. While he did allow five hits, the Cardinals didn’t score a run on him as he walked one and struck out five.
“I thought our guys overall, they showed up,” Fox said. “They just didn’t execute when they needed some execution to happen. I’m not taking anything away from Clarion and (Devon) Lauer on the mound. He made some great pitches. He did his job and he did what he’s been doing all postseason.”
After giving up two runs in the first two innings, Cardinals starting pitcher Brayden Fox settled down in the third and fourth, not allowing a single hit or Bobcat baserunner.
“I thought Brayden threw with complete guts out there, and I thought Trenton Miller behind the plate was great,” coach Fox said.
One of the big missed opportunities for the Cardinals came in the top of the fourth. Carter Hickman led off the top of the fourth with a single to left and fellow senior Kaden Brezenski then matched him. After Blake Pisarcik hit into a fielder’s choice that got Hickman out at third, Carter Himes knocked one into right field, loading up the bases.
With Cartar Kosko at the plate, Lauer had a 3-0 count on the DCC senior before he starter to chip away, eventually striking out Kosko. That DCC momentum came to a halt one batter later as Lauer then struck out Andrew Green after a battle to end the inning, stranding three Cardinals and no runs to show for it.
That would be the end of Lauer on the mound, however, as the Bobcats then turned to Derek Smail. With the game still 2-0 in the top of the fifth, Aiden Snowberger had a one-out bunt that went for an infield single.
Fox then got DCC on the board and helped his own cause with a triple to the right-center gap. Coach Fox waived on Snowberger as he rounded third and the play went for an RBI triple as the Cardinals trailed 2-1 with the tying run at third.
After Derek Smail walked Hickman and he then advanced to second, the Bobcats were able to eke out of the inning without any further damage as Derek Smail got Brezenski to pop up to first and struck out Pisarcik looking to get out of the jam.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that would be the last time they would have runners in scoring position as Derek Smail was able to shut down the offense for the final two innings, allowing two hits (one in each).
Meanwhile, the Bobcats added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth on a couple of small-ball plays. Girvan drew a walk to lead off the inning and with Hayden Weber at the plate, Girvan advanced to second on a wild pitch. That advancement to second proved crucial as a base hit by Weber to left scored Girvan as Clarion led 3-1.
Weber, the team’s catcher, had Wyatt Watterson courtesy run for him with Dawson Smail at the plate. Watterson then stole second before Dawson Smail ripped a single to center, allowing Watterson to come home as Clarion then led 4-1.
It looked like DCC might respond in the top of the sixth as Himes led off with his second single of the game. However, Kosko popped up to short and Himes was caught too far off the bag at first as Clarion notched its second double play of the contest. Derek Smail then struck out Green to end the inning.
Himes took over for Fox on the mound in the bottom of the sixth, striking out Lauer to start the inning and getting Tanner Miller to fly out to center before coach Fox got senior Ben Gritzer in the game at catcher, as well as junior Johnny Varischetti — the team’s only two subs — in the contest in left field. Himes then struck out Girvan looking as DCC came down to its last at-bats.
“Carter Himes did a great job coming in and finishing it off for Bray,” coach Fox said.
Derek Smail would continue to keep the DCC hitters off-balance as Matt Pyne flew out to center and Snowberger flew out to left. Fox, however, had other plans as he hit a two-out single to center to extend the game. But Hickman would then hit a hard grounder to Noah Harrison at third, as it was first bobbled but Harrison regrouped and got Hickman out to give Clarion the 4-1 win and its first state baseball title.
“We stayed in the fight all game — we were in the fight until the last out,” coach Fox said. “I know how much pressure you feel on the other end when you’re up by three runs and ... you have three of the best hitters in the district and you’ve got to get them out. Derek Smail came in and he had his command today. I know he’s kind of went back and forth this year with his command and Derek was awesome on the mound for them. He was poised.”
Fox, Hickman and Himes had two hits each for the Cardinals as Fox’s triple was the only extra-base hit of the 15 hits in Thursday’s PIAA Class A title game.
DuBois Central Catholic finished the year at 20-6 as it suffered its first PIAA championship game loss. The Cardinals previously triumphed in 2001 and last season. Clarion finished at 21-4.
“All roads go through Clarion now,” coach Fox said. “Hats off to those guys. Congratulations to Clarion and their fans. It was awesome, the support that they got. Just to see it from an outside perspective and from an opponent’s perspective, it was really cool.”
CLARION 4,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Innings
DCC 000 010 0 — 1
Clarion 110 020 x — 4
DuBois Central Catholic—1
Aiden Snowberger rf 3110, Brayden Fox p-1b 4021, Carter Hickman dh 3020, Kaden Brezenski ss 3010, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3000, Carter Himes 2b-p 3020, Cartar Kosko lf 3000, Johnny Varischetti lf 0000, Andrew Green 1b-2b 3000, Matt Pyne cf 3010, Trenton Miller c 0000, Ben Gritzer c 0000. Totals: 28-1-9-1.
Clarion—4
Dawson Smail ss 3121, Bryce Brinkley cf 1000, Noah Harrison 2b-3b 2000, Derek Smail 1b-p 3001, Devon Lauer p-2b 3000, Tanner Miller lf 3110, Matt Alston 3b-1b 3020, Daunte Girvan dh 1101, Hayden Weber c 2011, Wyatt Watterson cr 0100, Gary Matus rf 0000. Totals: 21-4-6-4.
Errors: DCC 0, Clarion 0. LOB: DCC 9, Clarion 4. DP: DCC 0, Clarion 2. 3B: Fox. SAC: Harrison, Brinkley. SF: Girvan. SB: Pyne; Watterson.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Brayden Fox-5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Carter Himes-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Clarion: Devon Lauer-4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Derek Smail-3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lauer. Losing pitcher: Fox.