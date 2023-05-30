DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team was denied a District 9 Class A three-peat on Monday afternoon at Showers Field as the top ranked Cardinals fell to No. 2 Clarion, 6-3, after the Bobcats scored five in a seventh inning rally.
The rally was similar to the lone regular season matchup between both teams on May 11 at Stern Family Field as that game saw DCC score four in the top of the seventh en route to a 5-2 win. Monday’s D-9 Class A title game saw a role reversal with DCC holding on to a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh with one out as the Bobcats rallied for the victory.
“Hats off to Clarion,” Cardinals head coach Adam Fox said. “They played a darn near perfect game. We had our moments to step on their throats and we didn’t do it. Hats off to their coaching staff and hats off to their players — it was their day.”
Clarion answered first in the top of the third inning as Dawson Smail and Bryce Brinkley led off with singles. A wild pitch by DCC starting pitcher Carter Hickman moved both runners up and a sac fly RBI by Noah Harrison made it 1-0 Bobcats. That would be the end of the day for Hickman on the mound and the Cardinals went to Aiden Snowberger, who threw until one out in the top of the seventh inning.
DuBois Central Catholic would answer in the bottom of the fourth as it scored all three of its runs on the afternoon with two outs. Trenton Miller drew a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Andrew Green. Matt Pyne drew a walk after that as Snowberger then singled to short on a full count — with both Pyne and Green leaving as the pitch was thrown. As Snowberger beat the throw at first, the throw home wasn’t in time either as Green was called safe and tied the ballgame at 1-1 as the Cardinal faithful erupted. Those cheers got even louder on the very next play as Hickman — who was 3-for-3 with two doubles — hit a bloop RBI single to shallow left that dropped just in front of a diving Tanner Miller that brought Pyne home to give DCC a 2-1 lead.
Brayden Fox’s walk would load the bases for Kaden Brezenski, who also drew a walk from Derek Smail on four straight pitches to give the Cardinals a 3-1 advantage as the Bobcats then went with Matt Alston on the mound, who in turn got Blake Pisarcik to fly out to right to end the scoring threat. From there, Alston allowed just one hit over the next three innings while walking one and striking out one.
The Bobcats’ seventh-inning rally started with one out as Daunte Girvan doubled with Wyatt Watterson then pinch running for him. Hayden Weber drew a walk and then Dawson Smail ripped a double high off of the center field wall, bring both Watterson and Weber home to tie the game up at 3-3. One batter later, Bryce Brinkley tripled into right, plating Dawson Smail as the Bobcats held a 4-3 lead.
Snowberger was then replaced by Carter Himes on the mound, who in turn would walk Harrison before getting Derek Smail to ground out to first as the grounder allowed Brinkley to score for a 5-3 lead. Another walk saw Brayden Fox try his hand at pitching after relieving Himes with a 2-1 count on Miller, who would also walk to load the bases. Alston helped his own cause by getting another walk to make it a 6-3 ball game as Fox then struck out Girvan in his second at-bat of the inning with DCC trailing by three.
Alston was then able to retire the side in the bottom of the seventh as the Bobcats finished off the upset with a 6-3 win.
“Anytime you have a tough loss you can always use it as motivation,” coach Fox said. “One thing is you just have to stay humble, continue to work, trust your process and I think we just got out of our trust. The things we do and work on daily, I think some guys just had a little bit of doubt in their minds today. I think that’s something they can learn from. And when you have an opportunity to learn from it, that’s when you get better. It’s kind of like losing early and then you have to bounce back. It’s the same situation here. You lose a championship situation and it’s bitter. These kids, I think it’s a type of group that bounces back from that. They’ve got nothing to hang their heads on. Clarion played a great a great game. We didn’t play our best game and at the end of the day, they deserved it. They earned it.”
Even with the loss, DuBois Central Catholic (17-5) will make it back to the PIAA Class A tournament to defend its title as the top two D-9 Class A schools earned state berths. The Cardinals will now play the District 6 champion — the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 1 Harmony and No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle — on Monday at a time and location to be determined.
“We did some things uncharacteristic of us and how we play the game,” coach Fox said. “But we played hard and battled — we just didn’t get it done. That’s baseball. These kids have been on a roll and they’ve been going. But they’ve got a bitter taste in their mouths right now. I hate to be on the other side of whoever has to play us. But at the same time, there’s things you’ve got to do during a game like this where I felt like ... the things that we normally do, we didn’t do it. That’s baseball sometimes. They’re kids. It’s their game and it’s their moment. Some kids handle it a little bit differently. They’re going to let it motivate them. We’re at 0-0 on Monday.
CLARION 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
Clarion 001 000 5 — 6
DCC 000 300 0 — 3
Clarion—6
Dawson Smail ss 4221, Bryce Brinkley cf 4121, Noah Harrison c 2101, Derek Smail 1b-p-1b 4001, Devon Lauer 2b 2000, Tanner Miller p-lf 3000, Matt Alston 3b-1b-p 2001, Daunte Girvan lf-3b 4020, Wyatt Watterson pr 0100, Hayden Weber dh 2100, Gary Matus rf 0000. Totals: 27-6-6-6.
DuBois Central Catholic—3
Aiden Snowberger rf-p-lf 4021, Carter Hickman p-1b 3031, Johnny Varischetti cr 0100, Brayden Fox 1b-rf 3010, Kaden Brezenski ss 3011, Blake Pisarcik 3b 4010, Cartar Kosko lf 3000, Andrew Green cr-2b 1100, Carter Himes 2b-p-rf 2000, Trenton Miller c 2000, Matt Pyne cf 1100. Totals: 26-3-8-3.
Errors: Clarion 0, DCC 1. LOB: Clarion 8, DCC 10. DP: Clarion 1, DCC 0. 2B: Da. Smail, Girvan; Hickman 2, Fox. 3B: Brinkley. SF: Harrison. SB: Lauer; Pisarcik. HBP: Himes (by Miller).
Pitching
Clarion: Tanner Miller-2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Derek Smail-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Matt Alston-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Aiden Snowberger-4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Carter Himes-1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Brayden Fox-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Alston. Losing pitcher: Snowberger.