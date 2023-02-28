ST. MARYS — After a fast start, the Ridgway girls basketball team was forced to play catch for most of the night Monday against Clarion in a District 9 Class A consolation bracket semifinal game played at St. Marys High School.
The Lady Elkers managed to rally from a nine-point deficit (33-24) late in the third quarter to take the lead 36-35 midway through the fourth. However, Clarion closed the game on a 6-0 spurt to pull out a hard-fought 41-36 victory to advance to Thursday's fifth-place game with a berth to the state playoffs on the line.
Both teams were plagued by turnovers throughout the game, but the difference proved to be a strong defensive effort by the Lady Cats on Ridgway junior Jenna Kasmierski who entered the game third in District 9 in scoring at 16.6 points per game.
However, the Lady Cats routinely double-teamed Kasmierski in the post in an effort to keep the ball out of her hands, and when she did get opens looks, the Lady Elker junior just couldn't find the bottom of the basket as she finished with just two points.
Despite that, Ridgway still had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter thanks to big nights from juniors Gabby Amacher and Kristen Ellenberger, who scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
In the end, the Clarion duo of Sophie Babington and Taylor Alston proved too much for Ridway to overcome as they combined to score 36 of the Lady Cats' 41 points. Babington finished with a game-high 21, including four of Clarion's six points in the final 3:29 to secure the win after Ridgway had taken the lead 36-35.
"They (Clarion) shot the ball really well," said Ridgway coach Jason Schreiber. "I don't know what the percentage was, but it didn't seem like they had many misses at all. I am really proud of the way we fought and came back. We've shown something these last couple games.
"It would have been easy to quit in the North Clarion game, quit tonight and a couple times throughout the year. For a team with no seniors on it to battle the way they have battled, I'm very excited about that part of it but obviously disappointed about the outcome. I really thought when we took the lead we had it, but unfortunately it didn't go our way. We clawed back into it but just couldn't finish it."
"They did a good job on Jenna (Kasmierski), and we struggled early in the game with out shots other than Kristen (Ellenberger). Kristen played unbelievable, and I don't want to pull someone out, but everything she's been through this weekend without saying too much ... for her to start the game and pester somebody (on defense) the way she did is unbelievable effort."
Ridgway came out firing on all cylinders to start the game and jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the opening three minutes on eight points by Ellenberger. She hit two 3-pointers in that run while also scoring on a layup on a steal.
Babington and Amacher then traded 3-pointers before the Lady Cats ended the first quarter on a 6-0 spurt to grab its first lead at 12-11.
Clarion carried that momentum into the second quarter, where it scored six more points, four by Alston, as part of a 12-0 run around the quarter change that turned a five-point deficit into a seven-point lead at 18-11.
Ridgway halted that surge with hoops by Ellenberger and Kasmierski to make it 18-15, but five quick points from Babington put the Lady Cats back up eight at 23-15. Lady Elker Emma Vargas scored on a drive to the basket in the final minute to send the teams the break with Clarion up six.
Ridgway regrouped at the half and started the second half much like the first as they rattled off a 7-2 spurt to get back within a point at 25-24 on two free throws by sophomore Sophia Copello with 3:44 left in the third. Amacher had the Lady Elkers' other five points in that stretch.
Clarion again had an answer, as the the Babington sisters, Gia and Sophie, hit 3-pointers 25 seconds apart to promptly put the Lady Cats up seven. Alston then added a basket off an inbounds play to give Clarion its largest lead of the night at 33-26.
Just when it looked like the Lady Cats night run away with the game, Ridgway had another run in it.
The Lady Elkers got within six at quarter's end thanks to Amacher's third 3-pointer of the night.
Copello then scored the first four points of the fourth quarter before Amacher completed an old-fashion 3-point play with 3:50 remaining to finish off a 10-0 Lady Elker run that gave them a one-point lead at 36-35.
That run was made possible by the fact Ridgway held Clarion scoreless for nearly six minutes, including the first four of the fourth.
Sophie Babington finally ended that drought when she knocked down a huge 3-pointer, her fourth of the game, with 3:29 to play to put the Lady Cats back on top 38-36.
Ridgway never scored again, while Clarion went 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final minute to help seal the victory.
Clarion will now play Port Allegany for District 9's fifth and final state berth on Thursday at a site to be determined. Port upended Northern Potter, 45-41, Monday night.
CLARION 41,
RIDGWAY 36
Score by Quarters
Clarion;11;7;12;6;—;41
Ridgway;11;6;12;7;—;36
Clarion—41
Sophie Babington 8 1-3 21, Gia Babington 1 0-0 3, Taylor Alston 5 5-7 15, Natalie Durish 0 0-0 0, Alivia Diehl 0 0-0 0, Marley Kline 1 0-0 2, Maidlyn Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-10 41.
Ridgway—36
Jenna Kasmierski 1 0-2 2, Gabby Amacher 5 1-1 14, Kristen Ellenberger 4 0-0 10, Emma Vargas 1 2-2 4, Sophia Copello 2 2-2 6, Grace Bon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-7
Three-pointers: Clarion 5 (S. Babington 4, G. Babington), Ridgway 5 (Amacher 3, Ellenberger 2).