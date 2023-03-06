CLARION — Against a deep and talented Clarion-Limestone squad, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team found itself in a dozen-point hole late in the District 9 Class 2A final.
In the final leg of a six-game Saturday at PennWest Clarion, O-E hoped to replicate the late-game magic of its girls team hours prior. Unlike the Lady Terrors, however, the boys couldn’t muster a late-game comeback.
No. 2 Clarion-Limestone (25-2) attacked No. 1 Otto-Eldred (23-2) from a variety of angles and with a variety of weapons. The Terrors got their points, but they failed to stop the Lions from doing the same, resulting in a 68-54 C-L victory at Tippin Gymnasium that won the Lions their third district title in program history.
Rylie Klingensmith led a balanced C-L effort with 16 points, while Jordan Hesdon scored 11, Jack Craig added nine and Jase Ferguson and Jack Callen both turned in eight.
“We hadn’t been playing our best ball the past week or two, and we felt like we were going to have a night where things clicked better for us, and it did,” C-L coach Joe Ferguson said. “The kids came in with the right mentality and they deserved it. We felt like our depth compared to (O-E’s), that’s what it was going to be.”
C-L has beaten teams with its depth all season and Saturday was no exception.
Five different Lions logged five points or more in the first half, helping build a seven-point lead that stretched to a dozen for the majority of the second half. O-E cut it to five in the third quarter, but the advantage regenerated as quickly as it had shrunk, allowing C-L a relatively comfortable fourth.
“We got into foul trouble and we don’t go extremely deep,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “You get to this level and I can’t be helping them on who is guarding who. Everything is fast; they’re ready to go. We just need to get better at it.”
C-L attacked the basket with success and, above all, kept its scoring coming despite O-E’s repeated rebuttals. A 3-pointer by Jase Ferguson and transition layup made the deficit 11 with three minutes left in the third, and near the start of the fourth, a trey by Tommy Smith made it 12.
“Our team has been (built on) defense all year,” Joe Ferguson said. “We play full-court pressure almost 95% of the time; up and down the court with five guys the entire team. We feel that we can wear teams down, especially ones that don’t have the depth, and that paid off for us tonight.”
Shene Thomas led O-E’s inside game on the other end, but the Terrors didn’t have the defensive answers to match.
“(Thomas) battled his butt off,” Francis said. “We just need to get mentally tougher. It’s a mental game when you come down here, play in front of a big crowd and get hand checked.”
Thomas scored a game-high 21 points for the Terrors, including 15 in the second half. Landon Francis added 15 points for O-E and Manning Splain scored 11.
The finalists will be joined by third-place Karns City in the PIAA playoffs. C-L will host District 7 fourth-place finisher Bishop Canevin in Friday’s first round.
O-E will seek to rebound from its first loss to a Pennsylvania team this season. The Terrors advanced a round further than their semifinal loss to DuBois Central Catholic in D9 Class A last year, and now, the group will seek its first playoff win. They’ll start the PIAA tournament at home against District 7 third-place finisher Greensburg Central Catholic.
“Starting out the season, we felt we were a little better than a .500 team, just based on the skill level of the players,” Joe Ferguson said. “I’ve been blessed with a lot of solid players through the years but the team didn’t play together like this team. This is by far the best team, and that’s no disrespect to teams in the past, but we ended up nine deep at the end of the season and every kid contributed.”
CLARION-LIMESTONE 68,
OTTO-ELDRED 54
Score by Quarters
C-L 10 22 17 19 — 68
O-E 11 14 15 14 — 54
Clarion-Limestone—68
Hesdon 4 3-7 11, Klingensmith 6 3-3 16, Painter 3 1-2 7, Smith 2 1-3 5, Rankin 2 0-0 4, Ferguson 2 3-4 8, Callen 4 0-0 8, Craig 4 0-0 9. Totals: 23 11-20 68.
Otto-Eldred—54
Splain 4 2-2 11, Cousins 1 00- 3, Francis 4 6-6 15, Caldwell 1 2-2 4, Thomas 7 6-7 21. Totals: 17 16-17 54.
Three-pointers: C-L 3 (Klingensmith, Ferguson, Craig), O-E 0.