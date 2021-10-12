DuBOIS — Clarion and DuBois clashed Monday night in a battle of unbeaten District 9 volleyball powerhouses, and it was the visiting Lady Cats who showed why they are always among the best in the state with a straight set victory, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23.
DuBois, which has been right there behind Clarion when it comes to the best teams in D-9 in recent years, battled until the bitter end in all three sets. But, it was the Lady Cats who found a way to win the late points, including rallying from a 20-12 defict in set No. 2, in each game to complete the sweep.
The loss was the first of the season for DuBois (9-1), while Clarion remains undefeated in regular season matches at 8-0. This was actually the second meeting this year between the schools. Clarion beat DuBois in a best-of-three final (25-21, 25-20) in its annual tournament on Sept. 18.
“The second game we had them on the ropes big time,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. ‘We had that game, unfortunately we just couldn’t finish. Obviously, we tightened up a little bit there and didn’t want to make a mistake, and they are going to continue to be aggressive because at that point and time they need to.
“So, they’re going to keep coming at you, and it’s a question of whether we can take a couple shots (to win set). Winning that set, or even the third, would have been huge, but the bottom line was unforced errors for us in both games. Our missed serves drive me crazy, and it’s just the focus because we’re not even giving it a chance with those.
“All-in-all, we were going against a very good team with a lot of experience and a couple kids who have played in the Final 8 the last two years and the (state) finals a year ago. Our girls showed some thick skin there at the end at times, and we were battling. But, you saw that experience for them (Clarion) and they didn’t get rattled.”
Clarion jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set thanks to a point by Grace Ochs and four by Aryana Girvan. The Lady Cats later pushed that lead to eight (15-7) on a four-point spurt by Ochs on her next serve. That run featured two kills by Girvan and one by Korrin Burns, who led all players with 21 kills on the night.
DuBois’ didn’t go away quietly though and used two-point service stints by Morgan Pasternak and Eden Galiczynski to help get back within three at 20-17.
It was all Clarion down the stretch from there, though, as a pair of missed serves coupled with an ace by Girvan helped the Lady Cats win the set 25-20.
Set No. 2 saw DuBois grab the early lead at 4-2 on a point by Jess Pfaff and two from Leah Colville. Emma Delp, Bella Gregory and Pasternak each had kills in that opening stretch. Delp lead DuBois with nine kills, while Gregory had eight.
Clarion pulled even at 5-5, but DuBois slowly pulled away as Gregory, Pfaff and Pasternak all had two-point service stints to give the Lady Beavers a 20-12 advantage.
Unfortunately for DuBois, it couldn’t maintain that lead as Clarion roared back to win the set.
Burns jump-started that comeback with a pair of points, while a point by Jordan Best and two from Brianne Pierce quickly made it 23-21.
The teams then traded sideouts before Girvan rattled off three straight points, two on kills by Burns, to give the Lady Cats game point at 25-24. Girvan led all players with 10 points.
DuBois fought off that points as a Gregory kill earned a sideout. Clarion countered with a kill by Adia Needham for a sideout of its own before Burns slammed home another kill to give Clarion set, 27-25. Burns had nine kills in each of the first two games.
The Lady Beavers didn’t hang their heads after watching the second set slip away and were right back at in the third game, which started with a long series of sideouts.
With the score knotted at 8-8, Clarion grabbed control as Pierce ripped off four straight points, two on aces, to make it 12-8. Another series of sideouts ensued, but DuBois sprinkled in single points by Gregory, Pfaff, Colville and Pasternak to eventually pull even at 19-19.
The teams traded points and sideouts from there and found themselves tied at 23-23 after DuBois earned a sideout. However, the Lady Beavers handed Clarion a free point with another missed serve into the net before the Lady Cats won the next point on Best’s serve to win the set and the match.
Missed serves hurt both teams on the night, as Clarion actually doubled DuBois in that category (18-9). However, DuBois’ seemed to come at more inopportune times.
DuBois is back in action Thursday night at Central Mountain.