BROOKVILLE — DuBois Beavers sophomore outfielder Kaden Clark was swinging at beach balls Monday afternoon at McKinley Field.
That was very good news for the Beavers, bad for the host Brookville Raiders.
Clark’s two-out three-run homer in the top of the first inning set the tone for the Beavers’ 16-hit attack in their 8-4 win over the Raiders on a rare sun-splashed afternoon.
Seeing the ball well, Clark wasn’t finished, though, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four runs batted in overall.
“It’s a big energy thing,” Beavers head coach Dan Bowman said. “I tell them every single day no matter what way I write the lineup, everybody has an importance and it could be our number one guy and it could be our number nine guy, but somebody’s going to create a spark for us to run off and it just happened to be Kaden’s day.”
Clark finished his season 6-for-7 against the Raiders and hiked his overall average to an even .500 (18-for-36) with five doubles, one triple and now his first round-tripper in his first varsity season with the Beavers.
“He’s been consistent across the board for a 10th-grader,” Bowman added. “He’s shown some impressive stuff this year. To have a game like that is one thing, but to be able to produce it throughout the year with the aggression he has, it’s a huge asset for our team.”
Clark doubled in a run in the Beavers’ three-run third and scored on winning pitcher Tyler Chamberlin’s single.
The Beavers knocked Raiders starter and loser Jamison Rhoades out of the game with one out in the third and put up two more runs off Hunter Geer in the fourth as Clark started things with a two-out double and scored on Alex Pasternak’s bloop single to right. Gavin Kaschalk doubled Pasternak for the Beavers’ final run that put them up 8-2 in the top of the fourth.
The Raiders did answer the beavers in the bottom of the first with two runs as Owen Caylor and Rhoades singled with one out.
Griffin Ruhlman’s double to deep center chased home Caylor and Geer’s sacrifice fly sent home Rhoades.
But Chamberlin, who went 3-for-4 with three singles himself, settled in and went four innings, giving up five hits, only two after the first, and struck out four while walking three and hitting a batter. His final out was a big one, getting Rhoades on a flyout with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth after the Raiders scored their third run on Riley Smith’s sacrifice fly that scored Bryce Rafferty, who singled.
The Raiders scored a run off Nathan Tyler in his three-inning save outing as Carson Weaver singled in Geer with two outs in the fifth.
“The three run bomb really changed the whole atmosphere with the decent crowd tonight and I thought us scratching away two runs in the bottom of the first would change it and it just didn’t really turn that tide,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver, whose team fell to 5-7.
The Raiders did put two on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Tyler got Rafferty to pop out and then Weaver’s fly ball to right field was flagged down by Chamberlin, who made a nice catch with his back to the infield while fighting some bright sun.
NOTES: Chamberlin got his second win over the Raiders. He threw the final 2/3 of an inning in relief in the Beavers’ 7-6 walk-off win over the Raiders back on April 13. … The Beavers improved to 7-6 as they visit Punxsutawney Wednesday in a key Northern Allegheny Large School Division matchup.
They’ll have a busy flurry, visiting Bradford Thursday and facing DuBois Central Catholic Saturday at Showers for the City Game before visiting Philipsburg-Osceola Monday. … Kaschalk also had a three-hit game while Aaron Andrulonis singled twice. … Ruhlman finished with two hits for the Raiders, who host Brockway Thursday. … The Raiders turned two double plays. Carter Kessler made a nice catch in shallow center and threw to first to double up Colby Estrada in the fifth. In the sixth, Rhoades, now in left, gunned down Clark trying to score on a fly ball hit by Chamberlin.
DuBOIS 8, BROOKVILLE 4
Score By Innings
DuBois 303 200 0 — 8
Brookville 200 110 0 — 4
DuBois –8
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 3121, Billy Gray 2b 1000, Brycen Dinkfelt ss 4000, Colby Estrada cf 4010, Nate Tyler p 1010, Jordan Ell lf 0100, Davey Aughenbaugh lf 3100, Kaden Clark rf-cf 4344, Alex Pasternak 1b 4121, Tyler Chamberlin p-rf 4031, Garrett Frantz cr 0100, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 3031, Austin Mitchell c 3000, Dixon cr 0000. Totals: 34-8-16-8.
Brookville –4
Hunter Roney 2b 3000, Owen Caylor 3b 3110, Jamison Rhoades p-lf 4110, Griffin Ruhlman rf 4021, Hunter Geer cf-p 2111, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3110, Carson Weaver c 3011, Logan Oakes cr 0000, Carter Kessler lf-cf 3010, Riley Smith ss 2001. Totals: 27-4-8-4.
Errors: DuBois 1, Brookville 0. LOB: DuBois 11, Brookville 9. DP: Brookville 2. 2B: Clark 2, Ruhlman, Kaschalk. HR: Clark. SAC: Kaschalk, Geer, Smith. SB: Andrulonis. HBP: Ell (by Rhoades), Dinkfelt (by Rhoades), Mitchell (by Rhoades), Rafferty (by Chamberlin).
Pitching
DuBois: Chamberlin 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Tyler 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Rhoades 2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB; Geer 4 2/3 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Rhoades. Save: Tyler.