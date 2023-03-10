HERSHEY — Three local wrestlers made the trip to the PIAA Class AAA Championships this year, but unfortunately the stay in Hershey proved to be a short one for DuBois’ Brendan Orr and Zack Gallagher and Punxsutawney’s Dysen Gould.
All three went 0-2 Thursday in their first trips to states, with Gallagher coming the closest to surviving into Day 2 at heavyweight.
The Beavers’ junior big man drew a tough opener against fourth-ranked Ty Banco (39-3), a senior from Trinity who was the Southwest Regional champ. Banco decked Gallagher in 57 seconds in their first round bout to send the Beaver to the consolation bracket.
Gallagher (33-9) got Garnett Valley junior Dylan Bledsoe (31-11) in that contest, and the pair battled it out for six full minutes despite the Beaver being at a size disadvantage.
The two were scoreless after one period before Bledsoe grabbed the lead on a second-period takedown and subsequent takedown to go up 3-0. Gallagher quickly battled free for an escape to make it 3-1 entering the third.
The Beaver chose bottom and worked out the backdoor to score a reversal on the edge of the mat to knot the score at 3-3 with 1:21 to go.
Bledsoe countered with n escape to regain the lead before trying to fend of Gallagher on his feet. Needing a takedown for the win, Gallagher took a shot in the final moments but Bledsoe fought it off and got two himself to come away with a 6-3 win to stay alive in the tournament.
While the trip should prove to be invaluable to Gallagher for his senior year, his teammate Orr (29-10) saw his time in a DuBois singlet come to end with his 0-2 day Thursday.
He opened the day with a tough 4-1 loss to Pocono Mountain East junior Keegan Demarest (36-8), who came in ranked fifth in the state.
All the scoring came in the second period as Demarest notched a reversal and takedown around an Orr escape. Orr chose bottom in the third but Demarest rode the Beaver the entire period to secure the win.
Orr dropped into the consy bracket where he met Council Rock South sophomore Ben Brillhart (35-12).
That matchup went much like the first as Brillhart did all his scoring in the second period of a 5-1 triumph. He opened the scoring with an escape before taking down Orr and putting him on his back for two nearfall points, both in the final 21 seconds to go up 5-0.
Orr chose bottom again in the third and for the second time on the day couldn’t get out. He did get a point when Brillhart was called for interlocking but Brillhart came away with the 5-1 win.
Orr concluded his DuBois career with a 96-40 record.
As for Gould, a junior, he too will bank the experience of competing inside the Giant Center for the first time as he must not look towards his senior year in hopes of capturing a PIAA medal.
Gould (20-7) also drew a tough opener against three-time returning medalist Carson Wagner (31-10), a senior from Northampton. Wagner, ranked fourth coming into the weekend, has fourth, fifth and sixth place medals on his resume.
He jumped out to a 5-0 first-period lead on the Chuck and didn’t look back as he notched a 9-0 major decision to reach the quarterfinals.
Gould looked to bounce back against Quakertown junior Isaac Williams (35-16) and found himself in a 2-0 match after one period. Williams took that lead to the second where he doubled it with a second takedown after choosing neutral.
Gould countered with a reversal near the midway point of the second to make it 4-2, but things turned in Williams’ favor late in the period. He escaped with 23 seconds left, then put Gould on his back for a 4-point lead to break things open at 9-2.
The Chuck chose bottom in the third and worked for over a minute to escape, but there was no big move for Gould to pull out the win. Instead, it was Williams who got that move, taking Gould to his back for five points in the final 20 seconds to come away with a 14-3 victory to move on.