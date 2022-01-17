HYDE — A host of local schools took to the pool Saturday at the Robert L. Shearer Natatorium at Clearfied High School for the 18th annual Arctic Swim meet. When it was all said and done, the Bison boys took top honors while the Brookville Lady Raiders captured the win for the girls.
The Clearfield boys scored 258 points with runner-up Dover notching 197 and Brookville coming in third with 167. DuBois finished fifth and St. Marys ninth.
Today was a good day for us, bringing in 37 lifetime best swims,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “Our new swimmers are continuing to improve and a number of veterans had great races as well. Looking at the results I can say there wasn’t a bad swim. With a competition as long as this one and swimmers sometimes waiting several hours between races it can be hard to keep going. at a high level. I’m proud of what they did.”
Leif Hoffman and Nick Vaow led the boys team, each with a pair of individual titles. Hoffman won the 200 IM in an Arctic Swim record of 2:00.58. He also won the 500 free in a time of 4:50.69. Vaow won both the 100 free (50.71) and the 200 free (1:54.44).
Brookville’s Patrick Young won the 50 free to outpace Clearfield’s Derrick Mikesell. The DuBois duo of Jaedon Yarus and Kolton Gwizdala finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Jaedon Yarus had his best times outside of championship season,” Gressler said. “He’s been working hard in practice.”
Young and teammates Brody Barto, Bay Harper and Calvin Doolittle took the win in the 200 free and 400 free. The 200 performance was a new Arctic Swim meet record.
For the girls, Brookville took the win with 222 points with Bellefonte getting the runner up spot with 206. Clearfield finished third with 185 while St. Marys was fourth with 160 and DuBois fifth with 139.
The Brookville team of Madeline Golier, Kerrigan Swartz, Emma Afton and Sadie Shofestall finished second to Bellefonte in the 200 medley relay.
Golier also won the 100 butterfly and finished second in the 100 backstroke.
DuBois’ Sidney Beers took two individual titles in the 50 free and the 100 free, with Shofestall coming in second in both competitions.
“Sidney Beers had a good day today,” Gressler said. “She was right on her lifetime best swims in all of her events. Morgan Rothrock, Sydney Peace and Nicole Wells also turned in multiple lifetime bests.”
DuBois also had Abby Dressler finish second in the 200 and 500 free and the team of Dressler, Beers, Nicole Wells and Olivia Dressler finished second in the 400 free relay.
St. Marys and DuBois actually tied for first in the 200 free relay with each getting a time of 1:47.69. Sarah Krise, Tami Geci, Gabby Pistner and Allison Geci swam for St. Marys while DuBois had the team of Beers, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler and Lexi Nissel.
BOYS
Team Standings: 1. Clearfield 258; 2. Dover 197; 3. Brookville 167; 4. Hollidaysburg 149; 5. DuBois 118; 6. Altoona 101; 7. Bellefonte 83; 8. Jersey Shore 74; 9. St. Marys 42.5; 10. Mifflin County 27; 11. Penns Valley 25; 12. Moniteau 20; 13. DuBois Central Catholic 7.5.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Altoona, 1:41.27; 2. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Nicholas Vaow); 3. Dover; 4. Hollidaysburg; 5. DuBois (Mitchell Drahushak, Christian Roemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus).
200 Free: 1. Nicholas Vaow (C), 1:54.44; 2. Carter Boone (BE); 3. Hunter Cline (C); 4. Mason Hockenberry (DV); 5. Patryck Webster (A).
200 IM: 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 2:00.58; 2. Calvin Doolittle (BK); 3. Connor Morgan (C); 4. Jensen Glatfelter (DV); 5. Trevor Wilson (A).
50 Free: 1. Patrick Young (BK), 21.92; 2. Derrick Mikesell (C); 3. Liam Qugley (PV); 4. Jaedon Yarus (D); 5. Kolton Gwizdala (D).
100 Butterfly: 1. Austin Smith (DV), 55.74; 2. Carter Boone (BE); 3. Tyler Gnegy (H); 4. Connor Morgan (C); 5. Ethan Downey (DV).
100 Free: 1. Nicholas Vaow (C), 50.71; 2. Brody Barto (BK); 3. Jensen Glatfelter (DV); 4. Tyler Olsen (C); 5. Jaedon Yarus (D).
500 Free: 1. Leif Hoffman (C); 2. Hunter Cline (C); 3. Patryck Webster (A); 4. Artie Dammer (JS); 5. Evan Lamison (DV).
200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young), 1:30.71; 2. Clearfield (Derrick Mikesell, Hunter Cline, Tyler Olson, Connor Morgan); 3. Dover; 4. Jersey Shore; 5. Bellefonte.
100 Backstroke: 1. Parker Bayard (H), 58.30; 2. Mason Hockenberry (DV); 3. Austin Smith (DV); 4. Mason Birckbichler (M); 5. Brady Flynn (H); 6. Mitchell Drahushak (D).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Bay Harper (BK), 1:04.65; 2. Liam Quigley (PV); 3. Derrick Mikesell (C); 4. Ethan Downey (DV); 5. Caden Kauffman (MC).
400 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young), 3:24.77; 2. Clearfield (Nicholas Vaow, Hunter Cline, Tyler Olson, Leif Hoffman); 3. Dover; 4. Hollidaysburg; 5. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Mitchell Drahushak, AC Deemer, Jaedon Yarus).
GIRLS
Team Standings: 1. Brookville 222; 2. Bellefonte 206; 3. Clearfield 185; 4. St. Marys 160; 5. DuBois 139; 6. Dover 130; 7. Altoona 68; 8. Jersey Shore 60; 9. Hollidaysburg 48; 10. Union 32; 11. Penns Valley 28; 12. Brockway 24.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bellefonte, 1:58.88; 2. Brookville (Madeline Golier, Kerrigan Swartz, Emma Afton, Sadie Shofestall); 3. St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci, Tami Geci); 4. Altoona; 5. Brookville (Erika Doolittle, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Julia Bailey).
200 Free: 1. Evie Bliss (U), 2:00.80; 2. Abby Dressler (D); 3. Kate Rarrick (BE); 4. Katelyn Packer (BE); 5. Maya Wilshire (BK).
200 IM: 1. Kiaha McCool (BE), 2:13.45; 2. Finley Musser (BE); 3. Erika Doolittle (BK); 4. Sarah Krise (SM); 5. Riley Vaow (C).
50 Free: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.43; 2. Sadie Shofestall (BK); 3. Reese Charney (JS); 4. Bailey Franci (BW); 5. Tami Geci (SM).
100 Butterfly: 1. Madeline Golier (BK), 1:05.44; 2. Danielle Cline (C); 3. Maggie Delaney (PV); 4. Katelyn Packer (BE); 5. Kennedy Coble (DV).
100 Free: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 55.90; 2. Sadie Shofestall (BK); 3. Danielle Cline (C); 4. Addie Pringle (BE); 5. Gabby Pistner (SM).
500 Free: 1. Evie Bliss (U), 5:28.50; 2. Abby Dressler (D); 3. Kate Rarrick (BE); 4. Kenzington Myers (DV); 5. Maya Wilshire (BK).
200 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Tami Geci, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci), 1:47.69; 1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Lexi Nissel, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler); 3. Brookville (Maya Wilshire, Ella Fiscus, Madeline Golier, Sadie Shofestall); 4. Clearfield (Beth Struble, Jaylin Wood, Emma Quick, Danielle Cline); 5. Dover.
100 Backstroke: 1. Kiaha McCool (BE), 59.55; 2. Madeline Golier (BK); 3. Sarah Krise (SM); 4. Kate Butzler (JS); 5. Kennedy Coble (DV).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Maggie Delaney (PV), 1:09.05; 2. Bailey Franci (BW); 3. Kerrigan Swartz (BK); 4. Finley Musser (BE); 5. Gabby Pistner (SM).
400 Free Relay: 1. Bellefonte, 3:52.79; 2. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Nicole Wells, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler); 3. Clearfield (Beth Struble, Jaylin Wood, Emma Quick, Danielle Cline); 4. Dover; 5. Altoona.