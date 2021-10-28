After finally getting back into the postseason, the Clearfield volleyball team wasted no time pickup its first win, downing host St. Marys in four sets in the District 9 Class AAA semifinals on Thursday.
It was the first time in 10 years since the team has qualified for the playoffs, while Clearfield’s last win was in 2007.
“This is a huge step for this program and Coach (Kelly) Kaskan, Coach (Michelle) Rowles and myself can’t be any prouder of this team,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “They played hard all season and we are extremely happy for them.”
Clearfield won the first set 26-24.
“The first set started out slow and nerves were high on both sides,” Bailor said. “Hannah Glunt’s serves gave us a slight lead, then we struggled with serve-receive some. Lauren Ressler’s got the serve with the game tied at 24-24 and she served up the next two points to win the set.”
Ressler netted 14 digs and 13 service points in the game.
Clearfield fell in the second set 25-19.
“The second set was a little chaotic with the scoring table and it delayed the game for several minutes,” said Bailor. “The girls kept battling the whole set, but we ended up losing.”
The Lady Bison rallied to win the third set 25-21.
“The third set was back and forth, but the girls kept battling,” Bailor said. “Our hitters — Ruby (Singleton), Addy (Ruiz), Sam (Campolong), Anna (Twigg), Kayla (Reed) and Livi (Bender) — kept swinging and getting us points.
“Hannah did a great job getting the ball to the hitters and Ressler and Fedder’s defense was key in the win.”
Clearfield then took the final set 25-18.
“The fourth set we came out and took control early,” Bailor said. “We were very consistent at the service line and maintained the lead the whole set.
“All night our serve-receive came up big. We were able to score a lot of points.”
Freshman setter Glunt had 25 assists and 11 service points.
Singleton led the team in kills with 10. She also had four service points and reached the 100 block milestone in the game.
Bender had 19 digs and seven kills, while Campolong had eight kills.
Ruiz netted eight digs and four kills.
Twigg had three kills and one block, while Kayla Reed added two kills and two blocks.
Alaina Fedder tallied eight assists and three service points.
Clearfield came into the match as the No. 3 seed, while the Lady Dutch were seeded second.
The Lady Bison improved to 6-15 overall. They play DuBois for the District 9 Class AAA title on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at a site and time to be determined.