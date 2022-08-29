MIFFLINTOWN — The Clearfield football team got off to a rough start to its 2022 season in Week 1, falling to Juniata 20-7 in a non-league opener on Saturday at Klingensmith Stadium.
The Bison had to make the 90-plus minute bus trip to Mifflintown two days in a row after the game got postponed due to persistent lightning Friday a little over seven minutes into the first quarter.
When the game resumed Saturday with Juniata already in front 6-0, the Indians marched 85 yards on nine plays to take a 12-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
Clearfield cut the lead to 12-7 before the half, but couldn’t find the end zone again.
“I don’t like to lose, obviously,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “I hate it with a passion. But you look at everything we asked these kids to do ... make this trip two days in a row with a young team against a quality, quality opponent, we played very hard and there’s only one way to go right now.”
Juniata opened the scoring Friday evening, getting the initial possession and traveling 57 yards in just six plays — the last 36 covered by running back Waylon Ehrenzeller, who found a seam in the Bison defense and scampered to the end zone to give the hosts a 6-0 lead just 3:30 into the game.
Clearfield responded with a six-play drive of its own, helped along by a Brady Collins 24-yard run. But the Bison drive stalled after it looked like they had converted a third down play when quarterback Will Domico hit Collins for a 10-yard completion at the Indian 20.
Unfortunately a holding penalty brought the play back and Clearfield ended up punting a play later.
Juniata was set to take over at its 15 on the change of possession when the first of what turned out to be many lightning strikes occurred at 7:16 p.m.
After waiting out the weather for a little over two hours, the game was postponed until Saturday at 6.
That’s when the Indians went on the 9-play scoring drive that ended with Juniata QB Aaron Kanagy hitting a wide open Makih Hunt for an 18-yard score. The touchdown was set up just a few plays earlier when Kanagy converted a third down with a 49-yard completion to Hunt, who burned the Bison for a total of 105 receiving yards in the game.
Trailing 12-0, Clearfield started the ensuing possession at its own 35 and put together a workmanlike 13-play drive that ended with Domico scoring from nine yards out on a fourth-and-4-play. The Bison also converted a fourth-and-6 on the series when Domico hit Cayden Bell for a 6-yard gain.
Collins carried six times for 24 yards in the drive and ended the game with a team-high 80 on 13 totes.
After Evan Davis’ PAT made the score 12-7 with 5:58 left in the half, Juniata got the ball back at its own 30.
The Bison forced a three-and-out and Jacob Samsel had a solid 18-yard return of Juniata’s 31-yard punt. Clearfield gained 15 more yards when the Indians were called for a late hit out of bounds, setting the Bison up at the Juniata 37.
But Clearfield was unable to take advantage of the good field position and punted back to the hosts after netting negative-2 yards on three plays.
Each offense had one more possession before the half, but both sputtered and the game remained 12-7 at the break.
Clearfield got the ball to start the third and put on a solid drive, moving from its own 38 to the Indian 36, but Domico’s 3-yard completion to Caleb Freeland on fourth down fell a yard short and Juniata took over on downs.
It didn’t take long for the Indians to navigate the 64 yards between it and paydirt as Kanagy hooked up with Hunt and Seth Laub on consecutive long gains of 38 and 21 yards. Hunt’s 38-yard grab was a highlight reel catch that saw him lay out to make the play.
It took Juniata four tries to score from inside the 5-yard line, but Jordan Dickinson got the call on a reverse on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and put the Indians in front 18-7. Kanagy hit Hunt for a 2-point pass play to up the advantage to 20-7 with 4:18 left in the third.
The teams traded punts over the next three possessions and Juniata took over at its own 37 after an Isaac Samsel 35-yard boot. Samsel averaged 36 yards on four punts in the game.
Juniata went on a long drive, taking over six minutes off the play clock as it moved to the Bison 24. The key play in the series was a 38-yard reception from Jasper Shepps on third-and-15 when he somehow came down with the ball in between three Bison defenders.
Juniata’s drive was snuffed out by Carter Chamberlain when he intercepted Kanagy’s fourth down pass at the Bison 15 and returned it 30 yards to set the Clearfield offense up at the 45 with 3:19 to play.
The Bison moved to the Juniata 24, but Domico’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Shepps to put the game away.
“They made two circus catches, and they got some breaks,” Janocko said. “But what I was encouraged by was our kids played hard right to the end. We even drove the ball down the field right at the end and had the interception. We’re going to be OK. We just need to stay together.
“We spent six hours on a bus in the last 24 hours with a young team against a quality opponent. So was the deck stacked against us? I’m not making excuses, but those are the facts. So that’s why I’m upset by losing, but encouraged by the effort and I’m encouraged by what they had to overcome to play as well as they did.”
Kanagy led the Juniata offense with 198 yards passing, connecting on 14 of his 19 attempts. Ehrenzeller paced the Indian ground attack with 90 yards on 15 carries.
Juniata had 145 yards on 33 carries, but much of that yardage came on three plays (36, 36, 29). Clearfield stuffed the Indians for two yards or less on the ground on 20 of their 33 rushing plays and dropped them for a loss on nine occasions.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” Janocko said. “It’s going to be tough again next week (against Bald Eagle Area). “So it’s not going to be easy. The way the schedule is set up, it’s the hand we’ve been dealt. But I’m pleased with the progress we made, even just from (Friday night) to (Saturday). We had some kids come on.
“We’re going to be fine. We’ll have a little bit of growing pains here, but I think by the end of the season, we’re going to have a really good football team.”
Clearfield visits BEA Friday.