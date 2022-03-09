HERSHEY — Long-time Clearfield wrestling coach Jeff Aveni and his staff are going to have a busy start to the PIAA Class AAA Championships Thursday, as a school, single-season record of five Bison are set to hit the mats at the Giant Center in Hershey.
That mark equals the number of wrestlers Clearfield took to states in 2005, when ??? of the five Bison who went landed on the podium.
This year’s group might have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, though, following a tough ending to last week’s Northwest Regional in Altoona. Clearfield pushed six competitors through to the medal matches (Top 4) but went just 2-4 in those bouts in the night session Saturday.
Seniors Mark McGonigal (172) and Oliver Billotte (285) and sophomore Carter Chamberlain (189) had already secured berths to states by reaching their respective regional finals. McGonigal and Billotte are making their third appearance at states but have just one medal between them — an eighth-place finish by Billotte two years ago.
That trio will be joined in Hershey by junior Evan Davis (113) and freshman Brady Collins (126) both of whom place third at regionals after losing semifinals bouts. They are first-time state qualifiers along with Chamberlain.
Clearfield nearly broke its record for state qualifiers, but senior Hayden Kovalick fell one win short as he lost his 215-pound consolation bout Saturday night at regionals.
Davis (29-10) landed in a pigtail bout at 113 and wrestles Penn Manor sophomore Travis Clawson (34-6), the fourth-place finisher from the Southcentral Region.
The winner gets Seneca Valley junior Tyler Chappell, the Southwest champ who is ranked fourth in the state in the latest papowerpower.com rankings. Chappell was a bronze medalist a year ago.
Davis’ side of the bracket features seven of the Top 10 ranked wrestlers in the state, including returning 106-pound state champion Kaedyn Williams (24-1) of Manheim Township. The sophomore, who is the Southcentral champ, is ranked No. 2 this season.
With a win, Williams will get a Top 10 foe in the quarterfinals — either fifth-ranked Tahir Perkins (31-4), a freshman from Nazareth, or Mifflin County senior Nic Allison (No. 9, 33-3), who is making his fourth state appearance.
The other side of the bracket at 113 is headlined by top-ranked Zach Jacaruso (36-1) of Delaware Valley, the Northeast champ. The junior was a state runner-up at 113 last year.
Williamsport junior Cael Nasdeo (30-3), the Northwest champ who was the state runner-up ar t 106 as a sophomore, also is in the bottom half and ranked third this season.
Collins (34-4), ranked 13th in the state, is one of only three freshmen in the 126-pound field. The Bison has a first-round matchup against ninth-ranked Joshua Hilliard (33-6), a senior from Manheim Township who is a three-time qualifier.
The winner will likely get a Top 10 foe in the quarterfinals in either Southwest champ Ethan Lebin (30-7), a junior from Hempfield Area who is ranked seventh or No. 6 Gunnar Myers (41-2), a sophomore from Wallenpaupack who placed fifth last year.
The other quarter of the draw in the bottom half is loaded with talent.
Returning state champ Jacob VanDee (17-1), who lost in the Northwest Regional final, meets Bethlehem Catholic senior Dante Frinzi (38-6), a two-time medalist himself, in a 2 vs. 5 matchup in the first round.
The winner most likely faces Oxford senior Cannon Hershey (36-0), the Southeast champ who is ranked 10th.
The upper half of the bracket has a three of the Top 4 ranked wrestlers in the state, led by No. 1 Dalton Perry (37-2), a freshman from Central Mountain who pinned VanDee in overtine in the regional final Saturday in Altoona.
Perry could face fourth-ranked Braxton Appello-Fries (31-12), a senior from Nazareth who is a two-time medalist, in the quarterfinals. Returning state runner-up Karl Shindledecker (No. 3, 21-1), a senior from Chambersburg, could then be waiting in the semifinals for either Perry or Apelli-Fries.
McGonigal (29-9) makes his third trip to states at 172 this year in search of his first PIAA medal. The Bison, ranked No. 10 in the state, opens against 12th-ranked Caleb Marzolino (32-2), a sophomore from Abington Heights making his states debut.
The winner most likely gets Interboro senior Dom D’Agostino (40-2), the Southeast champ in the quarterinals. D’Agostino, ranked second, is a three-time qualifier himself who placed sixth a year ago.
McGonigal’s side of the draw also features third-ranked Tucker Hogan (40-1), the Southcentral champ who is a sophomore from Daniel Boone, and fourth-ranked Canon-McMillan junior Matt Furman (31-8). Those two are potential quarterfinal opponents.
Waynesburg junior Rocco Welsh (42-1), a returning state runner-up who is favored to win 172 headlines the top half of the bracket, which features six of the Top 10 ranked wrestlers. St. Marys junior Waylon Wehler (No. 7, 32-2), who has beaten McGonigal in the finals at both districts and regionals, is in the top half.
Chamberlain (28-8), who is ranked 14th, is one of just three sophomores in the field at 189, and all three are in his quarter of the draw. He faces on them in the first round in Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight (21-6), who is ranked seventh.
Awaiting the winner of that matchup in the quarterfinals will most likely be Nazareth junior Sonny Sasso (42-0), a returning seventh-place medalist ranked No. 2 in the state.
Top-ranked Mac Stout (38-0), a senior from Mount Lebanon who is the Southwest champ, also is in the bottom half of the bracket. Stout, who missed was injured last season, was a state runner-up two years ago.
The top at 189 features a trio of regional champs in No. 3 senior Quinn Collins (39-1, Southeast) of Central Bucks East, No. 5 senior John Miller (41-2, Southcentral) of Exeter and No. 8 senior Trey Shoemaker (36-4, Northwest) of Mifflin County. Collins a three-time qualifier who placed sixth last year.
The final Bison to step on the mats at Hershey will be Billotte (29-3) who is seeking his second medal in his third trip to states. Billotte is one of five wrestlers in the field who already own some state hardware. He enters states ranked No. 5.
All three of his losses this season have come at the hands of Williamsport senior Charles Crews (37-6) is in the opposite side of the draw in the top half. Billotte’s regional final loss to Crews this past weekend landed him in a tough quarter of the draw.
He opens against 19th-ranked Ben Stewart (31-8), a senior from Central Daupin. With a win, the Bison would them likely get second-ranked William Chesney (34-0) a senior from Greensburg-Salem who is the Southwest champ. Chesney is a two-time medalist, placing fourth and seventh in his career.
Upper Darby senior Julien Laventure (36-1), the Southeast champ who is ranked third, also lurks in the bottom half of the draw.
Crews is one of four wrestlers ranked in the Top 8 who find themselves in the top of the bracket. That quartet is headlined by returning state runner-up Sean Kinney (36-2), a sophomore from Nazareth who comes to Hershey as the top-ranked heavyweight in the state.