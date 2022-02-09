HYDE —The latest chapter in the rivalry between the DuBois and Clearfield swimming and diving teams took place Monday night inside Clearfield’s Robert L. Shearer Natatorium, and it was the home team that captured a sweep.
The Lady Bison bested the Lady Beavers, 96-84, avenging a loss at DuBois by a similar 94-86 score in early January. The Bison recorded a 116-58 victory to sweep the Beavers on the season. The Clearfield boys won 110-63 in the first meeting.
On the girls’ side, DuBois finished with a 7-5 edge in victories, but the Lady Bison used its depth to pick up more of the secondary points to come away with the team win.
Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers led the way for DuBois, with both Lady Beavers notching four wins on the night.
Dressler captured individual wins in the 200 (2:06.07) and 500 freestyles (5:44.02), while Beers touched the wall first in the 50 (25.75) and 100 (57.17) freestyles.
The duo also teamed up for a pair of relay victories. They teamed up with Dru Javens and Olivia Dressler in the 200 free relay to win in 1:48.68, while Abby Frano replaced Olivia Dressler on the 400 relay squad that took first with a time of 3:58.48.
The Lady Beavers’ other individual win came from Delaney Lingenfelter in the 100 backstroke (1:10.83).
Olivia Dressler added a second in the 200 IM and a third in the 100 breaststroke. DuBois also got individual thirds from Javens (200 free), Emma Frano (200 IM), Abby Frano (50 free, 100 free) and Nicole Wells (100 backstroke).
“Unfortunately, we came up a bit short tonight in an exciting meet,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “Clearfield was ready to race and had plenty of energy right from the start. There were some bright spots despite the loss.
“Abby and Emma Frano both had solid swims and are just off their district cuts. Dru Javens had some of her best swims of the season, and so did Delaney Lingenfelter in the 100 backstroke while picking up a great win. Gabby Horner and Morgan Rothrock had best times in some of their races as well.”
In the boys’ meet, Clearfield swept all 12 events for the second time this season against the Beavers.
The Beavers got individual second places from Joda Fenstermacher (200 free, 100 backstroke), Jaedon Yarus (50 free), Kolton Gwizdala (100 butterfly) and Connor McAllister (500 free).
Yarus (100 free), Mitchell Drahushak (200 free, 100 backstroke) and Christian Roemer (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) added third-place finishes in their respective events.
“Kolton Gwizdala had two particularly good swims in his 100 butterfly and as part of the 400 relay.” said Gressler. “Tiago Chichava dropped nearly 30 seconds in the 500, and Chase Hook had some of his best 50s on the relays. Riley Robertson’s 200 freestyle was his best with a four second drop.”
DuBois is back in action Thursday night when it hosts Bellefonte and Penns Valley for Senior Night. Action gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Clearfield 96,
DuBois 84
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Riley Vaow, Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, Danielle Cline, Beth Struble), 2:05.94; 2. DuBois.
200 Free: 1. Abby Dressler, D, 2:06.07. 2. Struble, C. 3. Dru Javens, D. 4. Emma Quick, C.
200 IM: 1. Vaow, C, 2:33.02. 2. Olivia Dressler, D. 3. Emma Frano, D. 4. Marlayna Bender, C.
50 Free: 1. Sidney Beers, D, 25.75. 2. Cline, C. 3. A. Frano, D. 4. Jaylin Wood, C.
Diving: Dehlia Elbe, C, 161.50. 2. Sarah Cutler, C.
100 Butterfly: 1. Jaylin Wood, C, 1:12.14. 2. Marlayna Bender, C. 3. Salvatore Trinidad, C. 4. Rothrock, D.
100 Free: 1. Beers, D, 57.17. 2. Cline, C. 3. A. Frano. D. 4. D. Bender, C.
500 Free: 1. A. Dressler, D, 5:44.02. 2. Struble, C. 3. Vaow, C. 4. Javens, D.
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Beers, Javens, O. Dressler, A. Dressler), 1:48.68. Clearfield.
100 Backstroke: 1. Delaney Lingenfelter, D, 1:10.83. 2. Emma Quick, C. 3. Nicole Wells, D. 4. L. Miller, C.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Salvatore Trinidad, C, 1:20.01. 2. Danna Bender, C. 3. O. Dressler, D. 4. E. Frano, D.
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Beers, Abby Frano, Javens, A. Dressler), 3:58.48. 2. Clearfield.
Boys
Clearfield 116,
DuBois 58
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Hunter Cline, Connor Morgan, Tyler Olson), 1:48.49. 2. DuBois.
200 Free: 1. Nick Vaow, C, 1:53.30. 2. Joda Fenstermacher, D. 3. Mitchell Drahushak, D. 4. D. Haney Woodling, C.
200 IM: 1. Hoffman, C, 2:03.26. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Christian Roemer, D. 4. C. Walker, C.
50 Free: 1. Derrick Mikesell, C, 23.10. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Olson, C. 4. Kwizdala, D.
Diving: 1. Nick Unch, C, 213.95.
100 Butterfly: 1. Morgan, C, 58.90. 2. Kolton Gwizdala, D. 3. Damon Haney Woodling, C. 4. Coudriet, C.
100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 51.97. 2. Olson, C. 3. Yarus, D. 4. Forcey, C.
500 Free: 1. Cline, 5:25.02. 2. Connor McAllister, D. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 4. Chichava, D.
200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Cline, Vaow), 1:35.30. 2. DuBois.
100 Backstroke: 1. Hoffman, C, 56.10. 2. Fenstermacher, D. 3. Drahushak, D. 4. Deemer, D.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:09.72. 2. Cline, C. 3. Roemer, D. 4. Robertson, D.
400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Vaow, Olson, Mikesell, Hoffman), 3:37.99. 2. DuBois.