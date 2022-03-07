ALTOONA — Most high school wrestling coaches will tell you that their athletes inning a regional title is a great accomplishment, but that the ultimate goal of the regional tournament is to survive and advance to fight another weekend at states.
And, Clearfield did that about as well as anyone else this past weekend at the Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament. Clearfield took 11 wrestlers to Altoona and come Saturday night five Bison punched their tickets to the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
That total (5) not only tied for the most state qualifiers (Top 3 finishers) of any school this weekend in Altoona but also tied the program record for most in a year. Clearfield also had five wrestlers reach states back in 2005.
About the only thing Clearfield didn’t do Saturday night in Altoona was have a wrestler land on top the podium as part of a mixed bag of results in the weekend’s final session. The Bison finished fourth in the team standings with 127.5 points.
At that point, Bison Mark McGonigal (172), Carter Chamberlain (189) and Oliver Billotte (285) had already secured trips to states by reaching their respective finals, while teammates Evan Davis (113), Brady Collins (126) and Hayden Kovalick (215) needed victories in the consolation finals to join that finals trio in Hershey.
Of that group, only Davis and Collins captured wins in the final session to reach states for the first time. Chamberlain also is a first-time state qualifier, while McGonigal and Billotte will be making their third trip to states.
Unfortunately for Kovalick (32-4), he fell the one win short of give Clearfield a sixth qualifier as his Bison career came to an end with an 8-5 loss to McDowell junior Troy Peterson (28-5), the D-10 champ.
Williamsport, which was the team champion with 153 points, matched Clearfield with five state qualifiers, as did second-place Mifflin County (149) and third-place Central Mountain (147). Those three schools each crowned two individual champs, while fifth-place State College had three champions for its lone qualifiers.
McGonigal and Billotte both had finals rematches against wrestlers they lost to last weekend at the District 4/9 Tournament, and neither could flip those results.
McGonigal (29-8) opened his tournament with a pair of major decisions, beating Altoona’s Elijah Houser, 20-7, in the first round and District 6 champ Aaron Sleeth of Hollidaysburg 11-3 in the quarterfinals.
That set up a semifinal matchup against Shikellamy senior Gage Wolfe (33-7), as three of the four semifinalists were District 4/9 representatives. The matchup was anything but easy for the Bison, as he and Wolfe went to overtime tied 5-5.
After a scoreless extra session, the bout to the two 30-second tiebreaker periods, where McGonigal seized control late in the first of those. He used a strong mat return to put Wolfe his his back for three nearfall points and an 8-5 lead.
That forced Wolfe to start neutral, giving McGonigal a point, in the second tiebreaker period and the Bison fought off the Brave on his feet for a hard-fought victory that guaranteed him another trip to Hershey.
McGonigal then faced St. Marys junior Waylon Wehler (32-2), who beat the Bison 7-2 for the district final last week, in the final. It was their third meeting in two and half weeks, with Wehler also winning 6-3 in the teams’ final regular season finales.
This matchup proved to be the tightest yet as Wehler won 3-2. The bout was ultimately decided in the closing seconds of the first period when Wehler finished off a takedown on the edge of the mat just before the buzzer sounded.
The two traded escapes in the second and third periods and from there McGonigal got a stalling point late in the third to set the final.
As for Billotte (29-3), he was part of another Clash of the Titans in the finals against Williamsport senior Charles Crews (37-6) as the duo met for the third in the postseason.
Crews beat Billotte in the first two meetings. He pinned the Bison senior in 3:15 in the finals of the D-4/9 Team Tournament to help seal the Millionaires’ ??? victory, then edged Billotte 4-3 for the district title last weekend. Billotte held leads in both those contests.
Saturday’s third installment was another close encounter with the duo spending most of the match on their feet. After a scoreless first, they traded escape early in the second and third periods to make it 1-1.
Looking for the win, Billotte went for the win in the final minute and got in deep twice on shots. Crew fought off the first as the two went out of bounds.
Billotte tried to come up with the second as the two were in the middle of the mat, but Crews managed to fight off that shot as well and get behind the Bison for the takedown instead as he pulled out a 3-2 victory. Crews is the only wrestler to beat Billotte this season.
Billotte opened the tournament with first-period falls against Bellefonte’s Tyler Putnak (38 seconds) and Mifflin County senior Jaxson Pupo (1:00), the D-6 champ. The Bison then punched his ticket to the final, and states, with a 6-0 win against General McLane junior Wilson Spires (37-5), the D-10 champ, in the semifinals.
Chamberlain (28-8), fresh off winning a district title last weekend, proved that was no fluke by making a run to the regional final at 189 to guarantee himself a trip to states as a sophomore.
He opened his weekend with a 9-2 victory against State College junior Carter Weaverling in the quarterfinals, then upended Central Mountain’s Damien Galentine, 5-0, in the semifinals. Chamberlain grabbed control of both bouts with first-period takedowns.
That set up a finals showdown against Mifflin County senior Trey Shoemaker (36-4), the District 6 champ who also is headed to states for the first time.
This time around it was Shoemaker who had the strong first period, scoring a takedown and two nearfall points for a 4-0 lead on his way to an 11-2 victory.
Davis and Collins both bounced back from losses in the semifinals in a big way by capturing back-to-back wins in the consy bracket to reach states.
Davis (29-10), who collected pins in his first two bouts on Friday, was then pinned in Saturday’s semifinals by Nic Allison (33-3), the D-6 champ from Mifflin County who went to finish second.
The Bison came right back and pinned Shik’s Alex Reed in 4:14 while leading 8-5 in the consy semifinals before beating Punxsutawney’s Dysen Gould, 6-2, for third place. Gould (22-10) had made a nice run through the consy bracket, winning three straight after losing in the quarterfinals.
Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo won the regional title as D-4/9 had three of the top four finishers.
Like Davis, Collins (34-4), a freshman, also reached the semifinals with a pair of pins on Friday. His run in the winners’ bracket ended there though, as he lost 9-0 in the semis to eventual regional champ Dalton Perry (37-2), a freshman from Central Mountain.
Collins responded with a 15-0 technical fall of State College’s Jacob Campbell in the consy semifinals before gutting out a 10-6 victory against Juniata junior Taylor Smith (28-9) in the third-place bout to reach states as a freshman.
Collins jumped out to a 5-0 lead on takedowns in the first and second periods before injuring his arm on a takedown by Smith in the second that made it 5-3.
The Bison was in obvious pain, but after having his arm checked out by trainers, he continued a pulled the win, thanks in large part to a takedown with 56 seconds left in the third.
Kovalick tried to reach states the same way Davis and Collins did.
Having a bye into the quarters, the senior pinned his first opponent Froday to reach the semifinals, where he lost a 5-3 heartbreaker on Saturday to eventual runner-up Anson Wagner (31-7) of Mifflin County.
Kovalick took a 3-2 lead to the third against Wagner and looked like he might ride out the Husky for the win and trip to the finals.
However, Wagner fought free for an escape in the final moments to tie the score before taking down Kovalick with two seconds remaining to pull out a thrilling 5-3 victory.
Kovalick quickly regrouped from the tough loss and pinned Shik’s Mason Rebuck in the consy semifinals (in 2:11) but fell just short of states with the loss to Peterson in the third-palce bout.
Senior Nolan Barr (138 pounds,) and freshman Ty Aveni (132) each went 2-2 on the weekend, with Barr taking home a sixth-place finish after medically forfeiting the fifth-place bout that was held at each weight.
Freshman Xavier Lutz (106), sophomore Adam Rougeux (120) and senior Karson Kline (152) each went 0-2.