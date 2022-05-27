DUBOIS — The Clearfield softball team scored two runs in the first inning and rode the right arm of senior pitcher Emma Hipps to a 4-1 victory over St. Marys Thursday at Heindl Memorial Field in the District 9 class 4A Championship.
Hipps outdueled St. Marys’ Kendall Young in a battle of two of D-9s best.
Hipps allowed just an unearned run on four hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12 in her six innings of work.
Young only gave up five hits, but the Lady Bison made the most of them, scoring four earned runs. Young also issued three intentional walks, while striking out seven.
“We did a really good job of manufacturing runs today,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “I thought we hit the ball a lot better today against (Young) than we did when we played in the regular season. Even some of our outs were some hard hit balls.
“This is something the girls have been working for, and they tend to show up in games like this.”
Hipps led off the first inning with a double off Young, who then caught Ruby Singleton looking at strike 3 after the Lady Bison sophomore had fouled off six pitches in a 12-pitch at bat.
Lauren Ressler worked deep in the count in her at bat as well, fouling off several pitches before appearing to fly out to centerfielder Jianna Gerg on the seventh pitch of her at bat.
But Young was called for throwing an illegal pitch, her second of the inning, and Ressler was able to step back into the batter’s box.
She made the second chance count with an RBI triple to get the Lady Bison on the board.
Olivia Bender followed with a sacrifice fly to Gerg to plate Ressler and make it 2-0.
Young got out of the inning by getting Alaina Fedder to fly out to Gerg, but the Lady Bison had already equaled their production off the Lady Dutch ace in the regular season meeting on May 9.
In that game Young allowed just two hits and struck out 13.
“That first inning changed our plans,” St. Marys head coach Matt Eckels said. “We had to have a different approach after that. It’s unfortunate because the umpires we had today are umpires we’ve had all throughout the season and this is the first time those calls were made.
“I would never blame an umpire for the outcome of the game, but it is tough to overcome calls like that.”
After getting just one hit and striking out seven times through the first three innings, St. Marys got to Hipps in the fourth.
Young and Kara Hanslovan hit consecutive one-out singles, and an infield error two batters later allowed Young’s courtesy runner Sophia Benjamin to score to make it 2-1.
The inning ended when a St. Marys base runner was called out for leaving the base early.
Clearfield responded with two runs in the fifth.
Hipps led off and was intentionally walked for the second time in the game.
Singleton followed with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs.
Ressler followed with an RBI groundout to first, scoring Hipps and advancing Singleton to third.
Young got Bender to line out to shortstop Hanslovan for the second out, but she then threw a wild pitch, basically losing her grip on the windup and it went behind her. Singleton raced home on the play to up Clearfield’s advantage to 4-1.
Hipps enjoyed a 1-2-3 fifth inning, striking out the side for the second time in the game and, after giving up a leadoff double to Rosa DePrater to start the sixth, she got the 2-3-4 batters on a line out to third, a foul pop to first and a fly ball to center.
St. Marys did not go away quietly however, as it put two runners on in the seventh.
Gianna Surra drew a leadoff walk and, after a strikeout, Lindsey Reiter reached on an error to make for some tense moments as the Lady Bison tried to close the game out.
“These girls will never quit,” Eckels said. “You’ll have to keep coming at them and coming at them. They will never, ever quit. It shows a lot about their character, which is important to me.
“They’ll go away from this game and this season much stronger mentally.”
Hipps dug in and struck out the next batter before getting the final out on a popup to third baseman Alexis Bumbarger, setting off a celebration to the right of the circle towards the Clearfield dugout.
“This was a game that was on our mind all season,” Danver said. “St. Marys has a great team and they had a great season. We knew it was going to take a great game out of us to beat them.
“The girls were pumped up, they were ready to go and right off the bat put us on the board. When you get a lead and you have Hipps on the mound, you feel a little more comfortable.”
Ressler and Singleton each had two hits for Clearfield. Ressler had a double and a triple and two RBIs. Hipps had a hit and two intentional walks and scored twice. Alexis Benton was also on base two times, getting hit by a pair of Young pitches.
Hipps got the win, allowing just the unearned run on four hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12.
Clearfield improved to 18-3 with the win and moves on to the PIAA class 4A Tournament. The Lady Bison play the District 10 runner-up June 6 at a site and time to be determined.
St. Marys ended its season with a record of 17-4.
“This is one of the strongest groups of young ladies I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Eckels said. “They were behind the 8-ball from the beginning. The weather didn’t help. These girls were playing four games a week for two or three weeks straight and they overcame that.
“I’m not going to say we ran out of gas. I will never be convinced that Clearfield was a better team than us, but I do feel they were better today. They had some calls go their way, but hey, that happens.”
CLEARFIELD 4,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Clearfield 200 020 x — 4 5 2
St. Marys—1
Deprater 3b 3010, Eckels 2b 3000, Young p 3010, cr 0100, Hanslovan ss 3010, Surra c 2000, Gerg cf 3011, Reiter 1b 3000, Mosier rf 3000, Rolley lf 2000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Clearfield—4
Hipps p 1210, Singleton cf 3120, Ressler 1b 3122, Bender c 1001, Fedder ss 3000, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Hertlein 2b 3000, Benton rf 1000, Cole dp 2000, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totas: 20-4-5-3.
Errors—Clearfield 2. LOB—St. Marys 5, Clearfield 4. 2B—Gerg, Deprater; Hipps, Ressler, Singleton. 3B—Ressler. SF—Bender. HBP—Benton 2 (by Young). PO-Benton (by Surra). IBB—Hipps 2, Bender. CS—Hipps (by Surra). WP—Young. Illegal Pitch—Young 2.
Pitching
St. Marys: Young—7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Winning Pitcher—Hipps. Losing Pitcher—Young.