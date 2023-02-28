CLARION — Over the past year, District 9 has been honoring officials and referees with 50 years of service, and the latest honoree was Bob Colgan who received his plaque Saturday at the D-9 Class AA Wrestling Championships at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Colgan, currently in his 51st year officiating wrestling, is a 1970 graduate of Brockway Area High School. He competed in both football and wrestling for the Rovers and was a two-year starter on the mat.
He began his career as a wrestling referee in the 1972-73 season and has officiated matches from the Junior Wrestling level to high school and even did a few college matches. Over the years, he has officiated four generations of families involved in the sport.
During his high school career, he has officiated 35 District 9 Championships, seven D-9 Team Tournament Championships, 32 Class AA and AAA Northwest Regional Tournaments, eight PIAA individual championships and six PIAA Team Championships.
In addition to his years as an on mat referee, Colgan has served in several positions as an officer of the Northcentral Chapter of the PIAA Wrestling Officials. Colgan was inducted into the District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019.
Colgan received a plaque from both District 9 and the Northcentral Chapter for his service.
Colgan is now retired after working for 39 years for Brockway Glass Company and is enjoying his family and the outdoors.
He is married to the former Diane Precht, and the two have four children and eight grandchildren.