SHARON — The Clearfield wrestling team sent eight wrestlers to Sharon over the weekend to compete in the program’s first-ever Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament, and despite a roller coaster-type weekend, put together an impressive weekend that left their fans wanting just a little more perhaps.
Clearfield saw all eight of its wrestles compete in a bout to go to states, but when the dust settled, only two punched their ticket to states. And that duo — sophomore Brady Collins and junior Carter Chamberlain — are doing so for the second straight year as the program’s first AA state qualifiers.
Collins (139 pounds) captured first regional title — and by a Bison in AA— Saturday evening, while Chamberlain finished third in what proved to be a tough 189-pound bracket for the second weekend in a row for him.
The pair almost saw a host of teammates join them at states though, as Clearfield’s six other entrants all lost in the consolation semifinals with a berth to states on the line. All eight Bison won at least two bouts, with five winning three or more as part of an impressive debut for the Bison at the Northwest Regional as a AA school.
Clearfield enjoyed a strong opening day Friday as five of its eight wrestlers reached the semifinals as the Bison led the team standings by 7.5 points over Fort LeBoeuf, 47.5-40.
Unfortunately, Saturday’s semifinal wasn’t as kind to Clearfield — and District 9 as a whole — as Collins was the lone Bison to guarantee himself a trip to states by reaching the finals. Ultimately, Clearfield saw seven wrestlers reach the consy semifinals but only Chamberlain secured a win in that round to punch his ticket to states (Top 4 finish) by reach a third-place match.
That performance still saw Clearfield finish second in the team standings to LeBoeuf, 122.5-106.5. LeBoeuf enjoyed an impressive second day that saw the other Bison land four in the finals and win a tourney-best three titles.
LeBoeuf, which sent 12 wrestlers to Sharon, tied Cranberry for the most state qualifiers with five, while Clearfield had the most Top 6 finishers with its eight. Cranberry had six wrestlers at regionals.
“We ran into where we were,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni on his team’s overall performance. “We’ve kind of known all year that we’re not really a tournament team, but for a long time we were winning the tournament (here). We needed to get another guy or two in the finals (to win title).
“But, as far as what we did here ... we brought all eight guys and all eight wrestled for a trip to Hershey, so we were right on the bubble. It was tough, but I don’t how many of those matches that we lost tat we were suppose to win, but we competed in them.
“We beat a lot of kids we weren’t suppose to beat, and put ourselves in positions where we gave ourselves opportunities. That’s part of our growth, but some of our weaknesses got exposed there in the later rounds.”
Individually, Collins (35-3) headlined the event for Progressland as he found himself standing on top the podium for the second straight weekend after dominating his weight class.
The sophomore reached the 139-pound finals with a pair of bonus-point victories.
He notched a 17-1 technical fall of Titusville’s Nate Stearns in Friday’s quarterfinals, then Cranberry sophomore Dane Wenner (35-9), 13-3 in Saturday’s semifinals. Wenner went to place third.
As for Collins, that win set up a finals showdown against Commodore Perry junior Wyatt Lazzar (36-5) in a battle of returning state qualifiers. The bout proved to be Collins’ closest of the tourney, but he still controlled things throughout in an 8-4 victory.
The Bison jumped out to a 4-2 lead after one period on a pair of takedowns and never looked back. He tacked on a reversal and takedown the second to push the lead to 8-3 before Lazzar escaped in the third to set the final.
Collins is now 70-9 as just a sophomore, reaching 35 wins for the second straight season, and hopes to add to that total in Hershey as he searches for his first PIAA medal.
Chamberlain (35-6) did what he had to do to reach states for a second year in a row. Although, it wasn’t easy.
He opened with a 9-2 win in the quarterfinals Friday, setting up a rematch with General McLane junior Magnus Lloyd (29-8) in the semifinals. Lloyd, who beat the Bison 7-2 earlier this season at Mid-Winter Mayhem, got the best of Chamberlain again in the semis with a wild 12-8 win to punch his ticket to states for the first time.
Lloyd went on to lose in the finals to Brookville senior Jackson Zimmerman, 5-2, while Chamberlain dropped into the consy semifinals. Chamberlain went the distance and then some in that blood round bout against Reynolds senior Braydon McCloskey (34-15), as he pulled out a 3-2 victory in the ultimate tiebreaker period.
McCloskey started down in the that final 30-second period and was called for unnecessary roughness as he fought to get free, giving Chamberlain the winning point.
The Bison then ended the weekend on a high note by edging Fort LeBoeuf junior Ryan Welka (22-10), 3-2, for third place. Chamberlain scored all of his points in the third, getting the winning takedown with 18 seconds to go.
By reaching states again, Chamberlain has put himself in position to make to make program as he could become the first Bison to win a PIAA medal in both Class AAA and AA.
“We have Brady and Carter moving on, and Carter has won a medal in AAA,” said Aveni. “I told Carter, that’s something that you could be the only Clearfield ever to win a AAA and AA medal. Let’s go after something. Magnus Lloyd has had Carter’s number the last couple times. We need to change our approach for him, but he (Chamberlain) recovered and took a third. He made us a little nervous there in that consy semi match, but he pulled that one out.
“And, having a regional champion is always awesome. I’m proud of Brady and looking forward to seeing where he takes us next weekend. Brady was solid and obviously the class of his weight class again and took care of things.”
Clearfield had three other wrestlers — freshman Bryndin Chamberlain (114), senior Evan Davis (121) and sophomore Ty Aveni (145) — reach the semifinals before losing two bouts in a row Saturday and see their dreams of reaching states come to end.
It was an especially tough Saturday for Davis, who was looking to reach states for a second year in a row along with his two teammates. He picked up his 99th career win in Friday’s quarterfinals but suffered a heartbreaking 7-4 loss in the semis to Grove City freshman Hudson Hohman (31-7) on a 5-point move in the closing moments of the match.
Hohman, the D-10 runner-up, went on to win the regional title as he edged LeBoeuf junior Jake Bennett (36-12), 3-1 in overtime, in a rematch of the District 10 finals.
Davis’ loss dropped him into the consy semis, where he dropped a 7-1 decision to Northwestern senior Sebastian Chiesa (33-9) with a trip to states on the line.
With the Top 4 earning state berths, a fifth-place bout was held at each weight, and Davis pinned Redbank Valley senior Cole Bish in 2:01 to end his Bison career with exactly 100 wins.
It was a small consolation prize for Davis, who would have much rather gotten that milestone win to head to Hershey. He is the alternate for the weight, should one of the Top 4 not be able to compete at states. Davis went 2-2 on the weekend.
“That was probably the biggest heartbreaker, not getting Evan out of the tournament,” said Jeff Aven. “I thought he was good enough to get out, but some of that being a senior stuff caught up with him and the 100 wins ... all that stuff together is just a lot to handle.
“That all put weight on his shoulders, and he finally said (in last bout), I just need to wrestle and get this 100th win. I told him him, you’re going after something, you’re not protecting anything. I think down the line he’ll appreciate getting that win (100th).”
Ty Aveni (24-12, 145) and freshman Cash Diehl (30-11, 107) are also alternates at their respective weights after placing fifth. Diehl went 4-2 on the weekend, pinning Reynolds sophomore Angelo Lomonte (27-13), the D-10 runner-up, in 4:11 for fifth place. Aveni, who went 2-2, received a forfeit from Johnsonburg’s Avery Bittler (29-14) in his fifth-place bout.
Clearfield had three sixth-place finishers in Bryndin Chamberlain (23-17, 114) and fellow freshmen Colton (24-16, 127) and Colton Bumbarger (19-20, 133). Ryan and Bumbarger each went 3-3 and combined for five pins as they battled back thrugh the consy bracket to nearly reach states as freshmen, while the younger Chamberlain was 2-3.
“I’m just so proud of this team and how far they have come,” said Aveni. “I think we lost seven seniors (last year) and didn’t have Will Domico all year. To have that many new starters and guys step up and win so many matches that they did, we made great strides through the season.
“There was nobody here that I have any disappointment in.”
The PIAA Class AA Championships begin Thursday morning in Hershey.