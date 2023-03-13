HERSHEY — Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins finished off a sensational sophomore season and historic run in Hershey Saturday by becoming the first Class AA medalist in the program’s storied history when he placed fourth at 139 pounds.
And, the Bison overcame some major adversity in Friday night’s semifinals to guarantee himself the opportunity to compete for the best medal possible in his second trip to states.
The Bison entered states ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and opened his weekend with a pair of methodical victories to set up a showdown in Friday’s semifinals against top-ranked Anthony Evanitsky, a sophomore from Wyoming Area who placed third as a freshman.
The two still put a highly entertaining and back-and-forth matchup — one worthy of being a 1 vs 2 matchup in a state final. Collins led 3-2 after one period before finding himself down 8-6 entering the third.
A visibly sick Collins threw up multiple times and was forced to take injury time in the opening minutes of the final period. The Bison battled until the final whistle in what proved to be a 10-7 loss to Evanitsky, who went on to capture his first state title.
Collins regrouped after the loss and used a reversal late in the third period to best Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie (29-10), 2-1, to reach Saturday’s third-place match. Barvitskie, ranked fourth, is now a three-time medalist who placed fifth twice and fourth.
A bronze medal proved not to be in the cards for Collins (38-5), who dropped a tight 2-0 contest to Faith Christian sophomore Chase Hontz (39-11). Hontz, ranked sixth in the state, scored a reversal with 16 seconds left in the second period before riding out the Bison in the third to take the bronze.
Collins was the Bison’s third sophomore medalist in the last four years with his fourth-place showing, a performance that should serve as a springboard for his final two seasons.
“It was a good weekend coming back from last year when I didn’t get a medal,” said Collins. “Obviously, the whole season I worked to get a gold medal, but I still have some things to work on and hopefully get that next year. But, I’m okay with fourth for now.
“My coaches really helped me through last night (Friday in semis) and helping me get my head back. They just sat me down and talked to me to get me ready for that yesterday’s match (consolation semifinals) and today’s match.
“I’m going to get back to work in a week or two and train for Fargo and keep training all offseason and hopefully come back next year and get that gold medal.”
As for becoming the school’s first AA medalist, Collins said, “It’s pretty cool. The first of hopefully many.”
Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni applauded the effort of his sophomore.
“He just said, “I was happy with every match but that one (medal bout),’” said Aveni. “In a way, that’s good if that’s your drive being a sophomore. I thought he was very controlled and understood the concept that we just needed to advance.
“The whole weekend he was cool, calm and collected and just doing his thing. I’m proud of where he’s come from and what’s he’s accomplished and had a great season. I know that’s not what he dreamed of coming in, but fourth place in the state is pretty good when you’re in 10th grade. You can’t be too upset with that.
“It was just a great performance. He came down here and wrestled. That’s what we want to see him do.”
Collins’ 38 wins this year tie him for third most in a season in program history, a total only bested twice by state champ Sean Owen (41-1 in 2008 and 43-1 in 2009). He is 73-11 in two seasons.
Hontz was one of nine medalists for Faith Christian, which won the team title with a PIAA Class AA record score of 151, which was one point shy of the all-time mark of 152 set in Class AAA by Franklin Regional in 2015. Bethlehem Catholic set the previous 2A mark of 138.5 in 2014. Team runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond was 50 points behind Faith Christian.