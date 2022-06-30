REYNOLDSVILLE — A 25-lap, $1,000 to win Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Model Special sponsored by Srock Contracting headlined the fifth night of racing in 2022 Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway.
The #27C of Eddie Connor took the lead on lap 15 and went on to get the win and capture the big payday. Connor’s win was his fourth career Semi Late victory at the track and his first at the Hummingbird in 2022.
The other five regular divisions were in action as well. In the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, the #55 of Brandon Connor collected career win #16 in the Pro Stock division at Hummingbird and his second this season at the speedway.
The #36 of Paul Kot picked up his fourth win in five races to start the season in the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Late Models. His win was his 28th career Late Model victory at the Bird which puts him just five wins behind Luke Hoffner for second on the win list since the track reopened in 2000. Kot also picked up a $100 bonus from Battle Chassis for being a Battle Chassis car to win either the Semi or Super Late features.
The #1S of Erie, PA’s Steve Simon became the fourth first-time winner in five races in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, joining Royce Stanley, Brad Curran Jr., and Bob McMillen. The win was Simon’s first at Hummingbird in his first appearance.
In the Sunny 106 Four-Cylinders, it was the #3H of Shawn Hadden notching career win #12 in the Four-Cylinder division at the track which puts him in a three-way tie for fourth on the all-time win list with Matt Bryant and Randy Albert. It was Hadden’s third win of 2022 at the Bird.
The PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks concluded the evening with the #34 of Tim Steis taking his first trip to Carns Powersports Victory Lane this season. The win was his 16th career Pure Stock win at the speedway which puts him in a three-way tie for 6th on the win list with Brian Rhed and Matt Heindl.
Speedway Notes: Eighty-three cars were in attendance for the fifth night of racing in the 2022 season. That breaks down to 16 Semi Late Models, 14 Pro Stocks, 15 Super Late Models, seven Economods, 21 Four-Cylinders, and 10 Pure Stocks. ... We will be off this Saturday, July 2, for the Independence Day holiday. We will return to racing on Saturday, July 9 with Mid-Season Championship Night where double points will be awarded in all six divisions. Also, the first PowderPuff race of the 2022 season is scheduled to take place. ... Gates open on July 9 at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. ... The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. ... For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.