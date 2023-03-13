DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.