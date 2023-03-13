BROOKVILLE — A heave and then bedlam.
With time ticking away in overtime and the score knotted at 43-43 with Seton-LaSalle, the Brookville Raiders were trying to get off the final shot of at least the first extra overtime period and not much was opening up.
But when Noah Peterson’s pass out of the corner went out to the wing, almost hitting Kellan Haines who just got out of the way, the ball found its way into the waiting hands of Clayton Cook.
The Raiders’ 6-foot-4 big man knew he didn’t have long to get off a shot to beat the horn, so he squared up and put off a quick shot, within a few feet of the Raiders’ bench on the sideline.
And it swished through, erupting the Brookville Area High School gymnasium into a roar with students and fans rushing the floor and with it the Raiders’ dramatic 46-43 win over the Rebels and high-scoring guard Connor Spratt Saturday night.
Next up for the 23-2 Raiders Wednesday night at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium is WPIAL fourth-place Neshannock, which rallied from a 12-point deficit to start the fourth quarter for a 61-59 win at Oil City.
Cook finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals to lead the Raiders. He was also 1-for-2 from the 3-point line, missing the open one at the end of regulation and nailing the prayer to win the game.
The Raiders trailed 34-28 with 6:47 left the fourth quarter and Seton-LaSalle had three possessions to extend that lead, but the Raiders wouldn’t budge from there, put on their vaunted press and reeled off a 6-0 run to tie the game.
Cook hit two free throws, Noah Peterson picked off a pass and sank a layup and Jack Pete poked the ball away from Rebels star guard Connor Spratt, Connor Marshall dove and flipped it back to Pete who then hit Kellan Haines for the game-tying layup to tie it at 34-34 with under 5:30 left.
The Rebels broke the Raiders’ press and scored on a layup to go up 36-34 with 5:06 left, but the Raider were back in the hotly-contested game.
A Haines steal led to Peterson’s go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner to give the Raiders a 37-36 lead with under 3:40 left. Once again, Pete poked another ball away from Spratt and Cook’s recovery and pass back to Pete for a layup gave the Raiders a 39-36 edge with still over three minutes remaining.
It wasn’t over.
Peterson’s floater put the Raiders up 41-38 with 2:15 remaining, but Spratt came up huge with his step-back 3-pointer from high above the top of the key over Pete went in after bouncing high off the front of the rim, nearly and perhaps hitting the support strap before going in with 1:13 on the regulation clock.
That would be it in regulation, but not before more flurries of action that saw Cook miss on a drive to the basket. The Rebels called timeout after a Pete foul with 20.4 seconds left, but never got another chance in regulation. Cook stole the errant inbounds pass and the Raiders called timeout to set up a final shot.
Ironically, it was Cook who misfired on a wide-open 3-point look from the left wing on a pass from Marshall, putting the game into overtime.
Two free throws with 2:45 left put the Rebels up 43-41 and they wouldn’t score again. Cook tied it the next time down the court with a post drive, setting up the final minutes.
The highly-touted Spratt, one of the top scorers in the WPIAL, wound up with a game-high 22 points on 10-for-22 shooting, with a 2-for-9 effort from beyond the 3-point line. He also went 0-for-2 from the free throw line, including missing the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:46 left in overtime.
From there, the Rebels did get the missed shot, but Marshall’s steal with 1:16 left gave the Raiders the ball for the rest of the game.
Running down the clock to 16.6 seconds, the Raiders called a second timeout, starting the game-winning sequence that started with Marshall bringing the ball up the court. Four different Raiders touched the ball before time expired, including Cook for just an instant for the win.
The Raiders led 13-11 after the first quarter with Haines coming up big early with three 3-pointers for nine points. His trey with six seconds left gave the Raiders the two-point lead. Haines finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Peterson added seven points while Marshall scored five points.
Seton-LaSalle led 22-20 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters, leading into its biggest spread at 34-28 before the Raiders got back in the game.
The Raiders were outrebounded 35-27 and were outscored by Seton-LaSalle in second-chance points, 14-2, but edged the Rebels 18-10 in points off turnovers.