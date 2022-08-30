DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic cross country team brings 15 varsity players to its roster this year, one year removed from having just seven kids on the team.
Taking over the helm is a familiar face in longtime assistant and track and field head coach Andy Skraba.
“Practices have gotten off to a great start so far this year — couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Skraba said.
This year’s team will rely heavily on its three seniors in Angelo Piccirillo, Eva Bloom and Katelyn Smith.
“They all are returning, seasoned veterans,” Skraba said. “I hope for them to lead by example and show our young team the ‘in’s and out’s’ of the sport.”
Of the 15 kids on the roster, just five were on the team last season, as that includes juniors Matt Volpe and Haley Semancik. That leaves eight sophomores and two freshmen looking to make their mark.
Speaking of freshmen, Skraba said the team’s two in Elle Osterman and Addison Smith should look to contribute right away as they’ve stepped up from junior varsity to varsity.
“They will look to have strong seasons and build off of what they were able to accomplish last year,” Skraba said of the duo.
Sophomores make up eight of the 15 and include Jack Roy, Andrew Reiter, Peyton Supizio, Alyssa Yanek, Lauren Jenkins, Hope Jacob, Olivia Helm and Aurea Slimak.
Expectations for the team are definitely higher than last season, especially with this year’s roster size, as Skraba feels the team truly doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses of note.
“Our depth is a strength that we haven’t had in a long time,” Skraba said. “Hopefully we can take advantage of it.”
Skraba also has former head coach Tom Shade assisting the team as both are excited to see what the Cardinals can do.
“Coach Shade and myself are very excited to see what this group of athletes will be able to achieve this year; as a team as well as an individual basis,” Skraba said. “I hope to see a lot of PR’s set and broken this year.”
Skraba and the Cardinals will get to see how the team will fare in its first meet today as DuBois hosts. But win or lose, the team will strive to do its very best and to improve as the season moves along.
“This is a pretty tight knit group this year,” Skraba said. “We are looking to enjoy the season while competing and working towards our team goals.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Eva Bloom, Angelo Piccirillo, Katelyn Smith. Juniors: Matt Volpe, Haley Semancik. Sophomores: Jack Roy, Andrew Reiter, Peyton Suplizio, Alyssa Yanek, Lauren Jenkins, Hope Jacob, Olivia Helm, Aurea Slimak. Freshman: Elle Osterman, Addison Smith.