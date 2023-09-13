BROOKVILLE — With rain and wind showing up during Tuesday’s three-team cross country meet at Brookville Area High School, the hosts turned in a solid afternoon despite the conditions.
The reigning D9 Class 1A champion Raiders swept a pair of traditionally strong Class 2A teams in Bradford (26-30) and Punxsutawney (16-44) while the Owls downed the Chucks (20-37). On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney topped the Lady Raiders 22-35 in the only scored matchup since Bradford didn’t bring any runners.
Brookville head coach Dan Murdock was more than pleased with his entire roster, from junior high to varsity.
“I believe 27 of 29 kids ran their best-ever home course time today and the older kids were running controlled for the first mile, then gradually increased their effort,” Murdock said. “All my younger runners ran really well today. The more I look at splits and results, the happier I am with them today.”
While Bradford’s boys put the first two runners across the line with Brayden Friar (17:26) and Leo Peterniti (17:45), the Raiders had the next four finish third through sixth with Ty Fiscus (18:04), Evan McKalsen (18:12), Brady Means (18:36) and Cole Householder (19:10). Also scoring for the Raiders was Ian Clowes (19:30).
Fiscus, McKalsen and Means all landed on the team’s home course honor roll top 10 with their times now sitting at No. 4, 7 and 8 respectively.
Chris Setree (7th, 19:15) led Punxsutawney while Adin Bish (11th, 19:39), David Kunselman (13th, 20:06), Evan Mohney (19th, 21:26) and Michael Setree (20th, 21:49) also scoring.
“We don’t get a lot of dual wins against Punxsutawney, although they have some injuries right now,” said Murdock, who noted it’s the Raiders’ first win over Bradford since 2000. “The girls ran well against a very good Class 2A team in Punxsutawney. We just need a few more runners.”
Punxsutawney put three of the first four runners across the line in the girls’ varsity race with Riley Miller winning in 22:18, 26 seconds ahead of Lady Raiders two-time state qualifier Erika Doolittle (22:44).
The Lady Chucks also had Hannah Surkala (3rd, 23:07), Emily Bussard (4th, 23:53), Madison Rudolph (6th, 25:17) and Madison Momyer (8th, 25:56) scoring. For the Lady Raiders, Ella Fiscus (5th, 25:07), Maggie Shaffer (7th, 25:38), Sydney Murdock (9th, 26:21) and Claira Downs (12th, 27:38) also scored.
In the junior high race, Brookville’s Liam Whitling won the two-mile course in 11:55, 10 seconds ahead of Jonathan Drum of Punxsutawney. Whitling’s time landed on the program’s junior high honor roll in the No. 2 spot, eight seconds behind two PIAA track and field champion and state medalists in cross country Ryan Thrush.
Brookville’s Samantha Neil won the girls’ junior high race in 16:06 with Punxsutawney’s Guinn Homan second at 16:51.
Brookville runs at the Commodore Perry Invitational Saturday.