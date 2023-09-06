ST. MARYS — Taking three of four dual meet decisions, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams ran against Elk County Catholic and Kane at Benzinger Park Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders won both matchups, 15-42 against both the Crusaders and Wolves. The Lady Raiders edged Kane 29-30 while losing 21-34 to Elk County Catholic.
In the other matchups, Kane beat a short-handed ECC boys’ lineup while the ECC girls topped Kane, 23-32.
The Brookville boys put the first five runners across the line as Evan McKalsen won in 17:46 with teammates Ty Fiscus (18:08), Brady Means (19:23), Jacob Murdock (19:27) and Ian Clowes (19:32) rounding out the top-five finishers and team scoring.
Kane’s Mason Geer was sixth in 19:42 with the Crusaders’ top runner Andrew Mawn seventh in 19:42. The Raiders also put Luke Fiscus and Cole Householder in eighth and ninth overall at 20:15 and 20:50. ECC’s Aaron Lanzel finished 10th in 20:51.
The Lady Crusaders put the first two runners across in the girls’ race as Grace Neubert finished in 20:56 with Sophia Bille second in 22:15. Kane’s Rowan Milliron (22:22.2) and Lily Wymer (22:22.5) were third and fourth overall and ECC’s Gianna Bille fifth in 23:05.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished sixth in 21:23. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Sydney Murdock (8th, 25:17), Ella Fiscus (9th, 25:57), Maggie Shaffer (12th, 26:57) and Claira Downs (13th, 28:17).
Brookville hosts Punxsutawney and Bradford next Tuesday.