PUNXSUTAWNEY — Four area cross country programs — DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic. Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney — opened the season against each other Wednesday in Punxsy, and it was DuBois and host Punxsutawney that enjoyed the big days as each went 5-1.
DuBois swept the girls meet, beating ECC (23-34), Punxsy (20-35) and DCC (15-49), while Punxsy did the same in the boys meet despite missing two of its top runners.
The Chucks edged DuBois (26-29) and ECC (25-30) and scored a17-38 victory vs. DCC. As for the Beavers, they scored wins against ECC (25-30) and DCC (19-36).
The Lady Chucks notched wins against ECC (28-31) and DCC (15-50).
DuBois’ Rudy Williams was the overall winner, besting Punxsy’s Chris Setree by nine seconds, 18:24-18:33, on his home course. DuBois Trent LaBenne was a very close third, crossing a second behind Setree, while ECC’s Andrew Mawn was fourth in 18:37. They were the only runners to break 19 minutes on the day.
Punxsy’s Aidin Bish (19:03) rounded out the Top 5, with ECC’s Kurt Wolfe (19:21) placing sixth. Elk County placed two other boys in the Top 15 as Aaron Lanzel (19:31) Deacon Hendrickson (22:23) were seventh and 15th, respectively.
Punxsy collected five Top 13 finishes en route to the sweep.
While Setree and Bish secured Top 5 finishes, Nolan Lewis (19:45) and Evan Mohney (20:17) placed eighth and 10th, respectively, each with personal-best times.
Both of those Chucks just edged out other runners for those spots, DCC’s Antonio Piccirillo (19:45) was ninth overall and DuBois’ Isaiah Chewning (20:18) 11th, as the Beavers No. 3 runner.
“This was a very nice opening meet for our team, and the weather was excellent,” said Chucks head coach George Wehrle. “It seems like the first meet is always so hot and humid the kids just try to grind it out and survive, but today they were actually racing and produced some quality times for this early in the season.
“Chris (Setree) really did a nice job to hang up near the front the entire way, and he had just enough at the end to get ahead and hold off LaBenne. Adin (Bish) runs with Chris in practice but just fell off a bit in the last half of the race, although he still ran a lifetime best by 17 seconds today.
“Evan edging Chewning and Chris slipping by LaBenne were both important to helping us win over DuBois. We end up losing if they don’t get it done at the finish, and Evan in particular really had to hustle to cross the line first.”
The Chucks’ fifth runner, Michael Setree, finished 13th in the boys race with a time of 21;21.
DuBois’ Aaron Chewning (20:58) secured a 12th-place finish, while Harrison Blakeslee, the team’s fifth runner, crossed in 22:37 to place 16th.
“Our boys team had an impressive debut, nearly pulling off the sweep but just fell short to host Punsxy,” said DuBois coach Scott Sullivan. “Rudy ran well, taking home top honors and Trent looked strong from start to finish, placing third. Isaiah and Aaron Chewning both came on strong in the final mile for impressive finishes. Harrison Blakeslee rounded out the scoring, securing the victories against ECC and DCC.
“The boys team is young and inexperienced and will only get better as the season goes on. If they buy into the team concept, and we get some help from our multi-sport teammates from soccer (Jay Parekh and Landon Akers), the end of October could be very interesting.”
Piccirillo was joined in the Top 15 by Cardinal teammate Peyton Suplizio (21:44), who was 14th.
Over on the girls’ side, DuBois had four of the top eight finishers in coming away with the season-opening sweep.
Lady Beaver Morgan Roemer cruised to victory with a time of 19:27 to beat runner-up Grace Neubert (19:43) of ECC by 16 seconds. Roemer was seventh overall counting the boys (everyone ran together), while Neubert was ninth overall.
DuBois’ Sidney Beers (20:44) added a third place, with teammate Morgan King (21:44) crossing the line in fifth place. Freshman Addison Love (22:35) collected an eighth-place finish in her first varsity race, while fellow freshman Sierra Sell was 11th in 24:19.
“Our girls came out firing on all cylinders in their season debut, sweeping Punxsy, Elk County and cross-town rival DuBois Central Catholic,” said Sullivan. “The senior trio of Morgan Roemer, Sidney Beers and Morgan King had an impressive start to their seasons, placing 1, 3 and 5 in the girls results. That set the tone for the remaining scorers to secure the victories.
“Freshmen Addison Love, Sierra Sell, Taylor Roy and Cheyenne Miller all had impressive first varsity meets. There were definitely some nerves before the gun went off, especially for our first-year girls ,but everyone settled in and did their job. You can always tell who put the miles in over the summer in Meet No. 1.
“Roemer started her final season off with an impressive 19:27 to lead the pack. This team is loaded with potential if we can narrow the gap between our No 3 and No. 5 runners. We are so anxious to see the improvement of our freshmen girls going forward as they fight for those very important last scoring places.
“With our first meet under our belt, it’s on to the next challenge, a big invite. And, that will take place Saturday at the prestigious Big Valley Invitational. We will get to see some impressive state-ranked teams and several PIAA All-State caliber runners. It will definitely be an early measuring stick to see exactly how good we are ... and what we need to improve on going forward.”
The ECC girls also enjoyed a nice placing two other runners in the Top 7 outside Neubert.
Sophia Bille (21:59) was sixth, with younger sister Gianna Bille (22:06) finishing right behinf her in seventh.
Punxsy’s top girls finisher was sophomore Riley Miller (21:30), who crossed the line in fourth place. Lady Chucks Hannah Surkala (22:50) and Emily Bussard (23:23) finished back-to-back in ninth and 10th place, while Adelynn Lewis (25:21) and Madison Rudolph (25:32) did the same in 12th and 13th, respectively.
“It felt really good to get the kids an opportunity to test out their fitness and have everyone there to cheer them on,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder. “Overall, I think there was a lot of good and definitely some things that we can improve right away.
“There are a good bit of weeks until districts and states but taking the time to learn and improve from meet one will help get these girls to where they want to be by the end of the season.”
While DuBois travels to Big Valley on Saturday, Punxsy makes the trek to Titusville on Saturday.