CLARION — For the first time since 2009, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders basketball team is headed to the state semifinals after beating the WPIAL two-seed Union Area (24-4) 52-45 in overtime Tuesday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The Crusaders (25-5) found themselves trailing 19-8 just a minute into the second quarter, but ECC went on a 13-0 run to take the lead and a 23-21 halftime lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth battle that saw Union tie things up with less than a minute left, eventually forcing overtime with the score knotted at 41-41.
Senior Charlie Breindel led the charge offensively with 24 points — including 15-of-17 from the free throw line — as the Crusaders pulled away late in overtime.
“It was a really good win,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “It was eerily similar to the Farrell game (in starting out slow). First of all, Union is a great team and they’re young. I think they played all juniors and a sophomore. They’re certainly going to be around for a long time so it was good to get them this year.”
The Crusaders saw the Scotties jump out to an early 10-2 lead and eventually an 18-8 lead after the first quarter with Matt Stanley scoring half of those points and 19 total in the game.
“Stanley is all that was advertised,” Straub said. “He’s averaging 19 (points) a game and that’s what he had tonight. We had a really difficult time staying in front of him.
“We turned it over three out of the first four (possessions). We really looked shaky and I don’t know why that was — other than that they were able to put on a lot of good pressure. When you don’t hit shots, you can’t make points and when the other team makes everything they shoot, it’s tough to maintain some contact.”
After Peyton Lombardo made a free throw for the Scotties to make it 19-8 with 7:18 left in the second quarter, ECC went on a 13-0 run as its defense also held Union to just three points in the quarter.
Colby Nussbaum’s bucket underneath got things going and after an Adam Straub block, Breindel cashed in a three to make it 19-12.
Jordan Wasko got a layup after a steal to cut the Scotties lead to five and a Breindel layup later made it 19-16.
Breindel then made a corner three to tie things up and Wasko gave the Crusaders a 21-19 lead at the charity stripe with 1:51 left in the first half. Mark Stanley then scored to stop the Crusaders’ run to tie it up again but two Breindel free throws gave ECC a 23-21 lead.
Elk County Catholic got its largest lead of the night in the third quarter at 28-21 as Straub made a step-back three. But Union would go on a 7-0 run to tie and from there, ECC’s biggest lead prior to overtime was just four points.
The Crusaders led 40-36 with 1:21 to go before Lombardo knocked down a three to make it 40-39. Breindel then made one of two free throws six seconds later to make it 41-39 before a Matt Stanley runner tied things up.
With the Crusaders holding the ball for the last shot, a Breindel deep two clanged off the left side of the rim at the buzzer to force overtime.
In overtime, a fast break bucket by Michael Jacobs gave ECC a quick 43-41 lead but Matt Stanley answered just as quick with a midranger to tie it up again. For the remainder of overtime, ECC did its damage at the charity stripe from Breindel’s six and Straub’s two. Straub’s free throws came when the game was just 46-45 and with 23.7 seconds left as they gave ECC a three-point advantage.
“Fortunately we made some free throws,” Straub said. “Adam (Straub) made two big ones for us that were really important.”
The Scotties’ attempt to tie came up short as Lombardo air-balled a three, giving it back to the Crusaders.
Breindel was then fouled with 6.6 seconds left and the three-point lead. With the Crusaders in the double bonus, Union was also called for a technical for not getting Mark Stanley — who had fouled out — out of the game in time.
As he was clutch all evening at the line, Breindel made four consecutive free throws to ice the game and give ECC a 52-45 lead. Seconds later, ECC celebrated its first semifinals berth in 13 years.
“We were fortunate to come up with a win,” Straub said. “This game could’ve went 10 different ways — it really could’ve. I feel blessed and fortunate that we’re moving on.”
Breindel was 15-of-17 from the line on the night and scored six of the 11 ECC overtime points as he continued his stellar state playoff run.”Charlie gives me confidence when he puts on his sneakers — that’s the bottom line,” Straub said. “We win games a lot of times by things like our defense or throwing in some threes. We win games sometimes with our preparation. But we win most of our games by Charlie willing us to win games. He’s just got a big will (to win) and a big heart. He is our leader and he just won’t settle for anything but the bottom line. That’s what he’s such a good player and that’s why he’ll be a good player at the college level.
“The last three teams that we played — Rochester, Farrell and Union — they were all extremely athletic and guarded the ball very well. Charlie has not had a one-possession break in any of those games. They’ve guarded him from baseline to baseline. We put a lot on his shoulders. For those that have been given a lot, a lot is expected. And Charlie has been given a lot in terms of his athletic ability but he’s also really developed that athletic ability by outworking people. I’m proud of him and proud to be able to have the opportunity to coach him.”
Straub also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks on the night.
“Adam’s so long — he’s deceptively long,” Straub said. “He hasn’t scored as much lately but tonight he certainly did. Those threes were real big and he didn’t hesitate. When Adam takes his time and shoots the ball, it’s pretty good.”
It’s the fifth time the Crusaders have made the state semis — all of which have come under coach Straub in 1988, 1992, its state title win in 2006 and in 2009.
“There’s got to be a lot of things (that have to) go well to make a run,” Straub said of the state playoffs. “Number one, stay healthy ... We took the approach that every practice is a gift and every game is a gift, and to make sure you take advantage of all of the opportunities that you have. There’s been a lot of good teams that we had over the course of the years that have not made it this far. A lot of really good teams. Then there’s been some teams where weren’t necessarily thinking we’re going to make it as far as they did, and they did. So a lot of things have to happen. You make your own breaks, you make your own fortune and you make your own luck. But it sure doesn’t hurt to make (20-of-24) free throws.
“You go back to two losses that I really think helped turn our season around. DuBois Central Catholic when they sort of beat us up a little bit and the AML championship game where we got punched right in the nose (against Ridgway). I think our schedule has certainly prepared us for games like tonight and the AML playoffs — both the semifinals and the finals — prepared us for games like tonight.”
As one of just four Class A teams left in the state, ECC will step out onto the court on Friday night at a time and location to be determined. They’ll get another WPIAL school — this time champions Bishop Canevin in a battle of the Crusaders. Straub said they’ll take what they’ve learned from Tuesday night and apply it to Friday’s matchup.
“What we didn’t do a very good job of was stopping (Matt) Stanley coming off those ball screens,” Straub said. “We need to work on that and get better at that. We need to play a game on Friday that’s one possession at a time and do the little things.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
UNION AREA 45, OT
Score by Quarters
Union 18 3 11 9 4 — 45
ECC 8 15 11 7 11 — 52
Union Area—45
Matt Stanley 9 0-0 19, Cam Taylor 0 0-0 0, Kaden Fisher 0 3-4 3, Peyton Lombardo 3 2-4 11, Mark Stanley 5 2-2 12, Brennen Porter 0 0-0 0, Brayton Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-10 45.
Elk County Catholic—52
Jordan Wasko 3 3-4 10, Luke Jansen 0 0-0 0, Michael Jacobs 2 0-0 4, Adam Straub 3 2-2 10, Charlie Breindel 4 15-17 24, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-1 4. Totals: 14 20-24 52.
Three-pointers: Union 4 (Lombardo 3, Matt Stanley), ECC 4 (Straub 2, Breindel, Wasko).