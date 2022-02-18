ST. MARYS — Thursday night’s Allegheny Mountain League semifinal pitting the Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic boys basketball teams against each other was a highly anticipated rematch of a regular season contest won by DCC.
The Cardinals used a fourth quarter comeback to stun ECC, 46-41, inside the Varischetti Sports Complex on Jan. 7.
Elk County led that game by 10 points early in the second quarter and as many as six (38-32) late in the third before the Cardinals rallied to capture its first win vs. ECC since the 2010 District 9 Class A championship game. The loss was ECC’s lone win this season against an AML foe.
A second win in the same season against ECC wasn’t in the cards for DCC Thursday, though, as the Crusaders knocked off the Cardinals, 52-37, to reach Saturday’s AML title game vs. Ridgway.
The Elkers beat rival Johnsonburg, 49-36, in the other semifinal Thursday behind a game-high 28 points by Dan Park.
Elk County built a 10-point second quarter lead, just like in the first meeting, but this time around there was no comeback by DCC. The Crusaders took a 12-point lead (30-18) to the half and never saw that advantage dip below 10 points the entire second half before winning by 15.
A trio of Crusaders reached double figures to spearhead the win. Jordan Wasko led all players with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Charlie Breindel and Michael Jacobs had 14 and 10, respectively.
Andrew Green led DCC with 10 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. The Cardinals’ leading scorer Alec Srock was held to just nine points. Teammate Jalen Kosko also had nine, with Luke Swisher chipping in seven.
The game opened as a back-and-forth battle with the teams trading scores in the first five minutes of so. Elk County then ripped off seven straight points, five by Michael Jacobs, to grab a 12-6 lead.
However, Swisher completed an old-fashion 3-point play with 10 seconds left in the quarter to make it 12-9 after eight minutes.
Green then scored in the opening moments of the second to pull DCC within a point (12-11), but a 3-point play by Breindel quickly made it 15-11, still in the opening minute.
Central countered with a Kosko free throw, but a 7-0 spurt by ECC made it a 10-point game (22-12) just like that. Wasko had five of those points.
That Cardinals had an answer and cut that deficit in half at 22-17 on a Swisher hoop and Green 3-pointer. But, DCC got no closer as the Crusaders ended the half on an 8-1 run to go into the break up 30-18.
Adam Straub, Wasko and Breindel all had hoops in that closing stretch, while Luke Jansen went 2 of 2 at the foul line. Wasko had seven points in the quarter.
The third quarter went much like the first, with the teams trading scores. That did little to help the Cardinals as the teams played to a 12-12 draw in the period, which meant ECC took a 12-point lead (42-30) to the fourth.
Kosko powered the Cardinals in the third with six of his nine points, while Green had five of his 10 in the frame. Wasko notched five in the third for ECC, with Jacobs having three.
Any thoughts of a DCC comeback bid were dashed early in the fourth as Wasko and Breindel each scored on strong drives to the basket in the first two minutes to make it a 16-point game at 46-30.
Srock tried to jump-start his team when he completed a 3-point play with 5:34 to play, but ECC scored the next five points (4 by Breindel) to put the game away as it took a 51-33 lead with 3:29 remaining to play.
Cardinal Brendan Paisley then went 2 of at the stripe, while Kosko scored inside, bbut it was too little, too late for DCC as the Crusaders took home the 15-point victory and avenged its regular season loss to the Cardinals.
Ridgway and Elk County will play for the AML title Saturday night at 8 p.m. at St. Marys High School.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 37
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 9 12 7 — 37
ECC 12 18 12 10 — 52
DuBois Central Catholic—37
Jalen Kosko 3 3-6 9, Alec Srock 2 5-7 9, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 0 2-2 2, Luke Swisher 2 3-4 7, Andrew Green 4 0-0 10, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 13-19 37.
Elk County Catholic—52
Jordan Wasko 6 1-2 15, Luke Jansen 1 3-4 5, Michael Jacobs 4 3-4 12, Adam Straub 3 0-0 6, Charlie Breindel 6 2-3 14, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-0 0. Wil Wortman 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Green 2), ECC 3 (Wasko 2, Jacobs).