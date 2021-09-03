ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders will take to the pitch in 2021 with two dozen players — including five seniors and five juniors. The rest are made up of underclassmen, primarily sophomores.
First year coach Kelli Brannock takes the reins, but she’s no stranger to ECC as she was formerly the girls head coach.
“Every player has been working hard to improve, to get into game shape and to contribute to the team,” Brannock said.
The senior class consists of Caleb Chileski, James Foradora, Isaac Grunewald, Ke Kang and Tanner Pasi. Juniors include Nick Cherry, Owen Daghir, Ryan Jovenitti, Anthony Messineo and Cole Piccirillo.
For the sophomores, the eight consist of Sagan Bever, Timmy Brannock, Thomas Genise-Gdula, Lucas Grunewald, Percy MacDonald, William MacDonald, Landen Snyder and Bobby Urmann. The six freshmen of Ben Cerroni, Frank Messineo, Lance O’Neill, Ryan Shaffer, Joe Toncich and Wil Wortman round out the squad.
“Our team chemistry has really stood out so far,” Brannock said. “As well as our energy, desire, and focus during practice. We have a solid core that is really stepping up.”
Brannock said it’s been tough to single out any person at this point as far as who will be main contributors, but hopes once team goals are set for the season, they will be able to focus on the process and good results will soon follow thereafter.
“Ultimately, we want our play to be peaking at the end of the season,” Brannock said.
With positions, Brannock said as a fairly young team, there will be some tweaking throughout the year — quite likely this year’s biggest challenge.
“So I see balancing each individual players development and role while achieving the most as a team as our biggest opportunity,” Brannock said. “We have introduced the concept that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Now we have to collectively put this into action.”
As the first year boys head coach, Brannock said she looks forward to seeing the players and team evolve over the season — and they are hopeful this season is normal compared to last year’s COVID-19 issues that saw schedules and opponents change on the fly.
“I think returning to some form of normal has re-energized all of us,” Brannock said. “From being able to scrimmage to returning to our normal opponents, it is just nice to return to something familiar. While we still have to be cautious, I think mentally it has been a lot easier for the players and coaches to push hard during pre-season knowing that there will be opportunities to see the hard work pay off in scrimmages and games.”
Assistant coaches Ben Jovenitti and Mitchel O’Neill have returned — providing a valuable asset to not only Brannock but to the rest of the roster.
“I am grateful for their dedication, knowledge and partnership,” Brannock said. “The three of us are on the same page and share a similar ‘why’ for coaching soccer. That is key.”
The Crusaders open the season today at the Bucktail Tournament in Kersey.
ROSTER
Seniors: Caleb Chileski, James Foradora, Isaac Grunewald, Ke Kang, Tanner Pasi. Juniors: Nick Cherry, Owen Daghir, Ryan Jovenitti, Anthony Messineo, Cole Piccirillo. Sophomores: Sagan Bever, Timmy Brannock, Thomas Genise-Gdula, Lucas Grunewald, Percy MacDonald, William MacDonald, Landen Snyder, Bobby Urmann. Freshmen: Ben Cerroni, Frank Messineo, Lance O’Neill, Ryan Shaffer, Joe Toncich, Wil Wortman.