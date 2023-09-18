SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team used a heavy dose of senior running back Noah Cherry en route to the team’s first win of the season on Saturday, as he racked up 294 yards and four touchdowns to give first year head coach Tim Pearson his inaugural win in a 46-12 route over Sheffield at Wolverine Mountain.
“We’re excited for our first win of the season,” Pearson said. “The last three games, I think they played really well. We just had one thing or another not go our way and we just couldn’t recover with injuries. Tonight we finally got things clicking and you could see from the ground game from Noah (Cherry). It was a good game all-around and we’re excited about it.”
After starting slow on the scoreboard with the Crusaders leading by just 7-6 after a 66-yard interception return TD by Wolverine Colby Barr, ECC got to work and scored 39 unanswered before a late TD by Sheffield set the final score of 46-12.
The Crusaders made it look easy on their opening drive after getting great field position to start, driving 46 yards on five plays that ended with a 24-yard TD run by Cherry. Wil Wortman’s extra point gave ECC a quick 7-0 lead with 7:35 to go in the first quarter.
Elk County Catholic’s next two drives ended with a dropped pass on 4th-and-16 that potentially could’ve been a touchdown and a punt on 4th-and-24 that saw three penalties on the drive. It appeared ECC had the momentum as Barr’s punt went just 19 yards and ECC got the ball at the Sheffield 32. However on what was an attempted wide receiver screen to the right, a Charlie Geci pass sailed and went into the hands of Barr, who took it 66-yards to the house with 6:45 left in the second quarter. Alex Eaton then tried to tie the game up with the PAT but the kick was blocked as ECC still led, 7-6.
It took ECC six plays on 64 yards to extend the lead again as Cherry got his second score of the day — this one on a 12-yard run as Wortman’s PAT gave ECC a 14-6 advantage with 3:46 left in the second quarter.
After Sheffield was called for intentional grounding and then a 2-yard punt after a couple of ECC defensemen nearly blocked it, the Crusaders got the ball at the Sheffield 26. A penalty would later back them up and they eventually faced 4th-and-4, but a 15-yard Cherry run made it 1st-and-goal at the Sheffield 5 with 45.8 seconds left in the first half. Cherry did the rest on the next run although Wortman’s kick was blocked as ECC led 20-6 with 39.9 seconds left before halftime.
The Crusaders stalled out on the opening drive of the second half but Wortman was then able to show off his leg, booting a line-drive 42-yard field goal just 1:31 into the third quarter as ECC led 23-6.
As they did many times on Saturday, ECC started the next drive in Wolverine territory again, this time at the Sheffield 33 after a 29-yard punt return by Cherry — who in turn did the rest as a 30-yard run got ECC 1st-and-goal and he then cashed it in on the next run with 7:51 left in the third quarter. Wortman’s kick was then good as ECC led by 24.
Another stalled Sheffield drive led ECC on an 11-play drive that showed how everything was going right at that point for the Crusaders. The team originally faced 4th-and-11 at the Sheffield 46 as Wortman was back to punt.
However, Sheffield’s Zach Barnes broke free and looked like he’d block the kick. As Wortman was about to punt, he then pulled it back, juked around Barnes and took off for the first down, gaining 12 yards to extend the drive.
Eventually Wortman would kick his second field goal of the day just four seconds into the fourth quarter from 33-yards out as ECC led 33-6.
Two plays later, the ECC defense came through as Matthew Gilmore jumped the route of a Barr pass and took it 45 yards into the end zone. Wortman’s PAT gave ECC a 40-6 lead with 11:12 left to play.
Needing another score to get the 35-point mercy rule in play, ECC did just that after Sheffield turned it over on downs at their own 25-yard line. Five plays later, quarterback Charlie Geci found Gilmore over the middle for a 14-yard TD pass with 9:02 left to play.
“We’ve been dealing with some injuries and we finally got our quarterback (Charlie Geci) back,” Pearson said. “”And Matthew Gilmore is one of our freshmen. He had a great defensive game and had a lot of receptions ... He’s just a gung-ho kid that’s out there that’s always ready to play.”
After the PAT was blocked and ECC led 46-6, Geci picked off a Barr pass for the second ECC interception of the day. Eventually ECC would punt and Sheffield scored their second touchdown of the afternoon as Barr found Austin Fiscus on a 43-yard touchdown with 3:05 left to play. The two-point try would fail and after both teams would fumble away possessions, the Crusaders went into victory formation to seal the first win of the year.
“I was really proud of the team out there playing together,” Pearson said. “And you can see what happens when we’re together.”
Elk County Catholic (1-3) will get a rematch on Friday as they host Otto-Eldred — a team that dropped the Crusaders in the first week of the season with a 35-22 loss.
“Hopefully this will carry us through because next week we have Otto,” Pearson said. “Otto was our first game of the season and we lost to them at Otto. But I told them today that we lost that game because of our mistakes. We were the better team so now it’ll be a chance for our guys to prove it this coming Friday.”