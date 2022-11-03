BROCKWAY — A new District 9 Class A boys soccer champion was crowned Wednesday night, as Karns City handed Elk County Catholic a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in the title game at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
Five-time defending champ Brockway was knocked out of the tournament in the opening round by Brookville in the 8-9 matchup, which opened the door for a new winner to be crowned. And, third-seeded Karns City and fourth-seeded ECC proved to be the teams to navigate their way to the finals.
Elk County (15-6) knocked off top-seeded Clarion-Limestone, 5-0, in the semis to reach its second straight title game a year after losing 8-0 to Brockway in the finals.
This one definitely stung a lot more for the Crusaders, who were in the game for 80 minutes this time around and came oh so close to pulling even in the closing moments after jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead.
Elk County used a strong high-pressure defense to keep the Gremlins at bay for a large portion of the night. But Karns City managed to find a crack in that defense to score in the 30th minute to even things at 1-1.
The Gremlins then took the lead on a set piece in the 58th minute when Myles McCully bent a corner kick into the box that bounced in front ECC keeper Ryan Jovenitti and appeared to spin its way into the net.
Karns City took that 2-1 advantage into the closing moments, where ECC thought it had tied the game — or at the very least earned a shot to do so with just over two minute left.
Elk County junior Timmy Brannock launched a long throw-in into the box towards the Gremlins net. Karns City keeper Lucas Yasika jumped high in the air to get a hand on the ball as Crusader Anthony Messineo tried to head it.
The ball deflected off Yasika’s hand and appeared headed for the net, but Karns City defender Braden Slater, who was standing a couple feet behind his keeper, knocked the ball down with his hand.
No hand ball was called as a wild scrum ensued in the goal mouth. At one point, both Yasika and Messineo — who were on the ground at that point — looked to be in contact with the ball as it hovered over the goal line. Crusader Landen Snyder was also there trying to kick it over the line.
Moments later ball came shooting back out towards the field of play as it was either cleared away by Yasika or another Karns City player. The Crusaders pleaded their case the ball had crossed the line, but officials ruled it hadn’t.
Officials also did not call the hand ball, which at the very least would have given ECC a penalty kick and a chance to tie the game. Instead, the Gremlins were able to milk away the final two minutes to take home the title in what proved to be a controversial finish.
“I’m very proud of the team,” said ECC coach Kelli Brannock, whose team was looking to win the school’s first D-9 title since 1997. “To get to the championship two years in a row was a great accomplishment. On top of of that, we went from 8-7-2 regular season last year to 13-5 this season.
“I thought everyone played with heart tonight, and I’m proud of the seniors — Ryan Jovenitti, Nick Cherry, Cole Piccirillo and Tony Messineo — for what they have given to the program. I just told them I’m proud of them as people, soccer players, and I wish I could take this sting away.”
Both teams came out strong at the opening whistle.
Karns City had a scoring chance just over a minute in but fired a shot wide of the right post. Elk County quickly flipped the field and grabbed a 1-0 lead less than a minute later.
The Crusaders played a long ball over the Karns City defense that Messineo beat everyone too. The ball took a high bounce off the turf, and the Crusader senior was able to head it over Yasika, who came out to challenge, and into the net just 2:11 into the game.
Elk County mustered just one more shot the rest of the half, and that came with 2:21 on the clock and sailed wide of the far post.
In between, ECC looked content to focus on playing defense and trying to hold the Gremlins at bay. And, that largley worked, with Jovenitti making some big saves when Karns City did get a look on goal.
Jovenitti made his first save in the fifth minute, then made a diving save in the 16th minute. He had another sprawling effort three minutes later to keep it a 1-0 game.
Karns City finally struck with 10:24 left in the half, and even then Jovenitti made a nice save on an initial shot, deflecting the ball out to his defensive right.
However, Gremlin Hobie Bartoe happened to be at the right spot at the right time and found himself with the ball staring down a wide open net. He didn’t miss as he buried a shot to knot things at 1-1.
Jovenitti made two more saves after that as the game went to the half 1-1. Jovenitti made six of his nine saves in the first 40 minutes. He was forced to leave the game in the second half with 10:57 to play after he and a Gremlin had a hard collision as both slid for a loose ball.
Backup keeper Sagan Beaver played the final 10:57 and never faced a shot while ECC tried to rally from their 2-1 deficit.
Karns City came out strong to open the second half and controlled the first 20 minutes.
Lathan Price had a shit sail just high in the 44th minute, while Jovenitti made a leaping save to deflect the ball over the net for a corner kick less than a minute later. He then turned away another shot by Price from the left side in the 54th minute before the Gremlins grabbed the lead with 22:54 to play when McCully’s corner found its way into the net.
Elk County responded with some stronger play on its offensive end, but Yasika recorded saves in the 62nd and 67th minutes as the game eventually went to the final five minutes with Karns City still up a goal.
The Crusaders earned a direct kick on a foul call outside the box with just under 4:00 to go, but Messineo’s kick was hauled in by Yasika. The wild sequence on Brannock’s throw-in then happened with just over two minutes to go.
The Crusaders’ final scoring chance came with 1:20 to play as Lance O’Neil fired a shot from the top of the box that just sailed over the crossbar.
Karns City will now host the WPIAL runner-up in the opening round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
KARNS CITY 2,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Half
ECC 1 0 — 1
Karns City 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
ECC—Anthony Messineo, 2:11.
KC—Hobie Bartoe, 29:36.
Second Half
KC—Myles McCully (corner kick), 57:06.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 7, KC 14. Saves: ECC 9 (Ryan Jovenitti 9, Sagan Beaver 0), KC 4 (Lucas Yasika 4). Corner kicks: ECC 7, KC 4.