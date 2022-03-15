There are just two Tri-County Area basketball teams remaining, with both of those heading into PIAA quarterfinals matchups tonight and tomorrow against WPIAL opponents.
Elk County Catholic and Ridgway clinched quarterfinal berths on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with both teams having a player score career-high points totals to get them there.
The District 9 Class A champ Elk County Catholic (24-5) took down D-10 champion Farrell, 65-53, on Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium in a Class A second round matchup.
That contest saw the Steelers outscore the Crusaders 21-14 in the first quarter before the Crusaders turned it around and outscored Farrell 51-32 the rest of the way.
Senior Charlie Breindel had a career-high 28 points, which included 12 in the third quarter alone. He was also 9-of-11 at the line with the team as a whole going 20-of-25. Fellow Crusaders in double-digits included Luke Jansen with 13 and Adam Straub with 11.
It’s the third time since the Crusader’s 2005-06 state title that ECC has made it this far — with its most-recent quarterfinals berths in 2009 and 2017.
Elk County Catholic is then set to face the WPIAL two-seed in Union Area.
The Elkers — this year’s D-9 Class 2A champs — earned its quarterfinals berth by taking down the WPIAL’s three-seed in the Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions, 59-53 in a Class 2A second round game.
Ridgway (22-5) had a monster game from senior Dan Park, who had a career-high 29 points and hauled in 15 rebounds.
Fellow Elkers Jack Benninger and Aaron Sorg had 13 and 11 points, respectively. The trio of Park, Benninger and Sorg also had key field goals towards the end of each of the first three quarters.
Ridgway did its damage at the charity stripe, going 24-of-34 in the game while the Centurions’ fast-paced offense reached the line just nine times, albeit they hit eight of those attempts.
For Park and fellow senior guard Domenic Allegretto, it’s the second quarterfinals they’ve experienced as they went in 2019 as freshmen. That year saw the Elkers fall to the WPIAL’s Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — which is also the Elkers’ opponent on Wednesday. Ridgway also went to the quarterfinals under head coach Tony Allegretto in 2012 and 2017.
Tuesday, March 15
Boys Class A
PIAA Quarterfinals
(7-2) Union Area vs. (9-1) Elk County Catholic, at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
The Crusaders hope they don’t become the second ECC team to be eliminated by Union in the span of four days, as the Lady Scots knocked off the Lady Crusaders, 38-35, in a Class A girls second round matchup Saturday.
The WPIAL two-seed Scotties (24-3) got to this point by easily taking down the District 5 two-seed in Southern Fulton, 57-25, in the first round. Its second round matchup wasn’t much closer as the Scotties defeated D-6 champion Bishop Carroll, 49-28.
Twins Matt and Mark Stanley led the Scotties in the second round game with 19 and 12 points, respectively, with Matt Stanley knocking down five threes.
It’s also the first quarterfinals trip for Union Area since losing the 2003 championship game to Scotland.
Wednesday,
March 16
Boys Class 2A
PIAA
Quarterfinals
(9-1) Ridgway vs. (7-1) Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, at Oil City High School, 7:30 p.m.
Among the two area teams remaining, the Elkers have the toughest hill to climb. They get the WPIAL champs and defending state champion OLSH Chargers — who sit at 25-0.
Not only are the Chargers undefeated this year, but they are riding a 65-game winning streak that dates back to 2019.
The Chargers started its PIAA Class 2A tournament with a 75-50 win over D-6 four-seed United. Its second round matchup saw it play a familiar foe in WPIAL four-seed Carlynton, as the Chargers rolled in that one, 74-43.
Senior Jake DiMichele led the Chargers in its latest win with 22 points.