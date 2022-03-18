ST. MARYS — It’ll be a battle of the Crusaders tonight at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium in a PIAA Class A boys basketball semifinal matchup as Elk County Catholic will see if it can continue its run against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin.
This will be the fifth time in ECC history that the team has made the semis — all of which have come under head coach Aaron Straub.
Previous trips have come in 1988, 1992, 2006 and 2009.
In 1988 and 1992, the Crusaders fell to WPIAL schools in Monessen and Duquesne, respectively, with each of those going on to win the state title.
The 2006 team saw them take down District 6 champ Blairsville, 77-62, as they later beat District 2’s Bishop Hannan, 71-61, for ECC’s only boys basketball state title.
Its other semis trip in 2009 came short whenever ECC fell to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, 58-44.
But in order to get to this point in 2022, the Crusaders have reeled off six straight wins after they fell to Ridgway in the Allegheny Mountain League championship on Feb. 19.
Since then, they’ve relied on senior Charlie Breindel’s leadership as he’s averaging 17.8 points per game since ECC’s last loss. In the three games in the state tourney alone, he’s averaging 20.7 ppg with the last two games against Farrell and Union Area having 28 and 24 points, respectively.
It was a tight 49-47 win for ECC in its first round game over the WPIAL five-seed Rochester. Jordan Wasko led ECC in that contest with 13 points as Michael Jacobs had 12 and Breindel added 10.
Elk County Catholic then took down D-10 champion Farrell, 65-53, in the second round. That contest saw Breindel drop 28 points as Luke Jansen had 13 points and Adam Straub also had double-digits with 11.
The Crusaders’ latest win was on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals as they beat the WPIAL two-seed Union Area, 52-45. Breindel led the way once again with 24 points — including going 15-of-17 from the charity stripe — as the duo of Wasko and Straub had 10 each.
To move into the second championship game in school history, ECC will have to defeat its third WPIAL team of the tourney in Bishop Canevin (23-4), who is currently riding a 16-game winning streak.
While ECC has been knocking off WPIAL teams during the state tournament, Bishop Canevin has been doing the same when it comes to the local D-9 teams. In its first round matchup, they took down Johnsonburg, 70-43.
That game saw Kai Spears lead Bishop Canevin with 14 points.
Its second round matchup saw Bishop Canevin take down DuBois Central Catholic, 68-33. The Cardinals only trailed 10-8 early in that contest before the Crusaders pulled away and held a 48-18 halftime to get the mercy rule going for the entire second half.
Jaden Gales led the Crusaders in the DCC game with 14 points. Spears had 10, as did Kevaughn Price, and Amari Evans tallied eight.
In the quarterfinals Tuesday, Bishop Canevin took down one of its own in WPIAL four-seed Imani Christian Academy, 53-45. The Crusaders trailed the Saints, 13-9, after the first quarter before Bishop Canevin outscored ICA 18-9 in the second quarter and they led the rest of the contest.
Tuesday’s game saw Vaughn lead the team with 15 points. Gales had 14 and Evans chipped in with 10 — all of which were in the second half.
Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium — which was also the site of ECC’s second round and quarterfinals matchups.