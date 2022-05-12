DuBOIS — It’s amazing how much one single day can make a difference. On Tuesday, Elk County Catholic netter Anthony Messineo met Punxsutawney’s Ben Gigliotti in the District 9 Class AA singles semifinals, with Gigliotti dispatching Messineo, 6-4, 6-1, and eventually winning the D-9 singles title. On Wednesday, both the No. 3 seeded Chucks and top ranked Crusaders met for the D-9 team title and it came down to Gigliotti and Messineo’s match to decide the title. But this time, Messineo prevailed, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in three sets to give the Crusaders its first team title since 2018.
“Even though we were seeded No. 1, Punxsutawney’s a really good team and we knew we’d have to give our very best to win,” ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick said. “They did battle back and I looked at Anthony and I said, ‘This is what it’s coming down to.’ And he showed a lot of guts and fortitude.”
With the finals taking place at DuBois High School, all five matchups — three singles and two doubles — took place simultaneously.
At one point early, Punxsy was winning four of the five matchups, but the first match to end was the No. 3 singles. That matchup when to Crusader Cole Piccirillo, who downed Punxsy’s Aramy Ferrent, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
“A consistent third singles for us has always been Cole Piccirillo,” Jeselnick said. “He always wins those matches and we can always rely on him. Today, he showed up again — even though it was a very, very close first set. Then he won the second set and we were in it.”
Doubles No. 2 was the next to wrap up, as ECC’s Julian Funaki and Elliott Rupprecht went three sets against Alex Deppen and Michael Setree, with the Crusader duo winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, to take a 2-0 overall lead.
“We lost the first set (at No. 2 doubles), then came back and won the second one,” Jeselnick said of Funaki and Rupprecht. “And it was up for grabs in the third set. The boys, we practice a lot of doubles strategy and shot making. So the boys knew what to do and they put it together.”
With the Chucks on the brink of losing, they answered the bell and got back into the contest, tying things up at 2-2.
Punxsy’s Zayin Spearing won a hard-fought battle at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win over Cameron Klebacha to get the Chucks on the board. Then the No. 1 doubles between Punxsy’s Josh Shoemaker and Jauger McDivitt and ECC’s Owen Daghir and Zach Eckert went three sets. The Chucks’ duo was up 5-2 at one point in the third set before the Crusaders tied it up at 5-5 and two points away from a district team title. But Shoemaker and McDivitt would battle back and win the third set for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 overall win — tying things up at 2-2.
We knew it was going to come down to the doubles,” Jeselnick said. “We lost the one and we knew it was going to be really competitive.”
That set the stage as all eyes went back to No. 1 singles of Gigliotti and Messineo. Gigilotti took the first set, 6-4, but Messineo took the second, 6-4, as both were just getting into the third set once all other matches were complete.
A day after falling in straight sets, Messineo led Gigliotti 3-2 in the third set at one point before pulling away for the win, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, to give ECC a 3-2 overall win and its first team title since 2018.
“It was anybody’s (match), really,” Jeselnick said. “The No. 1 D-9 singles champion on the other side of the net, that’s something to be said for Anthony (to win). He held on and showed a lot of fortitude.”
Jeselnick said it’s been a few years since the team has been a postseason contender, and losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 didn’t help either. But he’s glad they were able to get another title.
Elk County Catholic will head to the state tournament now where they will meet the District 7 three-seed on Tuesday at a location and time to be determined. The Crusaders will also be in action next week for the district doubles tournament.
“The boys are playing well in doubles and I hope they have a favorable outcome then,” Jeselnick said. “I believe the boys are practicing really hard and giving it their best. I’m really proud of them. Even though they were seeded one, there was a lot of good players out there in singles. I’m really happy these boys were able to put it together in the pressure situations.”
Punxsutawney will also take part in the doubles tournament next week as Gigliotti will represent D-9 in the state tournament starting May 27, playing the champion of District 10 in the first round.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Ben Gigliotti, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Cameron Klebacha, 7-4, 7-6 (8-6).
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Aramy Ferrent, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Doubles
1. Josh Shoemaker/Jauger McDivitt (P) def. Owen Daghir/Zach Eckert, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
2. Julian Funaki/Elliott Rupprecht (ECC) def. Alex Deppen/Michael Setree, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.