ST. MARYS — For all the success Aaron Straub has enjoyed during his legendary coaching career at Elk County Catholic, last season was arguably one of, if the best, “coaching” job he has done with the ECC boys basketball program.
Elk County returned last season just a handful of players with varsity experience, and only two who saw extensive minutes, which led to Straub opening the season with just an eight-man bench for varsity games.
Despite that inexperience, all Straub and his staff did was mold the Crusaders into state title contenders. Elk County made a magical run all the way to the PIAA Class A semifinals as part of a 25-6 campaign — during which Straub collected his 900th win as ECC boys coach.
Fast forward a year, and Straub and the Crusaders find themselves in a much better situation despite losing a senior class that featured the team’s top two scorers in Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen. That’s because ECC welcomes back a half dozen players, including four who played in 30-plus games while adding some new players for depth.
“It is a new year and new team,” said Sraub. “The first thing we need to do is make sure our team understands that last year is history, and we can not rest on any accomplishments from last year.
“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish last year, and it is my hope that this year’s players will remember how hard our team worked last year, they will reflect on the individual sacrifices all of the players made for the ‘good of the team,’ and that they will be willing to put team goals in front of any personal goals that they may have coming into the year.”
Breindel was ECC’s top scoring threat with 389 points (12.5 ppg) but also was the team’s leading assist man with 106 as he did a little bit of everything for the team. He could hit the outside shot (44 3-pointers), drive the lane, rebound (98) or come up with a steal (38).
As for Jansen, he also did a little bit everything, which was common theme for the team last season. He was a double-digit scorer, averaging 10.7 points (320 total), while also posting 87 rebounds, 36 assists and 30 steals.
“Charlie and Luke were two of the better players ever to come through our program,” said Straub. “Charlie was a vocal leader and someone who absolutely “’willed’ our team to many wins last year. Luke was a quiet leader who did many things under the radar to make us good. Our returning players need to remember and emulate what these two players gave to our program night in and night out.”
While that duo will be a huge loss for the Crusaders, ECC does welcome back the quartet of seniors Adam Straub and Michaels Jacobs and juniors Jordan Wasko and Colby Nussbaum — all of whom were integral parts of last year’s squad.
“I’m hoping our biggest strength is our team chemistry and program culture,” said Straub. “Concerns will be replacing the excellent leadership we had last year from Charlie Breindel. The steady, excellent team first attitude and ‘all round’ great play from Luke Jansen. And, the depth that James Foradora gave us off the bench and the support and hard work that Ke Kang gave every evening at practice. We have four excellent seniors to replace from last year.”
Wasko enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, one that saw him join Breindel and Jansen in scoring over 300 points. He finished with 319 (10.3 ppg.) and proved to be the team’s main 3-pointer threat shooting 40.6 percent (52 of 128). He led the team in steals (49) was second in assists (87) and rebounds (113) despite being a guard.
Adam Straub was the team’s main presence inside, leading the team in rebounds (171) and blocks (25) while scoring 194 points (6.3 ppg) and posting 38 steals. Jacobs scored 138 points (4.5 ppg.) and had 84 rebounds, while Nussbaum posted 82 points (2.7 ppg) and 71 rebounds.
Junior Noah Cherry and sophomore Will Wortman both played in 10 games last season, combing to score 12 points. They will help add to the depth of this year’s squad with some new faces making their way onto the varsity roster.
“We are going to need to rely on our younger players for sure this year,” said Straub. “We have a great mix throughout all four classes. We also have 13 players on our varsity roster, which will add some depth this year.
“The experience that we gained in our run to the Western Finals last season has shown us what is possible for this year’s team. We had a core group of players work extremely hard in preparation for this season, and I am looking forward to seeing how this year’s team will follow-up and build on what we were able to accomplish last year.”
The Crusaders open their season tonight at Coudersport.
ROSTER
Seniors: David Anderson, Michael Jacobs, Adam Straub. Juniors: Timmy Brannock, Noah Cherry, Colby Nussbaum, Bobby Urmann, Jordan Wasko Sophomores: Lance O’Neill, Joe Toncich, Will Wortman. Freshmen: Charlie Geci, Marcus Muccio, Brandyn Pistner, Joel Singer, Christian Sloff, Frankie Smith, Isaac Vogt, Jake Wasko.