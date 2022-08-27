ST. MARYS — It’s always a plus to play your best once the postseason rolls around. That was definitely the case when it came to last year’s Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys soccer team.
After entering the District 9 Class A playoffs as the No. 7 seed — the highest seed in the tournament — the Crusaders promptly knocked off No. 2 Clarion-Limestone, 4-2, in the first round and No. 6 Coudersport, 1-0, in the semis before falling to top seed Brockway in the title game. As the D-9 runner-up, ECC then got a second chance to make the state tourney before falling to District 5’s Everett.
Head coach Kelli Brannock — entering her second year for the boys program after being the girls coach for a number of years — feels the work rate and focus during preseason practices have been “fantastic.”
“It can be tough, doing two a days, incorporating extra conditioning, etc. with no games,” Brannock said. “We had three areas of focus — conditioning, getting comfortable with the ball, and seeing where we are and what we have. I thought as a team we accomplished what we needed to during preseason and we are definitely on the right track. We are really excited to get a few games under our belt.”
Brannock said she’ll rely on all 19 players to step up this year to contribute.
“With our roster and mix of field players versus goal keepers, we are going to rely on every single player to step up this season,” Brannock said.
This year’s senior class boasts four in defenders Nick Cherry and Cole Piccirillo, forward Anthony Messineo and goalkeeper/defender Ryan Jovenitti.
There are seven juniors on the roster and include forward Percy MacDonald, midfielders Timmy Brannock and Landen Snyder, defenders Bobby Urmann, Thomas Genise-Gdula and William MacDonald, and goalkeeper/forward Sagan Beaver.
The four sophomores are forward Frank Messineo, midfielders Lance O’Neill and Ben Cerroni, and defender Wil Wortman.
Rounding out the roster are the four freshmen of forwards Jake Wasko and Isaiah Nicklas, defender Bradyn Pistner and goalkeeper/defender Christian Sloff.
Brannock said one of the main goals is to progress throughout the season.
Recommended Video
“(I’d like) to see progress from preseason to hopefully the postseason,” Brannock said. “Having more wins than losses is certainly nice but continuously improving throughout the course of the regular season and peaking during postseason is what we are striving for.
“We haven’t set official specific team goals just yet. We plan to set goals for each third of the season and monitor our progress against them as we go. I think our focus this year has really started to shift to increasing our soccer IQ and decision making. I am hopeful that when we look back after the season that we will all be able to say with confidence that we have better soccer players who were able to work together to achieve the goals that we set.”
Brannock feels one of the strengths of the squad will be its work rate. They’re also starting to balance out the roster in terms of players per grade.
“I think having this balance allows for some stability in terms of system of play while working in fresh perspectives and skill sets,” Brannock said.
Although there’s balance among grades, Brannock said one issue is there’s still only 19 kids — thus not allowing a true 11 vs. 11 matchup in practice.
“So we will use more of our games to tweak our system of play and formations as we go,” Brannock said.
Brannock will be assisted out on the pitch by Ben Jovenitti and Mitch O’Neill. Jude Hoffman will also be working with the goalkeepers as Brannock said, “I can’t thank them enough.”
The Crusaders open up its season on Monday as they’ll travel to Ridgway.
“I hope to continue to see our culture evolve along with our increase in soccer IQ and decision making,” Brannock said. “I think the program and for sure everyone on the current coaching staff errs to a defensive approach to the game so I would like to see us as a unit improve the quality of our attack, get more shots on net and ultimately score more goals.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Nick Cherry, Ryan Jovenitti, Anthony Messineo, Cole Piccirillo. Juniors: Sagan Beaver, Timmy Brannock, Thomas Genise-Gdula, Percy MacDonald, William MacDonald, Landen Snyder, Bobby Urmann. Sophomores: Ben Cerroni, Frank Messineo, Lance O’Neill, Wil Wortman. Freshmen: Isaiah Nicklas, Brayden Pistner, Christian Sloff, Jake Wasko.