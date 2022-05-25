ST. MARYS — Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s District 9 Class A quarterfinal baseball matchup, the No. 5 seed Smethport Hubbers held a 2-1 advantage over the No. 4 Elk County Catholic Crusaders. But in the bottom of the fifth, ECC scored eight runs en route to a 12-2 victory in six innings at Berwind Park.
The 8-run inning was highlighted by a three-run homer by Joe Tettis that made it 6-2 at the time as ECC sent 13 players to the plate.
“Coming back in, I told the boys, ‘Hey, you’re getting down ... I can feel the energy dropping’” ECC head coach James Slay said. “This time we listened and it felt like they rallied. And of course we had a big eight run inning and Joe Tettis hits one 400 (feet) almost dead center. So that lifts the morale overall.”
Crusader pitcher Tommy Slay went all six innings, allowing just four hits, two runs — one of which was earned — while striking out nine.
“I thought Tommy did a good job on the mound,” Slay said. “I think he left a couple of hanging curveballs to get a couple of base hits and put some pressure on our defense and on himself. He got deep in the count a couple times but otherwise, I felt like he pitched a good game. Glad we got through this game and glad we were able to stop the game as soon as we did — six innings as opposed to going seven to save some pitches.”
Elk County Catholic got a 1-0 lead off of Smethport starting pitcher Alex Ognen in the bottom of the first as Ognen hit Luke Ginther to lead off the game as Ginther later stole second and then scored on a throwing error.
It was still 1-0 ECC heading into the top of the fourth as the Hubbers tied the game up. Noah Lent led off the inning with a single and a wild pitch advanced him to second. Lent then stole third and the throw to third went into the outfield. That allowed Lent to tie things up with two outs.
“Alex (Ognen) is a great pitcher and I think he had us for the first two or three innings,” Slay said. “We just needed to settle in. I think our approach at the plate was a little reckless. I think there were some balls that we should’ve hit and I think we let some pitches go by and it got us down in the count. That being said, we got up 1-0 and then we let them get back in the game on a passed ball and throwing error down third base line — which we had two outs and that’s kind of unnecessary. It’s a mistake that we’ve got to learn from.”
Smethport then got a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth as Brandon Higley hit a two-hop double off the wall that brought in pinch runner Owen Rounsville.
But from there, it would be all Crusaders as Ginther led off the inning with a triple to right-center. Lance O’Neil then hit one to short but the throw home to get out Ginther was airmailed, tying the game up at 2-2. With the bases loaded, Dom Zambanini hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 3-2 and one batter later, Tettis sent his three-run shot over the fence for a 6-2 ECC lead.
Two more runs would score to make it 8-2 as Ginther’s second at-bat in the inning went for a single to right to score a run, but the ball went under the right fielder’s legs to allow another Crusader to get to the plate. Slay later hit a fly ball to left that was also dropped as Ginther scored.
Needing three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get a 10-run mercy rule win, the Crusaders did just that. Ginther got hit a second time — the last of which was by Lent — with the bases juiced to make it 10-2. And with the bases still loaded with two outs, O’Neil’s two-RBI single to left-center gave the Crusaders a 12-2 win as coach Slay said it was a good team win from top to bottom.
“I thought David Anderson in the four-hole put the ball in play quite well,” Slay said. “I’d like to get a little production from the bottom end of the lineup — maybe just a little bit of nerves and so forth. But overall hitting-wise, once we got through the three innings or so, we kind of settled in. Defensively, Tommy pitched a good game. He was a little nervous that first inning ... I felt like it was really a team win. The dugout was loud the whole time. I just laughed at some of the things I’d hear. I think the dugout was very strong for us this game.”
Tettis and Ginther had two hits each, with Tettis notching three RBIs and Ginther having two. The Crusaders also took advantage of eight Hubbers errors.
With the win, ECC (12-8) will now face off against top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic in a semifinal matchup Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Brockway High School, with the winner advancing to the finals while also earning a state playoff berth. The Crusaders and Cardinals split the series this season with a doubleheader on April 30 as ECC won the first game, 3-2, and DCC took the second game, 11-2.
“Now we’re focused on DCC,” Slay said. “I kind of expected this was going to be the title bout, if you will. (Cardinals head coach) Adam (Fox) is a good friend of mine but we’ve both got good ball clubs and as far as really having a seven-inning title bout, Thursday’s going to be seven full innings of head-to-head competition. I know both of our squads are very good squads and I expect it’s going to be a great baseball day. Best team will win — either school. Just looking forward to Thursday and see what we can produce.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 12,
SMETHPORT 2
Score by Innings
Smethport 000 110 — 2
ECC 100 083 — 12
Two outs when winning run scored.
Smethport—2
Alex Ognen p-1b 3010, Brandon Higley cf 2021, Travis Cooney c 2000, Noah Lent ss-p 2110, Alex Cole rf 3000, Cole Szuba 3b 3000, John Adamoski 1b-p 3000, Logan Hurlburt lf 0000, Brandon McDowell 2b 1000, Owen Rounsville pr 0100, Preston Alfieri lf-ss 1000. Totals: 20-2-4-1.
Elk County Catholic—12
Luke Ginther cf 3322, Lance O’Neil rf 3012, Tommy Slay p 3110, Shawn Geci cr-pr 0000, David Anderson 2b 4100, Joe Geci lf 2000, Ben Reynolds lf 1000, Dom Zambanini 1b 4111, Noah Cherry pr 0100, Joe Tettis 3b 4223, Ryan Shaffer ss 3100, Isaac Dellaquila c 2010, Will Wortman cr-ph 0200. Totals: 29-12-8-8.
Errors: Smethport 8, ECC 1. LOB: Smethport 5, ECC 9. 2B: Highley. 3B: Ginther. HR: Tettis. SF: Highley. SAC: Alfieri. SB: Lent 2; Ginther. CS: Tettis (by Cooney). HBP: Cooney (by Slay); Ginther 2 (by Ognen, Lent), Dellaquila (by Ognen).
Pitching
Smethport: Alex Ognen-4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Joe Adamoski-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Noah Lent-1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Elk County Catholic: Tommy Slay-6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Slay. Losing pitcher: Ognen.