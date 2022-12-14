ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders basketball team picked up a decisive 61-25 home win over Johnsonburg on Tuesday evening.
Jordan Wasko led the Crusaders with 18 points, including four threes, while teammate Michael Jacobs had 13 points and six rebounds as the Crusaders team as a whole were able to make plenty of shots throughout the night.
“The score is probably indicative of the players shooting the ball well for us,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “And we played pretty good team defense. Jordan played great.
“I thought Jordan’s shot selection was good and we’ve been working on that. I thought we did a pretty good job of attacking the offensive boards. Michael got a couple of putbacks. We just have to eliminate some of our silly reaching fouls. And one of the things we’re trying to do is to push the ball on offense and we’re not doing a very good job of that. That’s something that we’ll work on.”
The Rams had just two leads in the game over ECC — that being a 2-0 lead to start and a 3-2 lead. But once the Crusaders went up 4-3 early with a Jacobs putback, it was all ECC the rest of the way.
Johnsonburg’s Isaiah Jackson, who led the Rams with 12 points and eight rebounds, got a steal and made an and-one opportunity to cut the ECC lead to 10-5 midway through the first quarter before a Wasko three with seconds left in the first quarter gave the Crusaders a 16-7 first quarter lead.
Eric Hoffman gave the Rams a three to get within six as the second quarter started but the Crusaders then went on an 11-0 run as the ECC lead would be in double-dights for the rest of the night.
Adam Straub made a bucket underneath and Lance O’Neill made one of his two free throws to make it 19-10. Wil Wortman then knocked down a three to get it to 22-10 and Wasko made another three for a 15-point lead. Wasko then made a bucket in close for a 27-10 lead before Jackson scored in the lane to break the 11-point unanswered run.
But like he did in the first quarter, Wasko made a bucket with time expiring in the second quarter as he made a long two over the outstretched arm of Ram Luke Zimmerman for a Crusaders 29-12 halftime lead.
Johnsonburg (0-2) did cut the deficit to 13 midway through the third quarter as Jackson made a turnaround jumper, Kole Asti got a layup and Zimmerman hit a three. But another run helped Elk County Catholic (3-0) stretch it out again — this time a 14-3 run that finished out the quarter with a 46-22 lead.
“I thought we came out in the second half flat in the first couple of possessions,” Straub said. “We didn’t come out of the locker room looking very sharp but we got a couple steals and a couple easy baskets and that was the difference there.”
The second half primarily saw ECC get its points in the paint as Jacobs had nine of his 13 in the second half while Colby Nussbaum also had four points and seven rebounds. A Wasko bucket underneath to start the fourth quarter gave ECC a 26 point advantage as Jackson would then make one of two three throws to cut it to 25. Jacobs then had an and-one opportunity but missed the free throw as Nussbaum would then make both of his shortly after with the Crusaders needing one more point to start a running clock.
They would get that one point for a 30 point lead with 5:15 to go as Wortman hit his first free throw. From there, the subs entered the game with a little over three minutes left to play and Elk County Catholic picked up the 61-25 win.
Although the Crusaders picked up a 36 point win, Straub said there were certain things the team will need to clean up as the season progresses.
“We didn’t run off screens and we ... didn’t get into an offensive flow,” Straub said. We need to work offensively together just a little bit more. We have to clean up our free throws. That’s going to cost us eventually. But I was happy with our defensive effort. We just need to play with a little more cohesion on offense.”
The Crusaders saw nine players notch points on the night, as Adam Straub had nine while Wortman had eight and Noah Cherry and Nussbaum had four each.
“I really like our team and I really like our bench,” Straub said. “I think we have a really good bench. I think that was the biggest thing tonight — our screening. We knew we wanted to make it a paint game and we knew we wanted to get the basketball inside. And the way we got most of our paint points were on putback points and not actually posting up.”
Both teams are back in action on Friday as Elk County Catholic hosts Brookville and Johnsonburg travels to Smethport.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 61,
JOHNSONBURG 25
Score by Quarters
J’burg 7 5 10 3 — 35
ECC 16 13 17 15 — 61
Johnsonburg—25
Aaron Myers 0 0-0 0, Luke Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Kole Asti 2 0-0 4, Jake Lobaugh 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Jackson 5 2-5 12, Eric Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Nick Myers 0 0-0 0, Noah Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Jayce Lechein 0 0-0 0, Hunter Vessel 0 0-0 0, Garrett Lehman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-5 25.
Elk County Catholic—61
Jordan Wasko 7 0-0 18, Lance O’Neill 0 1-2 1, Michael Jacobs 5 3-6 13, Colby Nussbaum 1 2-2 4, Adam Straub 2 5-6 9, Wil Wortman 3 1-2 8, Timmy Brannock 1 0-1 2, Noah Cherry 2 0-0 4, David Anderson 1 0-0 2, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 0-0 0, Joe Toncich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-19 61.
Three-pointers: J’burg 3 (Zimmerman, Hoffman, Lobaugh), ECC 5 (Wasko 4, Wortman).