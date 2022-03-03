CLARION — It’s not often that you see the mercy rule go into effect in the postseason, let alone in a District 9 Class A semifinal matchup. But that’s exactly what happened at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium on Wednesday night, as the No. 1 seed Elk County Catholic Crusaders soundly defeated No. 5 seed North Clarion, 66-37, to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Elk County Catholic (21-4) only trailed North Clarion (16-10) at the beginning, 2-0, before the Crusaders poured it on offensively.
“We didn’t have a lull (on offense),” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “We kept pushing and for the most part, our shot selection was pretty good. We also got some easy shots so that was important.”
The Crusaders had four players in double figures, led by Luke Jansen’s 16 points. Guard Jordan Wasko had 14 and Colby Nussbaum came off the bench to add 11 points. Adam Straub also had 10 points and recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds.
“We knew the two keys to the game were to stay in front and contest shots and the second key was to was we had to do a good job on the boards because North Clarion, when they miss, they find a way to track the rebound down and they usually score on their second opportunity,” coach Straub said. “And for the most part, we did.”
That was evident as the Crusaders were dominant early and often on the boards and the Crusaders held the Wolves to just 10 first half points.
Elk County Catholic had a 14-7 first quarter lead before going on a 16-3 run in the second quarter — which was capped off by a Charlie Breindel alleyoop pass to Adam Straub, who layed it up as time expired for a 30-10 halftime lead.
“He looked big tonight,” coach Straub said of Adam Straub. “He looked long and we needed that tonight. And we’re certainly going to need that on Saturday night.”
The Crusader offense was running on all cylinders in the second half once again, with Wasko, Jansen, Straub and Nussbaum all making buckets in the third quarter to pull out to a 49-21 lead with just one quarter left to play.
With the mercy rule in reach, a Jansen putback early in the fourth quarter kept the clock going with a 53-23 lead. However, the Wolves would continue firing — especially from beyond the arc — for the rest of the contest before the final buzzer sounded and the Crusaders took a 66-37 victory. That late surge by the Wolves, coach Straub said, is something they’ll make sure doesn’t happen again.
“The first half, we did really well,” coach Straub said. “Second half we stayed in front but we didn’t contest the threes. (North Clarion) shot the ball really well in the second half. One of the things that we talked about is when you play a team that shoots a lot of threes, they can shoot themselves out of the game or they can shoot themselves right back into the game. If we wouldn’t have kept scoring in the second half, they would’ve made a really big run at us, as well as they shot the ball. We were very fortunate that we kept scoring.”
The Crusaders will play No. 3 seed DuBois Central Catholic on Saturday for the title at 5 p.m., once again at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The Cardinals earned its title birth by defeating No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred, 50-39, prior to the Crusaders’ contest.
Both teams split games earlier this season with a Cardinals 46-41 win on Jan. 7 in the regular season and a Crusaders 52-37 win on Feb. 17 in the Allegheny Mountain League semifinals.
“We’ve played DuBois Central twice,” coach Straub said. “The first time we played them at their place, we got pushed around and we didn’t match their intensity nor their physicality. The second game that we played them, we did a much better job matching their physicality and we know that’s what it’s going to have to be on Saturday. So we’re going to have to play great and we’re going to have to play strong.”
“We’ve got to get healthy. We’ve got a couple kids banged up so we’ve got to make sure we’re coming into Saturday healthy ... The second thing we need to do is come in with an attitude very similar to this game where we have to keep (Alec) Srock and (Jalen) Kosko in front of us and we need to rebound. So the keys are going to be very similar.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 66,
NORTH CLARION 37
Score by Quarters
NC 7 3 11 16 — 37
ECC 14 16 19 17 — 66
North Clarion—37
Josh Daum 0 0-0 0, Cole Byers 1 0-0 2, Collin Schmader 4 0-0 11, Aiden Hartle 3 3-5 10, Zeelan Hargenrader 5 0-0 12, Ethan Carll 1 0-0 2, Drake Irwin 0 0-2 0, Colbin Watterson 0 0-0 0, Andrew Castner 0 0-0 0, Gravin Howarth 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Wolbert 0 0-0 0, Kyle Rusiewicz 0 0-0 0, Jake Eisenman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-7 37.
Elk County Catholic—66
Jordan Wasko 5 2-3 14, Luke Jansen 8 0-0 16, Michael Jacobs 2 1-2 5, Adam Straub 5 0-1 10, Charlie Breindel 3 2-3 9, Colby Nussbaum 5 1-1 11, Wil Wortman 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 27 7-12 66.
Three-pointers: NC 6 (Schmader 3, Hargenrader 2, Hartle), ECC 3 (Wasko 2, Breindel).