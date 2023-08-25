ST. MARYS — A year after compiling a 7-2 record, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team is under new leadership for the third time in as many seasons.
Taking the reins of the ball club this year is Tim Pearson, a St. Marys native and a then-Elk County Christian graduate in 1989.
Pearson then graduated from Penn State University and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring in 2025 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He then moved back to St. Marys to teach a course at ECC while also serving on longtime football coach Tony Gerg’s staff in 2015. However, Pearson took the job as city manager of St. Marys and then stepped down from Gerg’s staff.
“It was an honor to take over the program this year and the timing could not have been better for me,” Pearson said. “I am basically retired and a part-time teacher at ECC — which is the perfect fit to give the time needed to rebuild this program.”
By “rebuilding” the program, it’s the hope of Pearson that numbers will continue to climb. A year after dressing 15-16 kids on occasion, albeit still having success with the team’s District 9 Region 3 schedule, this year’s team features 23 players that consist of seven seniors, three juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen.
“Practices have gone very well and I think the team will be ready for the season,” Pearson said.
As they did a season ago under Gerg, the run game will be one of the team’s biggest assets again under Pearson as leading the way is senior running back Noah Cherry.
Cherry’s junior campaign saw him tote the ball 166 time for 1,110 yards (6.7 yards per carry) with a Tri-County Area high 21 touchdowns on the year.
Complimenting Cherry in the backfield was then-freshman Frankie Smith — who rushed for 416 yards on 53 carries (7.8 YPC) with three touchdowns.
“We are optimistic about the potential of this duo,” Pearson said of the two running backs. “We are also blessed with many other strong skill positions on offense and are looking to create a play set that utilizes our skills.”
Sophomore Charlie Geci, who had 120 yards on 30 carries last year, will move into the quarterback spot as wide receivers include junior Joe Toncich, sophomore Cooper Armagost and four freshmen in Matthew Gilmore, Franco Williams, Luke Songer and Jacob Babcock.
“We have a bunch of freshman players and new players to football that have joined our team this year that will be large contributors to our success,” Pearson said.
With the offense a year ago being a bit one dimensional in that the team had a total of 146 passing yards, Pearson said they plan on revamping the offense.
“We are installing a new offensive system and I think it will be our biggest challenge and our biggest focus,” Pearson said. “I think ECC is going to have a dynamic offense that will be fun to watch.”
Six of the seven seniors in Cherry, Patrick Forster, Alex Gahr, Thomas Gilmore, Lucas Grunenwald and Shawn Geci all had experience last year — something that Pearson hopes to rely on to continue the growth and cites the returning letterwinners as a strength.
“I hope to see our team come together as a cohesive unit focused on success and I look forward to them joining the legacy of ECC football,” Pearson said. “We are looking for both our offense and defense to play fundamental football and showcase their talents.”
But with strengths come challenges as Pearson said with it being a “new” program, there could be growing pains, not to mention trying to stay healthy throughout the season.
However, Pearson said he’s liked what he’s seen thus far as the Crusaders are anxious to get out on the field to start the year.
“Working with our student athletes and seeing them develop since we started the program this year has been amazing,” Pearson said. “Since this is my first year as head coach, I am most looking forward to the whole season experience and the chance to work with our student athletes and coaches to develop a strong and lasting ECC program.”
Pearson is assisted by Andy Rettger and Eric Weisner as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, along with assistants Austin Geitner, Dan Wortman, Tom Heary, Ryan Heary and Eric Gerber.
Elk County Catholic opens the season Friday as they travel to Otto-Eldred.
“I am honored to be given this opportunity and I encourage everyone to come out and support our team and enjoy a little ‘Friday Night Lights,’” Pearson said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Noah Cherry, Patrick Forster, Alex Gahr, Shawn Geci, Thomas Gilmore, Lucas Grunenwald, Percy MacDonald.
Juniors: Ethan Ott, Joe Toncich, Wil Wortman.
Sophomores: Cooper Armagost, Rixen Auman, Shane Brennan, Charlie Geci, Joel Singer, Frankie Smith, Isaac Vogt.
Freshmen: Jacob Babcock, Brayden Barnett, Matthew Gilmore, Noah Lion, Luke Songer, Franco Williams.