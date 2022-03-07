CLARION — It was a hard-fought, physical contest for the District 9 Class A boys basketball championship on Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. But in the end, the traditional powerhouse and top-ranked Elk County Catholic Crusaders came away with a 40-31 win over the No. 2 seed DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals.
The win was the 24th district title in the 40 seasons under head coach Aaron Straub and the third in the past four seasons.
“We beat a really good team,” Straub said. “(DuBois Central Catholic’s) hallmark is they play extremely hard. They have the MVP of the Allegheny Mountain League (in Alec Srock) and they have some really good players around him. Their guard and big combination is as good as anyone around. We beat a really good team.
“We lost to them in January at their place. And I think we made some adjustments to our approach in trying to be a little bit tougher and to not get pushed around as much. I think after that game we did improve a little bit in that area and we just have some guys that make really big plays getting the ball to the hoop.”
Elk County Catholic (21-5) led the entire way but the Cardinals (18-8) cut the lead to just two late as DCC was in the district title game for the first time since they won the Class A crown in 2010.
“Once we got out of rhythm, it was a battle to get back in the game,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “The effort and mental focus was there. However, the execution was not. A few more plays and a couple bounces in the fourth quarter and we may be speaking about a different outcome — even when we didn’t play at our best. Congratulations to Coach Straub and ECC.”
The Crusaders led 21-11 at the half as Jordan Wasko, Luke Jansen and Charlie Breindle led the offense.
“That’s really our game — we have guys that get the ball to the hoop,” Straub said. “Jordan, Charlie and Luke do a really good job of getting the ball to the hoop. That’s what we’ve been doing all year and fortunately they were able to get the ball to the hoop. They had a really good plan and Srock clogged up the middle. We were just fortunate enough to get by him a couple of times.”
It was still a 30-20 ECC lead after the third quarter before the Cardinals started chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter.
Brendan Paisley hit a midranger to get it to 30-22. Wasko then made a bucket and was fouled, but he missed the free throw as many Crusaders did in crunch time as ECC has a whole was just 10-of-23 from the charity stripe.
“They took away a lot of the things that we wanted to do,” Straub said. “But fortunately, we got the ball to the hoop down the stretch. Unfortunately, we missed a whole bunch of free throws — which is very uncharacteristic. We are shooting the ball extremely well from the line and we didn’t do it tonight.”
After Srock made a couple of free throws to get it to 32-24 with 6:29 left, Srock got a block on Michael Jacobs before Andrew Green hit a corner three to get it to 32-27 with 4:40 to go.
On the ensuing possession, Jalen Kosko fouled Breindel on a corner three but he only made one of three free throws to get the Crusader lead back to six.
Luke Swisher then got a putback for the Cardinals to make it 33-29. After a couple of misses by Wasko at the line, Swisher again scored underneath with 2:40 remaining as ECC clinged to a two-point, 33-31 lead.
“Alec has been a constant for us all year,” Varacallo said. “He and Luke really got after it on the glass. Brendan and Jalen showed flashes and made some plays.”
Jansen then got to the free throw line and knocked both of his attempts down to go up 35-31. However, a couple of turnovers would give the ball back to the Crusaders with a four-point lead and 1:21 left in the game.
Colby Nussbaum then made his only field goal of the game down low, as a ball fake got Srock in the air and he finished it off to go up six. Another quick loose ball had Jansen take possession as ECC called a timeout up 37-31 with 1:00 left.
“We were just fortunate that Colby got the big hoop and got his man up in the air with a good ball fake and finished,” Straub said. “That was a big moment.”
Nussbaum would add a free throw eight seconds later to make it 38-31 as Srock got the rebound on Nussbaum’s second attempt. But Kosko would then get called for an offensive foul. After each team traded back possessions, Breindel’s two free throws with 21.7 seconds left set the final at 40-31.
“I’m really proud of the guys. Sometimes you take district championships for granted,” Straub said. “This was a good team win and I’m really happy. This group really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort. Our leaders are our two captains in Luke and Charlie, and they played like captains tonight. They played like seniors who put a lot of time into their game.”
Wasko had 11 points and Jansen also had 10. Adam Straub led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds.
“The character of the group is a reflection of the leaders,” Straub said. “We have really great captains that our leaders ... For leadership to be really effective, it has to be from the players. Fortunately we have that. If you watch any of our huddles, you’ll watch Charlie just take the huddle over. On the floor he will take it over and who am I to step in and argue with that. We’ve delegated a lot of that leadership to the players.
“Somebody told me a long time ago that if a coach has to motivate the players, you’re not going to have a very good team. But if the players motivate the coach, you’re going to have a really good team. These guys continue to motivate our coaches. You just can’t get them out of the gym after practice ... They have a lot invested. And when you have a lot invested, it’s very difficult to surrender.”
Srock led the Cardinals with a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards. Swisher had eight points and nine rebounds while Kosko chipped in with six points.
Prior to the start of the game, both teams took to center court in a prayer circle with purple t-shirts with “Faith for Mom” written on them in honor of Varacallo’s mother, Luanne, who is battling pancreatic cancer. Varacallo said the intent was to spread the message of faith and family as well as letting people know they are never alone in the fight against cancer.
Both teams will get back on the court on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class A tournament.
Elk County Catholic will host its game at 7 p.m. as they will take on the WPIAL five-seed in Rochester.
“The fact that have an opportunity to play at home on Tuesday, we can’t squander that opportunity,” Straub said. “We have to be at our best on Tuesday and protect our home floor. I’m hoping that we will play with confidence and I’m hoping that we will continue playing hard and playing well.”
DuBois Central Catholic will also host its game at 7 p.m. as they host the District 6 three-seed in Conemaugh Valley.
“Tonight was not our best performance on the basketball floor, but the season has been excellent,” Varacallo said. “The season isn’t over and we have so much to play for in the state playoffs. I love our team and these young men of faith. They make coaching an extremely rewarding experience. On to the state playoffs.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 31
Score by Quarters
DCC 5 6 9 11 — 31
ECC 9 12 9 10 — 40
DuBois Central Catholic—31
Brendan Paisley 2 0-0 4, Jalen Kosko 3 0-0 6, Alec Srock 2 6-9 10, Luke Swisher 4 0-0 8, Dylan Hanna 0 0-1 0, Andrew Green 1 0-0 3, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-10 31.
Elk County Catholic—40
Jordan Wasko 4 3-10 11, Luke Jansen 4 2-3 10, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, Charlie Breindel 4 4-7 14, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Colby Nussbaum 1 1-2 3, Wil Wortman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-22 40.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Green), ECC 2 (Breindel 2).