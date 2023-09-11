ST. MARYS — The Elk County Crusaders boys soccer team took the Elk County Soccer Tournament title on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over crosstown rival St. Marys.
The four-team tournament, formerly known as the Bucktail Tournament, had ECC, St. Marys, Ridgway and Kane taking part.
Thursday’s semifinal matchups saw St. Marys down Kane, 5-2, and Elk County Catholic defeat Ridgway, 2-0.
Mother Nature didn’t cooperate originally on Saturday as the games originally were postponed and it was determined that both the championship game and the consolation game between Ridgway and Kane would be played at a later date — with an all-tournament team also decided once both games were played.
St. Marys and ECC agreed to play the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Marys Area High School as the Crusaders scored both of their goals in the first half en route to the tourney championship.
“It took us a bit to get going in the beginning of the game but once we made a couple of adjustments and started to move to the ball with more urgency things seemed to settle in,” ECC head coach Kelli Brannock said.
Timmy Brannock cashed in on both of the ECC goals with his first coming at the 28:35 mark with an assist by Lance O’Neill.
Brannock then got an unassisted goal at the 39:19 mark by St. Marys goalkeeper Carter Dush — precisely 41.4 seconds left before the half — as both teams went scoreless in the second half as the Crusaders capped things off with the tournament title and the 2-0 victory.
“We had great work from our underclassman,” coach Brannock said. “Bradyn Pistner, Wyatt Brem, Christian Schmidt, Franco Williams and Chase Simbeck and even Julian Lanzel and Isaiah Nicklas when they got on the field. They all really stepped it up today and worked hard along with our healthy veteran starters of Bobby Urmann, Landen Snyder, Sagan Beaver, Timmy Brannock, Frank Messineo, Lance O’Neill and Wil Wortman.”
Crusader goalkeeper Sagan Beaver recorded the shutout.
Elk County Catholic is at Kane on Monday while St. Marys is at Karns City on Tuesday.