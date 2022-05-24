CURWENSVILLE — After getting shutout for the first three innings of Monday’s District 9 Class 2A quarterfinal against No. 5 seed Moniteau, the Curwensville bats came alive.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tide rapped four hits and scored three runs in the fourth, then batted around in the sixth, plating five more runs to pull away from the Lady Warriors 8-2.
Taylor Luzier and Joslynne Freyer each had two hits for Curwensville, which collected nine in the game. All nine hits came in the two innings the Lady Tide scored.
The game was scoreless through three as Freyer and Moniteau’s Haley Grace were engaged in a pitchers’ duel.
Grace was perfect through three. Freyer had given up just a two-out single to Emma Covert in the first, while striking out seven of the first nine batters she faced.
Curwensville got to Grace in the fourth as the first six Lady Tide batters reached base.
“We were putting the bat on the ball, but I think the first time around we had some nervous jitters with some of our at bats,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “Some of these girls have never been in a playoff game.”
Luzier and Freyer led off with consecutive singles. Luzier was forced out at third when Shyanne Rudy reached on a fielder’s choice.
MacKenzie Wall followed with a base hit that plated Freyer’s courtesy runner Kaylie Shaw, and Teagan Harzinski belted a 2-run double two pitches later that made it 3-0 and chased Grace from the circle.
Covert replaced Grace and issued a four-pitch walk to Maddie Butler, but was able to get out of the jam with a popup back to her and a strikeout.
The game remained 3-0 through five, but Moniteau cut into the Curwensville lead in the top of the sixth.
Briana Rottman led off with a bunt single, her second of the game, but was erased from the base paths when Covert reached on a fielder’s choice.
Pinch-hitter Destiny Travis hit a comebacker to Freyer, who threw to second, but no one was covering the bag, which allowed both runners to be safe.
The next batter, Grace Thurner, hit a fly ball on an 0-2 pitch that was misplayed in the outfield, loading the bases.
Brynne Barger followed with a sharp single to right center that plated two runs.
“That was all self-inflicted,” Leigey said. “We almost got the out on the bunt play, then the one back to Jos, she should have taken the out at first with the 3-run lead. But we screwed up who was covering the bag, so we didn’t get that one, then we had the play in the outfield.”
With runners on first and third, Moniteau decided to steal with Barger. But Curwensville put a play on and catcher Addison Butler threw the ball to second baseman Rudy, who fired it back home. Butler put the tag on Thurner, who took off from third when it looked like the Lady Tide catcher was going to try to gun down the runner at second, for the second out of the inning.
Freyer finished off the inning with a strikeout.
“That play at the plate was huge,” Leigey said. “We were thinking about just throwing that girl out, but I told AB (Butler) to put a play on. She put the one on to the second baseman and the girl bit on it. That gave us some momentum.”
After seeing its lead dwindle to 3-2, Curwensville sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs and putting some distance between it and the Lady Warriors.
Rudy led off with a single and Wall and Harzinski each drew walks to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Addison Butler singled back through the box to plate Rudy.
“I thought that was a big hit,” Leigey said.
After Covert recorded the second out of the inning with another strikeout, Rylee Wiggins lined a single off the third baseman to score Wall and make it 5-2.
Luzier followed with a 2-run single and Freyer knocked in one with a base hit to make it 8-2.
Moniteau put two runners on in the top of the seventh on an error and a walk, but Freyer stopped the Lady Warriors rally with a strikeout and a pop fly to shortstop Natalie Wischuck to end it.
Freyer allowed just one earned run on six hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12.
“Joslynne pitched really well,” Leigey said. “She was dialed in from the get-go. Screwball, curveball ... her curveball was really good today. We relied on it more than the changeup. It was that good.”
Curwensville improved to 12-9 with the win, while Moniteau finished its season with a record of 7-10.
The Lady Tide advance to the D-9 semifinals. Curwensville will meet top-seeded Johnsonburg Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
CURWENSVILLE 8,
MONITEAU 2
Score by Innings
Moniteau 000 002 0 — 2
Curwensville 000 305 x — 8
Moniteau—2
Shunk cf 3000, Rottman lf 4020, Covert dp-p 4110, Wisk rf 2000, Travis ph 1100, Thurner ph 3010, Barger 2b 3012, Thomas 3b 3000, Staab ss 3010, Stewart 1b 3010, Grace (flex) p 0000. Totals: 28-2-6-2.
Curwensville—8
Luzier cf 4022, Freyer p 4121, Rudy 2b 4210, Wall 3b 2211, Harzinski 1b 2112, M. Butler rf 2000, A. Butler c 3111, Wischuck ss 3000, Wiggins lf 3011, Shaw pr 0200. Totals: 27-8-9-8.
Errors—Moniteau 0, Curwensville 2. LOB—Moniteau 7, Curwensville 4. 2B—Harzinski. SAC—Stewart. SB—Staab, Shunk. CS—Thurner. WP—Covert, Freyer.
Pitching
Moniteau: Grace—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Covert—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher—Freyer. Losing pitcher—Grace.