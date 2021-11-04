CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide will look to exact some revenge from 2018 against the Smethport Hubbers Friday night out on the gridiron.
That was the last time the Golden Tide made the District 9 Class A playoffs with the late Andy Evanko at the helm. That season, Smethport took a 28-0 win over Curwensville and eventually was the D-9 runner-up to Coudersport.
But this season, the No. 6 seeded Golden Tide, under the direction of head coach Jim Thompson and whose seniors were on that 2018 playoff team, have been doing its damage through the air thanks to quarterback Dan McGarry and receivers Ty Terry, Jake Mullins and Thad Butler.
McGarry threw for 2,003 yards and 16 touchdowns during the season with Terry racking up a school single-season record 910 yards on 62 catches and eight touchdowns. Mullins was second on the team with 603 yards on 43 receptions and five TDs while Butler was third with 309 yards on 35 catches and two scores.
Butler also led the Golden Tide in the regular season in rushing with 913 yards on just 98 carries — averaging 9.3 YPC — and 10 TDs. That also included last week’s game against West Branch that saw the Golden Tide take a 32-21 win and Butler run for 257 yards and three scores.
Defensively, McGarry and Andrew Freyer lead the team in tackles with 72 and 65 each, with Terry leading with four interceptions.
Curwensville’s four losses on the year came at the hands of Mount Union, Northern Bedford, Southern Huntingdon and Bellwood-Antis — the last of which was a forfeit win for the Blue Devils.
Two of its six wins this season came against Purchase Line with a 24-22 victory and Glendale with a 32-29 win. Both of those squads play in the District 6 Class A playoffs either this week or next as the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively.
After losing to Southern Huntingdon 45-17 on Oct. 15, Curwensville won its remaining two games of the regular season to get to its 6-4 mark.
The Hubbers (7-2), meanwhile, started its season 5-0 and beat its first five opponents by no less than 16 points. However, they fell to Redbank Valley 27-6 on Oct. 1 and rebounded with wins against Cameron County and Keystone in the following weeks.
But last week, the Hubbers were upset 6-0 by a then 3-5 Coudersport team, costing Smethport the potential No. 2 seed in playoffs.
Smethport is led by quarterback Noah Lent. He’s thrown for 759 yards this season with 15 touchdowns and just two INTs. Lent has also led the program with his legs, rushing for 1,382 yards and 23 TDs.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Smethport Stadium.