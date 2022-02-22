BROCKWAY — The 2022 District 9 Class AA Junior High Wrestling Championships were held Saturday at Brockway Area High School, and the Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong showing with 29 medallists (Top 4 finishers) — five of whom took home gold medals in their respective weight classes.
Curwensville carried the banner for the local contingent as the Golden Tide won the team title by 25 points over Port Allegany, 188-163, despite having just one champion compared to the Gators’ four.
Curwensville proved to have the deepest team, though, as 11 of its 12 entrants landed on the podium with Top four finishes. Those 11 medalists were the most of any team in the event, with Port having the second most with nine. The Golden Tide also had a tourney high six finalists.
However, only one Tide wrestler struck gold and that proved to be Alex Murawski at 155 pounds.
Murawski, the top seed, had a bye into the semifinals of the five-man bracket. He needed just 27 seconds to pin Kane’s Jacob Hazen in the semis, then pinned Ridgway’s Austin Young in 3:49 in the finals to take home the title.
Murawski was joined as a finalist by Golden Tide teammates Austin Gilliand (94), Logan Kunkle (122), Dylan Deluccia (130), Zeke Mayhew (138) and Brooks Hendershot (250). All five
Gilliand lost a battle of local wrestlers in the 94-pound final, as Ridgway’s top-seeded Nathan Stager edged the second-seeded Gilliand, 6-4, to win the title.
Curwensville also got third-place finishes from Colton Queen (145) and Brendon Spencer (170), while Noah Pentz (101), Trenton Coulter (190) and Owen Caldwell (210) all finished fourth to aide in the team title.
Curwensville’s Ryan Aughenbaugh also was named the District 9 Class AA Coach of the Year.
Stager was one of two champions for Ridgway, which finished fifth in the team standings with 92 points. That proved to be the second-best finish amongst the sixth local teams in the event. Stager notched a pin in his opening bout in the semifinals against Sheffield’s Keasten Letendre in 53 seconds.
Joining Stager as a champ was Benjamiin Truchan, who went 2-0 with two falls to take home the 190-pound title.
Truchan, the second seed, pinned Sheffield’s Zyler McQueen (3rd seed) in 2:10 in the semifinals, then flattened top-seeded Madox Becker of Brockway in 1:43 in the finals.
Young was joined as a runner-up for the Elkers by Michael Copello, while Eli Potts was third at 108.
The area’s other two champs hailed from Johnsonburg.
Rocco Allegretto took home the 108-pound title, while Avery Bittler won the 145-pound crown.
The top-seeded Allegretto went 3-0 on the day with a pair of falls. He decked Molly Evans in 23 seconds in the quarterfinals and Nick Wilfong of Port Allegany in 25 seconds in the semfinals.
He then bested second-seeded Brandon Murray of Craberry, 5-0, in the finals.
Bittler did one better than his teammate as he went 3-0 and pinned all three of his opponents. He pinned Curwensville’s Colton Queen in 2:04 in the quarterfinals, then needed just 53 seconds to finish off Port’s Gavin Moses in the semis.
The finals proved to be the longest Bittler was on the mat, as he pinned Clarion’s Ethan Rex in 2:16 to claim the title.
They were the Rams only medalists though, as Johnsonburg finished ninth in the team race with 58 points.
Brockway (64) and Brookville (60) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the team standings.
The Rovers had four medalists on the day.
Gage Park (101) and Decker (190) took home silver medals, while Colin Weir (115) and Jon Winnings (210) claimed bronze in their weight classes.
Brookville had five medalists, led by Lance Spencer’s silver medal at 210. Brycen’s Coleman added a bronze at 155, while Eric Young (87), Blake Porter (108) and Carter McKinney (170) all finished fourth.
The final area team to compete in the event was Redbank Valley, which ended up 10th in the team standings with 38 points.
The Bulldogs had just two medalists — Tristian Johnson and Nolan Bartlett, who won the bronze at 122 and 138, respectively.