ORBISONIA — The Southern Huntingdon Rockets hosted Curwensville for the first time on Friday night in Orbisonia.
The teams came into the contest with similar styles, with both having the ability to break the game open at any moment.
Things looked good early on for the Tide when Jake Mullins picked off a Southern Huntingdon pass on the hosts’ first possession of the game.
But Curwensville couldn’t turn that turnover into points, a theme that would plague it throughout the game.
The Rockets, however, had no problem with big plays, scoring 24 points in the second quarter that put the Golden Tide in a deep hole and sent them to a 45-17 defeat.
“We knew that they could score at any given moment and our skill guys did a very good job managing their skill players tonight,” said Rockets head coach Aaron Batzel. “I am proud of how well they shut down the skill players tonight on passing plays.”
The Tide tried to get the first points on the board when Mullins missed a 45-yard field goal after his interception set them up deep in Southern territory.
The Rockets came back on the next possession as Nate Myers hit Qwen Winter for a 75-yard touchdown. Myers then kicked the point after, giving the hosts a 7-0 advantage.
The Tide answered with a long drive, working 15 plays with four first downs. They eventually got to the 2-yard line when Dan McGarry punched it in for the score. Mullins kicked the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, Southern ran a trick play, picking the ball up on the three-yard line, before huddling. Dawson Booher come out of the four-man huddle with the ball at about the 18-yard line and went the distance for the score. The conversion after failed to make it 13-7 Rockets.
Curwensville got back on the board when Mullins kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter to cut the lead to 13-10.
But the Rockets went to work on offense after the field goal, scoring three unanswered touchdowns.
The first came at 8:02 when Myers hit Kendrel Marino for a 32-yard score. Marino then added the two points off a run to up the lead to 21-10.
Four minutes later, Southern worked down to the 21-yard line after a Tide punt. Marino got the call, taking it in for his second touchdown. Myers ran it in for the two-point conversion, giving the hosts a 29-10 advantage.
The Rocket defense continued to hold the Tide, and the offense scored on a 42-yard pass from Myers to Booher with Marino converting the two-point play. That put Southern Huntingdon up 37-10 at the half.
The Tide fought to get back to within striking distance, scoring what proved to be their final points of the night when McGarry hit Ty Terry from nine yards out. Mullins split the uprights with the point after to cut the lead to 37-17.
Southern drove down the field on its next drive and Booher got the TD, running it in from nine yards out. Marino added the two-point conversion to set the final at 45-17.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Tide. Their offense had five first downs but could not cash them in for any points.
The Rockets had the ball for one possession in the frame and had to punt the ball away.
The Tide were down on Southern’s eight-yard line at the end of the game, but couldn’t score.
“We kind of came off the bus sleep walking,” said Tide head coach Jim Thompson. “We did not get going like we should have, and they made the most of it. They are a good well-coached team and forced us to try to run. They have good skill players.”
The Tide (4-4) host Moshannon Valley next Friday.