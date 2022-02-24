DuBOIS — The District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships will have a much different look in more ways than one compared to recent years.
Chief among those is the fact the event is returning to Clarion University for the first time since 2015. The tourney has been held at Clearfield Area high School the past six years in conjunction with the District 4/9 Class AAA Tournament, something that came to existence when CUP began the renovations of the Tippin Gymnasium on campus.
With that move, at least for this year, comes a mask mandate for fans. District 9 officials announced that Clarion University is mandating that fans wear masks at all times during any event at Tippin throughout the postseason, including postseason high school basketball games.
Another big change is the event being one day instead of the customary two. The tourney was one day last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but is usually at two-day format. However, with several schools being lower on numbers, district officials decided one day would work again this year.
Once the action gets underway Saturday, the podiums at the 13 weight classes will also have a much different look than a year ago when the event featured a very senior-laden field.
Less than half of last year’s Top 3 placewinners return, including only four champions in Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (103), Curwensville’s Jake Carfley (113) and Brookville’s Owen Reinsel (120) and Bryce Rafferty (215).
There are only two other wrestlers in the field who have won D-9 crowns, with Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman (120) and Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (152) doing so in 2020.
Reinsel is by far the most decorated wrestler at this year’s championships. The Raider senior is seeking to join the exclusive club of being a four-time District 9 Class AA champion. He is the only multi-time champ in this year’s event.
Should Reinsel win his fourth title, he’ll become just the 12th four-time champ in Class AA. He’ll also become just the second Class AA wrestler in D-9 history to win four individual titles and be in the lineup for four District 9 team tournament championships. Former Ridgway standout Garet Pisani is currently the only competitor to hold that distinction.
Reinsel also is one of six Brookville Raiders to garner a top seed for this year’s tourney. That total is double the second most by any school, which is three by Brockway. Four different schools have one top seed each, including Curwensville.
Action gets underway Saturday at CUP at 9:30 a.m. with the quarterfinals. The parade of champions is tentatively set for 3:45 p.m., with the finals and consolation finals to follow at 4 p.m.
Here is a closer look at each weight class at this year’s championships:
106 pounds
The field at 106 is largely comprised of freshmen, with Cranberry ninth-grader Elijah Brosius (26-4) earning the top seed. He is the lone 20-win wrestler in the top half.
The bottom of the draw at 106 features a pair of 20-win wrestlers and all three competitors from the Tri-County Area.
Curwensville junior Damian Brady (24-7) is the second seed and awaits the winner of a first-round bout between Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriarty (10-2) and Redbank Valley’s Aiden McNaulty (9-13).
The other quarterfinal in the bottom pits third-seeded Logan Powell (25-2) of Clarion against sixth-seeded Chris Carroll (15-14), a sophomore from Brookville.
113 pounds
The 113-pound bracket sizes up to feature a clash of returning champions in the final.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (28-2) has moved up a class and is the top seed. He has a bye into the semis, where he awaits either Redbank’s Dan Evans (22-9) or Port Allegany’s Kai Stauffer (19-11).
Curwensville’s Carfley (20-5) is back to defend to his 113-pound title and garnered the second seed and a quarterfinal matchup with Sheffield’s Chase Kyler (8-7). The winner gets either third-seeded Mike Stanley (15-12) of Cranberry or sixth-seeded Jared Popson (23-12) in the semifinals.
Pisarchick pinned Carfley in the Rovers’ final dual meet of the season.
120 pounds
Only six wrestlers are entered at 106, with top-seeded Cole Householder (29-8), a freshman from Brookville, and second-seeded freshman Colton Ross (13-9) of Brockway receiving byes into the semifinals.
Householder looks to have a clear path to the finals, while Ross will likely meet third-seeded Cole Bish (22-6) of Redbank Valley in the semis. Ross edged Bish, 5-3, in the regular season.
126 pounds
The field at 126 looks to be a deep one, on paper at least, with six of the seven entrants sporting at least 21 wins on the season.
Brockway senior Mark Palmer (25-7) grabbed the top seed as he seeks his first D-9 title after finishing as a runner-up the past two years. He opens against Clarion’s Seth Weckerly (4-5), with the winner facing either Cranberry’s Conner Reszkowksi (22-8) or Brookville’s Logan Oakes (21-9) in the semis.
Redbank senior Ridge Cook is the second seed and faces Coudy junior Brett Moss (10-13) in the quarters. The winner moves on to battle either Port’s Chase Weimer (24-9) or Sheffield’s Collin Brown (21-8).
Palmer notched major decisions against both Weimer and Cook in the regular season.
132 pounds
Reinsel (35-2) headlines the field at 132 and is one of just three 20-win wrestlers, with the other two being in the bottom half. The Raider looks to have a clear path the finals, where his opponent will likely come from a semifinal matchup between second-seeded Nik Fegert (20-9) of Curwensville and third-seeded Parker Pisarchick (25-8) of Brockway.
Fegert beat Pisarchick, 7-2, in the regular season, while Reinsel tech falled the Rover. Reinsel and Fegert didn’t meet during the year.
138 pounds
Brookville’s Kunselman (32-6) is the top seed at 138 and opens against Ridgway senior Samuel Wolff (0-16). The Raider could face fourth-seeded Ryder Kuklinskie (20-8) of Curwensville in the semifinals.
The bottom at 138 looks to be a battle between Kane’s Harley Morris (26-5) and Cranberry’s Dane Wenner (27-6), the second and third seed, respectively, to see who reaches the final.
145 pounds
The 145-pound bracket looks like it could be wide open in regards to who makes it out to compete at regionals.
Kane sophomore Reece Bechakas (22-7) garnered the top seed, while Johnsonburg junior Rayce Milliard got the second despite having just an 8-7 record.
Milliard opens against Redbank senior Drew Downs (1-12), with the winner getting seventh-seeded Mason Gourley (21-5) of Clarion in the quarterfinals. Brookville junior Brecken Cieleski (15-12) is the third seed and wrestles Port’s Ian Dynda (15-13) in the other quarter in the bottom.
Brockway’s Dylan Bash (16-11) and Curwensville’s Zach Shaffer (15-12) appeared headed to a quarterfinal matchup to see who will likely face Bechakas in the semis.
152 pounds
Port Allegany’s Caleb Furgeson (23-4) is the top seed at 152 and faces local fore in the firs round in Johnsonburg’s Eli Schrieber (1-5). The winner gets either Brockway’s Blake Pisarcik (15-15) or Clarion’s Ashton rex (7-13) in the quarterfinals.
That top half of the draw also features a first-round bout between fourth-seeded Tyler Merritt (21-5) of Ridgway and Redbank’s Drew Byers (1-6).
In the bottom half, second-seeded Logan Aughenbaugh (19-6) of Curwensville and seventh-seeded Carson Weaver (14-17) of Brookville meet in the quarterfinals, with the winner likely getting Sheffield’s Landon Mead (22-10), the third seed, in the semis.
160 pounds
Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (18-9), now a junior, earned the top seed at 160 as he searches for his second district title. Zimmerman looks to have a clear path to the finals, with fourth-seeded Breckin Rex (17-9) of Clarion likely being a semifinal opponent.
The bottom half at 160 looks to be a battle between second-seeded Luke Ely (22-7) of Kane and Brookville’s Coyha Brown (8-7), the No. 3 seed.
172 pounds
Brookville’s run of top seeds in the upperweights begins at 172, where freshman Easton Belfiore (21-11) sits atop the bracket. He faces Port’s Gavin Burgess (11-11) in the quarterfinals, with the winner getting either Kane’s Addison Plants (17-8) or Curwensville’s Chase Irwin (18-12) in the semis.
Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis (18-8) finds himself in the bottom half as the second seed and awaits the winner of a first-round bout between Redbank’s Cole McHenry (10-5) and Oswayo Valley’s Abram Austin (6-7). The other quarter on that side pits third-seeded Caleb Edmonds (18-8) of Clarion vs. Brockway’s Jack Smith (11-8).
189 pounds
The 189-pound bracket looks to be a two-man race between a pair of juniors — top-seeded Jackson Zimmerman (18-3) of Brookville and Brockway’s Seth Stewart (27-6).
There are only two other competitors in the field with double-digit wins on the year — Curwensville’s Alex Shaffer (14-9) and Port Allegany’s Juuso Young (18-9), who are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
Zimmerman beat Stewart twice in the regular season, 2-1 and 4-2.
215 pounds
Brookville’s Rafferty (30-4) is back to defend his title as the top seed at 215 and has a quarterfinal bout against Kane’s Nick Asp (5-9), with fourth-seeded Gavyn Ayers (22-5) of Coudersport being a potential semifinal opponent.
The other three local entrants in the bracket are in the bottom half. Sixth-seeded Trenton Guiher (17-9) of Curwensville is the sixth seed and faces third-seeded Brayden McFertridge (15-5) of Cranberry.
Redbank’s Carsen Rupp (21-4) garnered the seventh seed and awaits the winner of a first-round bout between Port’s Miska Young (No. 2 seed, 24-7) and Brockway’s Garrett Faust (3-10).
285 pounds
Brockway junior Gavin Thompson (28-3) is the top seed at heavyweight and one of three 20-win wrestlers in the bracket. The only competitor on his side of the draw with a winning record is fourth-seeded Walker Willey (11-9) of Cranberry. Fifth-seeded Porter Kahle of Brookville has a .500 mark at 8-8.
The only local wrestler in the bottom part of the draw is seventh-seeded Gabe Carroll (16-9) of Redbank Valley, who faces Kane’s Shawn Nystrom (15-7) in the first round. The winner of that bout gets the second seed, Sheffield’s Danah Campbell (23-5) in the quarterfinals.
CLARION — Here are the first-round pairings for the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships to be held Saturday at Clarin University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record. Top 4 placewinners advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament next weekend in Sharon.
TEAM KEY: Brockway (BW), Brookville (BV), Cameron County (CC), Clarion (C), Cranberry (CR), Coudersport (CO), Curwensville (CU), Johnsonburg (JB), Kane (K), Oswayo Valley (OV), Port Allegany (PA), Redbank Valley (RV), Ridgway (R), Sheffield (SH), Smethport (SM).
106 pounds
(1) Elijah Brosius, CR, 9, 26-4 vs. (8) Bryden Letendre, SH, 9, 13-14; (5) Kayin Bard, K, 9, 17-8 vs. (4) Ian O’Shea, PA, 9, 17-8; (3) Logan Powell, C, 9, 25-2 vs. (6) Chris Carroll, BV, 10, 15-14; (7) Andrew Coriarty, OV, 9 10-2-Aiden McNaulty, RV, 9, 9-13 winner vs. (2) Damian Brady, CU, 24-7.
113 pounds
(1) Weston Pisarchick, BW, 10, 28-2, bye; (5) Kai Stauffer, PA, 12, 19-11 vs. (4) Dan Evans, RV, 10, 22-9; (3) Mike Stanley, CR, 12, 15-12 vs. (6) Jared Popson, BV, 10, 23-12; (7) Chase Kyler, SH, 10, 8-7 vs. (2) Jake Carfley, CU, 12, 20-5.
120 pounds
(1) Cole Householder, BV, 9, 29-8, bye; (5) Shelby Lobdell, SH, 9, 9-6 vs. (4) Wyatt Daisely, CO, 11, 10-10; (3) Cole Bish, RV, 11, 22-6 vs. (6) Christian Rothermel, PA, 10, 4-8; (2) Colton Ross, BW, 9, 13-9, bye.
126 pounds
(1) Mark Palmer, BW, 12, 25-7 vs. (8) Seth Weckerly, C, 10, 4-6; (5) Logan Oakes, BV, 12, 21-9 vs. (4) Conner Reskowski, CR, 9, 22-8; (3) Chase Weimer, PA, 12, 24-9 vs. (6) Collin Brown, SH, 11, 21-8; (7) Brett Moss, CO, 11, 10-13 vs. (2) Ridge Cook, RV, 12, 21-5.
132 pounds
(1) Owen Reinsel, BV, 12, 35-2 vs. (8) Kelvin Burgess, PA, 9, 5-4; (5) Bryce Taylor, SH, ,12, 5-2-Riley May, OV, 11, 1-9 winner vs. (4) Danny DeLong, CR, 9, 13-12; (3) Parker Pisarchick, BW, 9, 25-8 vs. (6) Nash Delp, CO, 11, 16-11; (7) Eli Perez, J, 10, 2-0-Jacob Kundick, TV, 12, 4-12 winner vs. (2) Nik Fegert, CU, 11, 20-9.
138 pounds
(1) Brayden Kunselman, BV, 11, 32-6 vs. (8) Samuel Wolff, R, 12, 0-16; (5) Owen Deutschlander, CO, 10, 16-11 vs. (4) Ryder Kuklinskie, CU, 10, 20-8; (3) Dane Wenner, CR, 9, 27-6 vs. (6) Peyton Stiles, PA, 10, 14-11; (7) Wyatt Bussard, RV, 11, 2-9 vs. (2) Harley Morris, K, 12, 26-5.
145 pounds
(1) Reece Bechakas, K, 10, 22-7 vs. (8) Copper Traister, SH, 12, 9-6; (5) Dylan Bash, BW, 10, 16-11 vs. Jaden Smalley, CR, 10, 1-9-(4) Zach Shaffer, CU, 12, 15-12 winner; (3) Brecken Cieleski, BV, 11, 20-10 vs. Ian Dynda, PA, 12, 15-13; (7) Mason Gourley, C, 9, 21-5 vs. Drew Downs, RV, 12, 1-12-(2) Rayce Milliard, J, 11, 8-7.
152 pounds
(1) Caleb Furgeson, PA, 12, 23-4-Eli Schreiber, J, 10, 1-5 winner vs. Ashton rex, C, 11, 7-13-(8) Blake Pisarcik, BW, 9, 15-15 winner; (5) Devyn Fleeger, CR, 10, 20-13 vs. Drew Byers, RV, 9, 1-6-(4) Tyler Merritt, R, 12, 21-5 winner; (3) Landon Mead, SH, 12, 22-10-Evan Smith, CC, 11, 5-6 winner vs. Mason Milliron, K, 12, 6-6-(6)James Culvey, CO, 11, 14-14 winner; (7) Carson Weaver, BV, 11, 14-17 vs. (2) Logan Aughenbaugh, CU, 10, 19-6.
160 pounds
(1) Aiden Zimmerman, J, 11, 18-9 vs. (8) Joseph Palmer, SH, 12, 5-13l (5) John Wright, CO, 9, 15-13-Aidan Cristini, R, 12, 1-12 winner vs. (4) Breckin Rex, C, 12, 17-9; (3) Coyha Brown, BV, 11, 8-7-Harlee-Ann Panighetti, OV, 10, 1-6 winner vs. Duncan Blake, RV, 10, 3-15-(6) Dayton Sherwood, PA, 11, 12-15; (7) JD Strong, CU, 10, 4-10 vs. (2) Luke Ely, K, 11, 22-7.
172 pounds
(1) Easton Belfiore, BV, 9, 21-11 vs. (8) Gavin Burgess, PA, 11, 11-11; (5) Chase Irwin, CU, 11, 18-12 vs. (4) Addison Plants, K, 11, 17-8; (3) Caleb Edmonds, C, 12, 18-8 vs. (6) Jack Smith, BW, 10, 11-8; (7) Cole McHenry, RV, 12, 10-5-Abram Austin, OV, 10, 6-7 winner vs. (2) Kaden Dennis, J, 11, 18-8.
189 pounds
(1) Jackson Zimmerman, BV, 11, 18-3 vs. (8) Jacob Aldrich, OV, 9, 2-7; (5) Cameron Larkin, J, 10, 9-6 vs. (4) Juuso Young, PA, 9, 18-9; (3) Alex Shaffer, CU, 10, 14-9 vs. (6) Matt Lobdell, SH, 11, 7-15; (7) Dylan Haizus, CO, 11, 3-9-Johnathan Slack, RV, 9, 6-17 winner vs. (2) Seth Stewart, BW, 11, 27-6.
215 pounds
(1) Bryce rafferty, BV, 12, 30-4 vs. (8) NIck Asp, K, 11, 5-9; (5) Logan Edmonds, C, 15-8 vs. (4) Gavyn Ayers, CO, 10, 22-5; (3) Brayden McFetridge, CR, 11, 15-5 vs. (6) Trenton Guiher, CU, 10, 17-9; (7) Carsen Rupp, RV, 11, 21-4 vs. Garrett Faust, BW, 12, 3-10-(2) Miska Young, PA, 10, 24-7.
285 pounds
(1) Gavin Thompson, BW, 11, 28-3 vs. Allen Payne, OV, 11, 0-2-(8) Carson Neely, PA, 9, 4-10 winner; (5) Porter Kahle, BV, 12, 8-8-Grady Hoyt, CU, 10, 1-6 winner vs. (4) Walker Willey, CR, 10, 11-9; (3) Cooper Rossman, CO, 11,15-8 vs. (6) Josh Beal, C, 10, 20-7; (7) Gabe Carroll, RV, 11, 16-9-Shawn Nystrom, K, 12, 15-7 winner vs. (2) Danah Campbell, SH, 12, 23-6.