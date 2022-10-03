KANE — The Tri-County Area had plenty of boys golfers representing its schools heading into Saturday’s final round of the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Golf Championships at Kane Country Club. In fact, 10 of the 24 taking part were from area schools — three from St. Marys, two each from Ridgway and Clarion-Limestone, and one each from DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Brookville. But in the end, the contingent of local golfers would come up short in advancing to the state championship.
Sixteen golfers out of Class 2A and eight out of Class 3A battled the low temps and tough, windy conditions Saturday as Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Bradford’s Jake Franz made the most of the opportunity.
Kerle — who went into the day third and five shots back of day one leader and defending Class 2A champion Jacob Felsing of Moniteau — fired a 74 for a two-day total of 152, besting Felsing by one shot as he carded an 80 on the day.
Franz took home the title in Class 3A after finishing runner-up last season. A first day 76 was one shot back of Allderice’s Benito Taromina, who in turn shot an 84 on Saturday as Franz carded a 74 for a two-day total of 150 — the lowest of all golfers.
Class 2A would take six golfers to the PIAA State Championship on Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue and White Courses while class 3A would take just two.
The closest of the area golfers in punching a ticket to Penn State was St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze, who shot a first day 79 and an 80 on Saturday.
Lenze got off to a fantastic start Saturday morning on the No. 2, 299-yard par 4, as he actually cut out the right dogleg and went over the trees and the ball rolled up on the green about 30 or so feet from the pin for an eagle opportunity. Lenze then cashed in on the eagle as the putt just trickled in.
Going into the 18th and final hole of the day, Lenze trailed Taromina by three strokes. But on the par 4, 345-yard hole, Lenze got his on in two and two-putt for par while Taromina ran into trouble, carding a triple-bogey seven and thus forcing a playoff between Lenze and Taromina for the final state championship berth.
Both players then had a sudden-death playoff that started on the 425-yard hole No. 1 with Taromina and Lenze just missing the fairway to the right but within about 10 yards of each other. Taromina then knocked his second shot within about 15 feet and Lenze was on the back portion of the fringe.
Lenze’s putt then missed low as the slope sent the ball away from the hole. With Lenze still away, the par attempt just missed and he tapped in for bogey. Taromina then needed a two-putt to advance to the state championship, and he did just that.
Finishing fourth in 3A was DuBois’ Tyson Kennis as an 83 on Wednesday and an 81 Saturday gave him a 164. The St. Marys duo of Anthony Nedzinski and Vince Azzato finished sixth and seventh, respectively, after each shot an 85 Wednesday but Azzato shot a 90 Saturday while Nedzinski matched his 85. Others included Allderdice’s Julian Gass in fifth (168) and Brashear’s Garrett White (176) in eighth.
After day one, the 2A trio of Felsing, Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Kerle shot 73, 76 and 78, respectively, to give a four-shot lead over the rest of the field. But just eight strokes separated fourth through 16th prior to Saturday morning play with the top six moving on to states, with Cranberry’s Cayden Baker and Moniteau’s Dawson Wallace sitting with 82s and Clarion’s Lucas Mitrosky and Smethport’s Levi Howard with 83s.
Brookville’s Killian Radel was one back with an 84 while Clarion Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon and Ridgway’s Logan Jordan were three back with 86s. Elker Kole Asti and Cardinal Tristan Sedor had an 88 and 89, respectively.
Unfortunately for the locals, the top six would remain the top six, with Kerle winning at 152 followed by Felsing (153), Lauer (154), Mitrosky (161), Wallace (165) and Baker (167).
Radel would miss on a trip to Penn State finishing seventh with a 170 overall and a Saturday round of 86. Jordan would shoot an 85 to come in eighth with a 171 while C-L’s Nick Aaron — who was the 16th and final golfer advancing from Wednesday — shot an 82 Saturday and moved up to ninth. Ridgway’s Kole Asti (88-86), Clarion’s Tanner Miller (86-88) and Smethport’s Levi Howard (83-91) tied for 10th with 174s.
Cameron County’s Eastyn Solveson was in 13th with a 175 (86-89), followed by Sedor in 14th with a 177 (89-88), Hesdon in 15th with a 179 (86-93) and Oswayo Valley’s Austin Cousins finishing 16th with a 180 (88-92).
This year’s PIAA State Championship on Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue and White Courses will then go back to the two-day event it had been prior to 2020, as it was shortened the past two years to one day due to COVID-19.
KANE — Here are the results from Saturday’s final round of the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Golf Championships held at the par-70 Kane Country Club, along with results from Wednesday’s first round.
The top six finishers in Class 2A and the top two in Class 3A have advanced to the PIAA State Championships at Penn State University’s Blue and White Courses on Oct. 17-18.
CLASS 2A
1. Kameron Kerle, Clarion 78-74 — 152
2. Jacob Felsing, Moniteau 73-80 — 153
3. Devon Lauer, Clarion 76-78 — 154
4. Lucas Mitrosky, Clarion 83-78 — 161
5. Dawson Wallace, Moniteau 82-83 — 165
6. Cayden Baker, Cranberry 82-85 — 167
——— Missed the Cut ———
7. Killian Radel, Brookville 84-86 — 170
8. Logan Jordan, Ridgway 86-85 — 171
9. Nick Aaron, C-L 90-82 — 172
10. Tanner Miller, Clarion 86-88 — 174
10. Kole Asti, Ridgway 88-86 — 174
10. Levi Howard, Smethport 83-91 — 174
13. Eastyn Solveson, Cameron Co. 86-89 — 175
14. Tristan Sedor, DCC 89-88 — 177
15. Jordan Hesdon, C-L 86-93 — 179
16. Austin Cousins, Oswayo Valley 88-92 — 180
CLASS 3A
1. Jake Franz, Bradford 76-74 — 150
2. *Benito Taromina, Allderdice 75-84 — 159
——— Missed the Cut ———
3. Vinnie Lenze, St. Marys 79-80 — 159
4. Tyson Kennis, DuBois 83-81 — 164
5. Julian Gass, Allderdice 84-84 — 168
6. Anthony Nedzinski, St. Marys-85 85 — 170
7. Vince Azzato, St. Marys 85-90 — 175
8. Garett White, Brashear 85-91 — 176
* Captured 2nd place in a playoff